Changes in the Officers and Auditors[PDF : 146KB]

February 24th, 2021 Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Changes in the Officers and Auditors

１．

Changes in Representative Director (As of April 1st, 2021)

Name New Position Current Position TAKAMATSU Masaru Director Representative Director ２． Promoted and Newly appointed Executives (As of April 1st, 2021)

Name New Position Current Position SAWADA Satoru Executive Vice President Senior Managing Executive Officer KIMOTO Kentaro Senior Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer SAITO Akihiro Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer KONISHI Yasuhiro Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer SATO Hirofumi Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer

Name New Position Current in Charge MINAMI Taku Executive Officer Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation YAKABE Hisataka Executive Officer General Manager of Fundamental Technology Dept., Digital Innovation Div. OHASHI Taro Executive Officer General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept. NAKAMURA Hajime Executive Officer President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd. and President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd. ３． Retiring Executive Officers (As of March 31st, 2021)

Name Current Position TAKAMATSU Masaru Executive Vice President KOMIYAMA Tadashi Managing Executive Officer NITTA Yohei Executive Officer KIKUYAMA Yoshiharu Executive Officer HANADA Hiroshi Executive Officer

４． Organizational Changes Related to Changes in the Officers (1) New Established Div. and Dept. (As of April 1st, 2021)

New Name Function Group Formation Reforms Project Dept. Establishment of an organizational structure, business management design, formulation of group personnel policies, etc. in preparation for the transition to a holding company system in April 2022

(2) Abolished Div. and Dept. (As of March 31st, 2021)

Current Name Transfer Regional Development Div. Wholesale supply：Asset Optimization & Trading Div. Demand development for city gas and public relations ：Pipeline Network Company LNG tanker trucks shipment and transportation ：Energy Solution Div. ,etc. Business Transformation Project Dept. Promotion and establishment of BPR in the Tokyo Gas Group : Corporate Planning Dept. CIRIUS Project Dept. Project Complete

５． New Executive Officers (As of April 1st, 2021)

Post Name New Delegation and in charge Current Delegation and in charge President and CEO UCHIDA Takashi Executive Vice President NOHATA Kunio Chief Executive of Pipeline Network Company Chief Executive of Energy Solution Div., in charge of Sustainability Dept. ◎ SAWADA Satoru Chief Executive of Residential Sales and Service Div., in charge of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Dept. The Japan Gas Association Senior Managing Executive Officer HAYAKAWA Koki The Japan Gas Association CFO, in charge of Financial Management Dept., Accounting Dept., Purchasing Dept., and Internal Audit Dept. KISHINO Hiroshi In charge of Corporate Planning Dept., Group Formation Reforms Project Dept., and Business Development Project Dept. In charge of Corporate Planning Dept., General Administration Dept., Business Transformation Project Dept., and Business Development Project Dept. SASAYAMA Shinichi Chief Executive of Asset Optimization & Trading Div. Chief Executive of Asset Optimization & Trading Div. ◎ KIMOTO Kentaro Chief Executive of Digital Innovation Div. Chief Executive of Gas & Power Div. and Digital Innovation Div. Managing Executive Officer SHIGITANI Ayumi President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS i NET CORP. General Manager of CIRIUS Project Dept., Digital Innovation Div. and President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS i NET CORP. HIGO Takashi Chief Executive of Energy Solution Div. President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation HOSOYA Isao Chief Executive of Gas & Power Div., in charge of Sustainability Dept. Chief Executive of Pipeline Network Company TANAZAWA Satoshi Chief Executive of Global Business Div. Chief Executive of Global Business Div. OGAWA Shinsuke In charge of Personnel Dept., Secretary Dept., General Administration Dept., Corporate Communications Dept., and Internal Audit Dept. In charge of Personnel Dept., Secretary Dept., Corporate Communications Dept., and Compliance Dept. ◎ SAITO Akihiro Chief Executive of Administration Div., Pipeline Network Company General Manager of Residential Sales Planning Dept., Residential Sales and Service Div. ◎ KONISHI Yasuhiro President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation General Manager of Commercial Customer Sales & Service Dept., Energy Solution Div. ◎ SATO Hirofumi CFO, in charge of Financial Management Dept., Accounting Dept., Purchasing Dept., and Compliance Dept. General Manager of Financial Management Dept. ◎：Promoted

Post Name New Delegation and in charge* Current Delegation and in charge Executive Officer YOSHIOKA Tomoyuki President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING HOLDINGS CO., LTD． President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING HOLDINGS CO., LTD． KADO Masayuki General Manager of Residential Sales Strategy Dept., Residential Sales and Service Div. ENDO Yo President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte. Ltd. President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte. Ltd. SUGESAWA Nobuhiro General Manager of Power Business Dept., Asset Optimization & Trading Div. TSUJI Eito General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept. KURIMOTO Kazuya President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas America Ltd. President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas America Ltd. IMAI Tomoo General Manager of Distribution Dept., Pipeline Network Company KONISHI Masako General Manager of Wholesale & Regional Service Dept., Regional Development Div. TAKEUCHI Atsunori President, Representative Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd. and President, Representative Director of TG Global Trading Co., Ltd. General Manager of LNG Optimization & Trading Dept., Asset Optimization & Trading Div. President, Representative Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd. and President, Representative Director of TG Global Trading Co., Ltd. OKUMURA Eigo General Manager of Global Business Planning Dept., Global Business Div. 〇 MINAMI Taku Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation 〇 YAKABE Hisataka General Manager of Fundamental Technology Dept., Digital Innovation Div. 〇 OHASHI Taro General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept. 〇 NAKAMURA Hajime President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd. and President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd. President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd. and President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd. ○：Newly-appointed

*The responsibilities of Executive Officers except Presidents of Subsidiaries will be announced in March.