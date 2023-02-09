Tokyo Electron : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

TOKYO ELECTRON

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter

(1) Description of Operating Results

The global economy during the first three quarters slowed due to persistent inflation of raw material, energy, and various goods in conjunction with heightened geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes, rapid exchange rate fluctuations mainly in Europe and the United States, and the impact of the novel coronavirus infection on supply chains in some regions. The Company continues to closely monitor and assess the impact of these global economic and geopolitical headwinds.

Meanwhile, in the electronics industry, where the Tokyo Electron (TEL) Group operates, the semiconductor production equipment market is expected to grow in the medium to long-term as the importance of semiconductors is increasing against the backdrop of the transition to a data society accompanying the expansion of information and communication technology and efforts toward realizing a decarbonized society.

Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results (cumulative) for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year were net sales of 1,650,729 million yen (year-on-year growth of 14.7%), operating income of 464,936 million yen (year-on-year growth of 8.0%), ordinary income of 470,229 million yen (year-on-year growth of 8.5%), and net income attributable to owners of parent of 352,920 million yen (year-on-year growth of 13.8%).

The overview of each business segment is as described below.

(i) Semiconductor Production Equipment

Capital investment in semiconductors for logic/foundry has been made in a wide range of areas, from cutting-edge to mature generations of semiconductors, driven by the digitalization of society. While capital investment in NAND flash memory has remained at a high level due to increased multi-layering, in the latter half of the current fiscal year, investment has been delayed in conjunction with inventory adjustments, as was the case with capital investment in DRAM.

Consequently, net sales to external customers in this segment for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year were 1,611,886 million yen (year-on-year growth of 15.6%).

(ii) Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment

As capital investment for large-sized LCD panels for televisions has run its course, the overall manufacturing equipment market for FPD TFT arrays has slowed. Meanwhile, capital investments in small and medium-sized OLED panels continue in conjunction with displays installed in end products being converted from LCD panels to OLED panels.

Consequently, net sales to external customers in this segment for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year were 38,734 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 12.6%).

(iii) Other

Net sales to external customers in this segment for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year were 108 million yen (year-on-year growth of 8.3%).