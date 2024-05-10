TOKYO ELECTRON

1. Overview of Operating Results and Consolidated Financial Conditions

(1) Overview of Operating Results

(i) Business Environment during the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

With respect to the global economy in the current consolidated fiscal year, raw material and energy prices that had soared since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic began to fall during the previous fiscal year. As a result, the inflation rate had fallen to around 2% by the end of the current fiscal year, which is the medium- to long-term target of central banks in major countries. Furthermore, although the increase in policy interest rates, mainly in Europe and the United States, has eased slightly, the yen's depreciation continues.

In the electronics industry, where the Tokyo Electron (TEL) Group operates, semiconductor manufacturers began to reduce production from the second half of the previous consolidated fiscal year as demand for end products such as PCs and smartphones had peaked. As a result, inventory adjustments have progressed, and the supply-demand balance for semiconductors has gradually improved during the current fiscal year.

Under these circumstances, capital investment in semiconductor production equipment, which was entering an adjustment phase, showed signs of bottoming out. Although capital investment for memory and cutting-edge logic/foundrysemiconductors was still generally restrained, there was an increase in inquiries about advanced package equipment for generative AI applications. Additionally, capital investment in China, which aims to improve their semiconductor self-sufficiency rate, for the mature generations of semiconductors used for IoT, automotive, and industrial applications, continued their strong growth trend from the previous fiscal year. Considering the transition to a data society, stemming from the expansion of information and communication technology, and efforts toward realizing a decarbonized society, the role of semiconductors in supporting electronic devices and the importance of their technological innovation is increasing. Therefore, further growth is expected in the semiconductor production equipment market in the medium- to long-term.

From the current consolidated fiscal year, information by segment has been omitted, due to the change of the reportable segments to a single segment of "Semiconductor Production Equipment". For details, please refer to "Notes" on page 15 for further information.

(ii) Overview of Profit and Loss during the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

In this environment, the consolidated business results for the fiscal year under review are as follows.

Net sales for the fiscal year decreased 17.1% from the previous fiscal year to 1,830,527 million yen. Domestic net sales decreased 22.9% from the previous year to 184,982 million yen, while overseas net sales decreased 16.4% to 1,645,544 million yen to account for 89.9% of net sales.

Cost of sales decreased 18.3% to 1,000,257 million yen and gross profit decreased 15.7% to 830,269 million yen. As a result, the gross profit margin increased 0.8 points to 45.4%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 2.0% to 374,006 million yen, while the ratio to consolidated net sales increased 3.9 points to 20.5%.

As a result, operating income decreased 26.1% to 456,263 million yen and operating profit ratio decreased 3.1 points to 24.9%. After netting of non-operating income of 12,164 million yen and non-operating expenses of 5,242 million yen,