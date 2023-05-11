Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electron Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.

(8035)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
15885.00 JPY   +1.63%
05:12aTokyo Electron expects profit dip as chipmakers slow investment
RE
03:07aTokyo Electron : Presentations（991KB）
PU
02:47aTokyo Electron : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023​ (Japanese GAAP)（254KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Electron expects profit dip as chipmakers slow investment

05/11/2023 | 05:12am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electron Ltd, Japan's leading maker of semiconductor manufacturing tools, on Thursday forecast its profit to dip by more than a third from a record high as its customers slowed investment in new plant.

The company expects operating profit to fall 36% to 393 billion yen ($2.91 billion) in the twelve months to March 31, lower than an average estimate of 444 billion yen from 21 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Big chipmakers such as Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW) have cut investment levels this year because they expects softer demand due to a slowing global economy.

Tokyo Electron CEO Toshiki Kawai said the Japanese government restrictions on advanced equipment may also impact its performance but that the company was still assessing the scope of the new rules.

"We will look at it closely to see whether or not it has an affect," he said at a press briefing. China is an important market for the company including growing demand there for less advanced equipment that would not be subject to restrictions, he added.

Japan in March announced export restrictions from July on of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. policy to limit China's ability to make advanced sub-14 nanometre chips.

A nanometre, or one-billionth of a metre, refers to a semiconductor industry technology, with fewer nanometres generally meaning more advanced chips.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.89% 554.459 Real-time Quote.10.65%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.37% 503 End-of-day quote.12.15%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 1.63% 15885 Delayed Quote.20.61%
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 151 B 15 984 M 15 984 M
Net income 2023 435 B 3 231 M 3 231 M
Net cash 2023 479 B 3 557 M 3 557 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 3,83%
Capitalization 7 319 B 54 385 M 54 385 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 15 634
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electron Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15 630,00 JPY
Average target price 17 993,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiki Kawai Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshikazu Nunokawa Chairman
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Michio Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Makiko Eda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.20.61%54 385
ASML HOLDING N.V.19.02%259 710
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION25.46%70 838
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.9.16%14 358
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.6.56%12 765
ENTEGRIS, INC.19.09%11 690
