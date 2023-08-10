TOKYO ELECTRON

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter

(1) Description of Operating Results

With respect to the global economy in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, surges in raw material and energy prices are beginning to ease, while various goods prices have continued to rise when compared to the previous fiscal year. The yen in response to policy interest rate hikes implemented in Europe and the United States continued to decline in value.

In the electronics industry, where the Tokyo Electron (TEL) Group operates, capital investment in semiconductor production equipment entered a temporary adjustment phase following consecutive years of growth. However, in light of the transition to a data society and efforts toward realizing a decarbonized society stemming from the expansion of information and communication technology, the role of semiconductors in supporting electronic devices and the importance of technological innovations in semiconductors is increasing. Therefore, further growth is expected in the semiconductor production equipment market in the medium- to long-term.

Consequently, throughout the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as demand for final products such as PCs and smartphones slowed down, and inventories of semiconductor memory adjusted, semiconductor memory manufacturers curtailed production and capital investments. Furthermore, although capital investment in semiconductors meant for cutting-edge logic/foundry faced similar adjustments to those faced by memory, in light of the digitalization of society, capital investments for automotive and industrial applications continued their strong trends from the previous fiscal year.

As a result, the consolidated financial results (cumulative) for the first quarter of the current fiscal year were net sales of 391,746 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 17.3%), operating income of 82,433 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 29.9%), ordinary income of 83,046 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 29.4%), and net income attributable to owners of parent of 64,312 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 27.0%).

From the first quarter of the current fiscal year, information by segment has been omitted, due to the change of the reportable segments to a single segment of "Semiconductor Production Equipment". For details, please refer to "Notes" on page 10 for further information.

(2) Description of Financial Conditions

Current assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 1,551,454 million yen, a decrease of 189,505 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 97,642 million yen in prepaid consumption tax, and a decrease of 96,062 million yen in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets.

Property, plant and equipment increased by 34,583 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 293,671 million yen.

Intangible assets increased by 603 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 29,163 million yen. Investments and other assets increased by 21,781 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 304,767 million yen.

As a result, total assets decreased by 132,537 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 2,179,057 million yen.

Current liabilities decreased by 73,319 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 556,574 million yen. This was largely due to a decrease of 42,250 million yen in income taxes payable, and a decrease of 29,972 million yen in accrued employees' bonuses.

Long-term liabilities increased by 1,250 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 83,425 million yen. Net assets decreased by 60,467 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,539,057 million yen. This was largely due to a decrease resulting from the payment of 133,754 million yen in year-end dividends for the previous fiscal year, and an increase of 64,312 million yen resulting from recording net income attributable to owners of parent. As a result, the equity ratio was 69.9%.