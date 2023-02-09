Advanced search
    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.

(8035)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
46260.00 JPY   -2.14%
Tokyo Electron : Announcement on Organization Changes and Personnel Changes
PU
Tokyo Electron : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)
PU
Update1 : Tokyo stocks slide in morning on fears of higher U.S. interest rates
AQ
Tokyo Electron : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
December 31, 2022 2,092,760 1,434,398
68.0
Year ending
March 31, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

TOKYO ELECTRON

February 9, 2023

Name of Listed Company:

Tokyo Electron Limited

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Security Code:

8035

URL:

https://www.tel.com

Representative:

Toshiki Kawai, Representative Director, President & CEO

Contact:

Akifumi Matsumura, Vice President of Accounting Dept.

Telephone: +81-3-5561-7000

Scheduled start date of dividends payment: -

Preparation of supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly earnings release conference: Yes (for investors and analysts)

Note: Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

Note: Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

%

%

Net sales (Millions of yen)

1,438,988

49.9

1,650,729

14.7

Operating income (Millions of yen)

430,691

104.8

464,936

8.0

Ordinary income (Millions of yen)

433,380

105.7

470,229

8.5

Net income attributable to owners of parent (Millions of yen)

310,246

96.1

352,920

13.8

Net income per share of common stock (Yen):

Basic

1,993.38

2,263.31

Diluted

1,983.22

2,254.03

Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

336,308 million yen,

(5.6)%

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

356,316 million yen,

89.5%

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets (Millions of yen) Total net assets (Millions of yen) Equity ratio (%)

Equity: 1,422,134 million yen (as of December 31, 2022) 1,335,152 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

2. Dividends

As of

March 31, 2022 1,894,457 1,347,048

70.5

Year ended

March 31, 2022

1Q-end dividends per share (Yen)

-

-

2Q-end dividends per share (Yen)

643.00

857.00

3Q-end dividends per share (Yen)

-

-

Year-end dividends per share (Yen)

760.00

731.00

(Forecast)

Annual dividends per share (Yen)

1,403.00

1,588.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision to the dividends forecast most recently announced: Yes

Year-end dividends of 731 yen for the year ending March 31, 2023 include 60th anniversary commemorative dividends of 200 yen.

1

TOKYO ELECTRON

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Note: Percentages for the year ending March 31, 2023 indicate changes from the previous fiscal year.

Year ending

March 31, 2023

%

Net sales (Millions of yen)

2,170,000

8.3

Operating income (Millions of yen)

580,000

(3.2)

Ordinary income (Millions of yen)

584,000

(2.9)

Net income attributable to owners of parent (Millions of yen)

433,000

(0.9)

Net income per share (Yen)

2,776.15

Note: Revision to the financial forecasts most recently announced: Yes

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation): None

  1. Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly financial statements: Yes Please refer to "Notes" on page 11 for further information.
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: None
    2. Other changes of accounting policies besides the number 1 above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2022:

157,210,911

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

157,210,911 shares

2.

Number of shares of treasury stock

As of December 31, 2022:

1,120,645

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

1,461,581

shares

3.

Average number of shares outstanding (Cumulative quarterly period)

Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

155,931,429

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

155,638,190

shares

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock includes the Company's shares held by "Executive compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trust" and "share-delivering Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) trust". (501,673 shares as of December 31, 2022, 610,529 shares as of March 31, 2022) In addition, these Company's shares are included in the treasury stock which is deducted in calculating the average number of shares.

* Status of implementation of quarterly review procedures

This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

* Explanation of the appropriate use of financial forecast:

The financial forecasts and estimates in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results are based on information available to the Company at the time of report issuance and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company, and therefore are not guarantees of future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ substantially from those described in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter (4) Description of Financial Estimates Information such as Consolidated Financial Forecasts" on page 6.

The Company plans to hold an online conference for investors and analysts on February 9, 2023. Supplementary materials to be used at the conference will be posted on the Company's website.

2

TOKYO ELECTRON

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter

(1) Description of Operating Results

The global economy during the first three quarters slowed due to persistent inflation of raw material, energy, and various goods in conjunction with heightened geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes, rapid exchange rate fluctuations mainly in Europe and the United States, and the impact of the novel coronavirus infection on supply chains in some regions. The Company continues to closely monitor and assess the impact of these global economic and geopolitical headwinds.

Meanwhile, in the electronics industry, where the Tokyo Electron (TEL) Group operates, the semiconductor production equipment market is expected to grow in the medium to long-term as the importance of semiconductors is increasing against the backdrop of the transition to a data society accompanying the expansion of information and communication technology and efforts toward realizing a decarbonized society.

Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results (cumulative) for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year were net sales of 1,650,729 million yen (year-on-year growth of 14.7%), operating income of 464,936 million yen (year-on-year growth of 8.0%), ordinary income of 470,229 million yen (year-on-year growth of 8.5%), and net income attributable to owners of parent of 352,920 million yen (year-on-year growth of 13.8%).

The overview of each business segment is as described below.

(i) Semiconductor Production Equipment

Capital investment in semiconductors for logic/foundry has been made in a wide range of areas, from cutting-edge to mature generations of semiconductors, driven by the digitalization of society. While capital investment in NAND flash memory has remained at a high level due to increased multi-layering, in the latter half of the current fiscal year, investment has been delayed in conjunction with inventory adjustments, as was the case with capital investment in DRAM.

Consequently, net sales to external customers in this segment for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year were 1,611,886 million yen (year-on-year growth of 15.6%).

(ii) Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment

As capital investment for large-sized LCD panels for televisions has run its course, the overall manufacturing equipment market for FPD TFT arrays has slowed. Meanwhile, capital investments in small and medium-sized OLED panels continue in conjunction with displays installed in end products being converted from LCD panels to OLED panels.

Consequently, net sales to external customers in this segment for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year were 38,734 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 12.6%).

(iii) Other

Net sales to external customers in this segment for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year were 108 million yen (year-on-year growth of 8.3%).

3

TOKYO ELECTRON

(For reference)

Consolidated Operating Results

Millions of yen

FY2023

1Q

2Q

3Q

Net Sales

473,654

709,243

467,831

Semiconductor Production Equipment

464,003

689,061

458,820

Japan

42,022

90,546

48,216

North America

67,325

108,305

58,469

Europe

56,526

50,990

42,604

South Korea

85,172

84,289

75,406

Taiwan

96,816

133,829

110,149

China

94,086

168,598

102,792

Southeast Asia, and Others

22,055

52,502

21,179

FPD

Production Equipment

9,614

20,144

8,975

Others

36

36

35

Operating Income

117,519

232,646

114,771

Ordinary Income

117,692

235,627

116,909

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent

88,095

179,251

85,574

Total

1,650,729

1,611,886

180,786

234,100

150,120

244,868

340,795

365,477

95,737

38,734

108

464,936

470,229

352,920

Note: Intersegment sales or transfers are eliminated.

(2) Description of Financial Conditions

Current assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year were 1,594,509 million yen, an increase of 185,806 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to an increase of 158,217 million yen in inventories, an increase of 98,181 million yen in cash and deposits, and a decrease of 81,999 million yen in short-term investments included in securities.

Tangible fixed assets increased by 23,116 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 246,194 million yen. Intangible fixed assets increased by 4,947 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 27,487 million yen. Investments and other assets decreased by 15,567 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 224,567 million yen.

As a result, total assets increased by 198,302 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 2,092,760 million yen.

Current liabilities increased by 108,406 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 576,985 million yen. This was largely due to an increase of 171,542 million yen in customer advances, and a decrease of 53,234 million yen in income taxes payable.

Long-term liabilities increased by 2,546 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 81,376 million yen. Net assets increased by 87,349 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,434,398 million yen. This was largely due to an increase of 352,920 million yen resulting from recording net income attributable to owners of parent, a decrease resulting from the payment of 252,988 million yen in year-end dividends for the previous fiscal year and interim dividends for the current fiscal year, and a decrease of 27,328 million yen in net unrealized gains on investment securities. As a result, the equity ratio was 68.0%.

4

TOKYO ELECTRON

(3) Description of Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 36,106 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to 371,754 million yen. The combined balance including 15,702 million yen in time deposits and short-term investments with maturities of more than three months that are not included in cash and cash equivalents was 387,457 million yen, an increase of 16,182 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The overall situation regarding cash flows during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year was as described below.

Cash flows from operating activities were positive 316,624 million yen, a decrease of 3,914 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. The major positive factors were 469,218 million yen in income before income taxes, and a 170,960 million yen increase in customer advances. The major negative factors were 175,338 million yen in payment of income taxes, and a 154,382 million yen increase in inventories.

Cash flows from investing activities were negative 33,709 million yen compared to negative 39,925 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to the payment of 44,527 million yen for the purchase of tangible fixed assets.

Cash flows from financing activities were negative 255,963 million yen compared to negative 166,974 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to the payment of 252,988 million yen in dividends.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Summary)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities

320,539

316,624

Income before income taxes

428,568

469,218

Depreciation and amortization

26,453

30,881

Net decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade,

(48,605)

(16,259)

and contract assets

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(71,485)

(154,382)

Increase (decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable

16,872

(14,045)

Other, net

(31,264)

1,211

Cash

flows from investing activities

(39,925)

(33,709)

Decrease (increase) in time deposits and short-term investments

4,913

19,936

Other (Acquisition of fixed assets, and others)

(44,839)

(53,645)

Cash flows from financing activities

(166,974)

(255,963)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,645

9,154

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

117,283

36,106

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

265,993

335,648

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

383,277

371,754

Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments

423,947

387,457

with maturities of more than three months

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
