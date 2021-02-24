Changes in the Officers and Auditors[PDF : 146KB]
Changes in the Officers and Auditors
１．
Changes in Representative Director (As of April 1 st , 2021)
Name
New Position
Current Position
TAKAMATSU Masaru
Director
Representative Director
２． Promoted and Newly appointed Executives (As of April 1 st , 2021)
Name
New Position
Current Position
SAWADA Satoru
Executive Vice President
Senior Managing Executive Officer
KIMOTO Kentaro
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
SAITO Akihiro
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
KONISHI Yasuhiro
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
SATO Hirofumi
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Name
New Position
Current in Charge
MINAMI Taku
Executive Officer
Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation
YAKABE Hisataka
Executive Officer
General Manager of Fundamental Technology Dept., Digital Innovation Div.
OHASHI Taro
Executive Officer
General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept.
NAKAMURA Hajime
Executive Officer
President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd.
and
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd.
３ ． Retiring Executive Officers (As of March 31 st , 2021)
Name
Current Position
TAKAMATSU Masaru
Executive Vice President
KOMIYAMA Tadashi
Managing Executive Officer
NITTA Yohei
Executive Officer
KIKUYAMA Yoshiharu
Executive Officer
HANADA Hiroshi
Executive Officer
４． Organizational Changes Related to Changes in the Officers (1) New Established Div. and Dept. (As of April 1 st , 2021)
New Name
Function
Group Formation Reforms Project Dept.
Establishment of an organizational structure, business management design, formulation of group personnel policies, etc. in preparation for the transition to a holding company system in April 2022
(2) Abolished Div. and Dept. (As of March 31 st , 2021)
Current Name
Transfer
Regional Development Div.
Wholesale supply ： Asset Optimization & Trading Div. Demand development for city gas and public relations ： Pipeline Network Company
LNG tanker trucks shipment and transportation ： Energy Solution Div. ,etc.
Business Transformation Project Dept.
Promotion and establishment of BPR in the Tokyo Gas Group : Corporate Planning Dept.
CIRIUS Project Dept.
Project Complete
５． New E xecutive Officers ( As of April 1 st , 2021)
Post
Name
New Delegation and in charge
Current Delegation and in charge
President and CEO
UCHIDA Takashi
Executive Vice President
NOHATA Kunio
Chief Executive of Pipeline Network Company
Chief Executive of Energy Solution Div., in charge of Sustainability Dept.
◎ SAWADA
Satoru
Chief Executive of Residential Sales and Service Div.,
in charge of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Dept.
The Japan Gas Association
Senior Managing Executive Officer
HAYAKAWA Koki
The Japan Gas Association
CFO, in charge of Financial Management Dept., Accounting Dept., Purchasing Dept., and Internal Audit Dept.
KISHINO Hiroshi
In charge of Corporate Planning Dept., Group Formation Reforms Project Dept., and Business Development Project Dept.
In charge of Corporate Planning Dept., General Administration Dept., Business Transformation Project Dept., and Business Development Project Dept.
SASAYAMA Shinichi
Chief Executive of Asset Optimization & Trading Div.
Chief Executive of Asset Optimization & Trading Div.
◎ KIMOTO
Kentaro
Chief Executive of Digital Innovation Div.
Chief Executive of Gas & Power Div. and Digital Innovation Div.
Managing Executive Officer
SHIGITANI Ayumi
President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS i NET CORP.
General Manager of CIRIUS Project Dept., Digital Innovation Div. and President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS i NET CORP.
HIGO Takashi
Chief Executive of Energy Solution Div.
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation
HOSOYA Isao
Chief Executive of Gas & Power Div., in charge of Sustainability Dept.
Chief Executive of Pipeline Network Company
TANAZAWA Satoshi
Chief Executive of Global Business Div.
Chief Executive of Global Business Div.
OGAWA Shinsuke
In charge of Personnel Dept., Secretary Dept., General Administration Dept., Corporate Communications Dept., and Internal Audit Dept.
In charge of Personnel Dept., Secretary Dept., Corporate Communications Dept., and Compliance Dept.
◎ SAITO
Akihiro
Chief Executive of Administration Div., Pipeline Network Company
General Manager of Residential Sales Planning Dept., Residential Sales and Service Div.
◎ KONISHI
Yasuhiro
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation
General Manager of Commercial Customer Sales & Service Dept., Energy Solution Div.
◎ SATO
Hirofumi
CFO, in charge of Financial Management Dept., Accounting Dept., Purchasing Dept., and Compliance Dept.
General Manager of Financial Management Dept.
◎ ： Promoted
Post
Name
New Delegation and in charge *
Current Delegation and in charge
Executive Officer
YOSHIOKA Tomoyuki
President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING HOLDINGS CO., LTD ．
President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING HOLDINGS CO., LTD ．
KADO Masayuki
General Manager of Residential Sales Strategy Dept., Residential Sales and Service Div.
ENDO Yo
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte. Ltd.
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte. Ltd.
SUGESAWA Nobuhiro
General Manager of Power Business Dept., Asset Optimization & Trading Div.
TSUJI Eito
General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept.
KURIMOTO Kazuya
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas America Ltd.
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas America Ltd.
IMAI Tomoo
General Manager of Distribution Dept., Pipeline Network Company
KONISHI Masako
General Manager of Wholesale & Regional Service Dept., Regional Development Div.
TAKEUCHI Atsunori
President, Representative Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd.
and
President, Representative Director of TG Global Trading Co., Ltd.
General Manager of LNG Optimization & Trading Dept., Asset Optimization & Trading Div. President, Representative Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd. and
President, Representative Director of TG Global Trading Co., Ltd.
OKUMURA Eigo
General Manager of Global Business Planning Dept., Global Business Div.
〇 MINAMI
Taku
Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation
〇 YAKABE
Hisataka
General Manager of Fundamental Technology Dept., Digital Innovation Div.
〇 OHASHI
Taro
General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept.
〇 NAKAMURA
Hajime
President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd.
and
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd.
President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd.
and
President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd.
○ ： Newly-appointed
*The responsibilities of Executive Officers except Presidents of Subsidiaries will be announced in March.
