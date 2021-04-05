Acceleration of the Development of Kashima Port Offshore Wind Project[PDF : 694KB]
April 5, 2021
Acceleration of the Development of Kashima Port Offshore Wind Project
Wind Power Group Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
Vena Energy Holdings Ltd
Wind Power Group Co., Ltd. ("Wind Power Group"), Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Gas"), and Vena Energy Holdings Ltd ("Vena Energy") announced today, through Wind Power Energy Co., Ltd., the acceleration of the development of the Kashima Offshore Wind Project (the "Project"). The Project is located in Kashima Port in the Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, and has a maximum capacity of 159.6 MW covering an area of 680 hectares. The Kashima Offshore Wind Project is expected to commence construction in 2024, and once completed it will be capable of delivering clean renewable energy to over 70,000 Japanese households annually.
Rendering of the 159.6 MW Kashima Offshore Wind Project
The Project is a joint-venture among Wind Power Group, which has extensive experience as a local wind power generation company; Tokyo Gas, which is a reliable gas and power utility company supplying energy and service to customers mainly in Kanto region; and Vena Energy, which operates, constructs, and develops wind and solar projects in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region. The Kashima Port Offshore Wind Project will support the "2050 Carbon Neutrality" strategy announced by the Japanese government. The strategy identified wind power as a key driver to achieve the targets of generating more than half of the country's electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050, while decarbonizing and boosting the domestic economy.
"Wind Power Group is a local company that has been developing onshore and offshore wind power generation projects in the Ibaraki Prefecture for 20 years. One of our projects, Wind Power Ibaraki, notably withstood the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami in 2011. We will leverage our experience to contribute to the development of this large-scale offshore wind project together with our partners," said KOMATSUZAKI Mamoru , Chief Executive Officer of Wind Power Group. "Once completed, our local communities will witness renewable energy in motion from the 19 offshore wind turbines located in front of our head office. Wind power generation in Japan is entering a new era. As a front-runner in the offshore wind power development in Japan, we will contribute to the realization of a carbon-free economy through large-scale offshore wind power generation."
"In order to achieve our 'Net Zero CO2' objective as set out in the Group Management Vision, 'Compass 2030', we at Tokyo Gas are expanding our renewable energy business to reach the target transaction volume of 5 GW by 2030." said UCHIDA Takashi, Representative Director, President of Tokyo Gas. "Among the generation technologies, we will actively engage in offshore wind power in particular, while working closely with local communities. Gas-fired generation as one of our core businesses, has an advantage in balancing output fluctuation in the power generated by renewable energy. Combination of gas and renewables allows us to provide clean and stable energy supply. We aim to lead the growth of renewable energy, which will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society."
"The Kashima Port Offshore Wind Project is a significant milestone for Vena Energy's offshore wind strategy, and we are excited to accelerate the development of this project together with our partners." said Nitin Apte, Chief Executive Officer of Vena Energy. "Japan is a key market for Vena Energy, representing the majority of our offshore wind pipeline and over a third of our 16 GW* renewable energy portfolio across the Asia-Pacific region. We are fully committed to accelerating the energy transition in Japan, the sustainability of our host communities, and the preservation of the environment".
Includes assets in operation, construction, and shovel-ready (OCSR) stages, and assets in various stages of development.
About Wind Power Group Co., Ltd
The Wind Power Group is developing all-round wind power plants from onshore wind power to offshore wind power, aiming for "Japanese-style offshore wind power generation" from the local Ibaraki prefecture. All of the wind farms we manage are adjacent to the Tokyo metropolitan area and play a central role in Japan's energy. The total power output of the group will be 223,200 kW (as of 2018, including planning). https://windpower.co.jp
About Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd
Tokyo Gas is Japan's largest city gas company that supplies city gas mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area. It is also one of Japan's largest specified-scale electric power companies (PPS), which owns approximately 3 GW of its own power source and supplies electricity. The Tokyo Gas Group has set the goal of handling 5GW-scale renewable energy power sources in Japan and overseas in "Compass 2030" and aims to participate in business not only in Japan but also overseas. We will continue to take root in the local community and actively work on renewable energy.
Vena Energy is a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) and an integrated pure-renewable energy company in the Asia-Pacific region, with solar energy, wind energy, and battery energy storage assets totalling 16 GW(1) in operation, construction, and development. Established and headquartered in Singapore, Vena Energy manages the design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of its renewable energy assets in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Vena Energy is committed to engaging with local communities throughout the lifecycle of its portfolio projects, as well as incorporating internationally recognized Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards into its strategy and business practices. For more information, please visit www.venaenergy.com.
1. Includes assets in operation, construction, and shovel ready (OCSR) stages, and projects in various stages of development.
