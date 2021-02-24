Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Changes in the Officers and Auditors[PDF : 146KB]

02/24/2021 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 24th, 2021 Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Changes in the Officers and Auditors

１．

Changes in Representative Director (As of April 1st, 2021)

Name

New Position

Current Position

TAKAMATSU Masaru

Director

Representative Director

２． Promoted and Newly appointed Executives (As of April 1st, 2021)

Name

New Position

Current Position

SAWADA Satoru

Executive Vice President

Senior Managing Executive Officer

KIMOTO Kentaro

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

SAITO Akihiro

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

KONISHI Yasuhiro

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

SATO Hirofumi

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Name

New Position

Current in Charge

MINAMI Taku

Executive Officer

Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation

YAKABE Hisataka

Executive Officer

General Manager of Fundamental Technology Dept., Digital Innovation Div.

OHASHI Taro

Executive Officer

General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept.

NAKAMURA Hajime

Executive Officer

President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd.

and

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd.

Retiring Executive Officers (As of March 31st, 2021)

Name

Current Position

TAKAMATSU Masaru

Executive Vice President

KOMIYAMA Tadashi

Managing Executive Officer

NITTA Yohei

Executive Officer

KIKUYAMA Yoshiharu

Executive Officer

HANADA Hiroshi

Executive Officer

４． Organizational Changes Related to Changes in the Officers (1) New Established Div. and Dept. (As of April 1st, 2021)

New Name

Function

Group Formation Reforms Project Dept.

Establishment of an organizational structure, business management design, formulation of group personnel policies, etc. in preparation for the transition to a holding company system in April 2022

(2) Abolished Div. and Dept. (As of March 31st, 2021)

Current Name

Transfer

Regional Development Div.

Wholesale supplyAsset Optimization & Trading Div. Demand development for city gas and public relations Pipeline Network Company

LNG tanker trucks shipment and transportation Energy Solution Div. ,etc.

Business Transformation Project Dept.

Promotion and establishment of BPR in the Tokyo Gas Group : Corporate Planning Dept.

CIRIUS Project Dept.

Project Complete

５． New Executive Officers (As of April 1st, 2021)

Post

Name

New Delegation and in charge

Current Delegation and in charge

President and CEO

UCHIDA Takashi

Executive Vice President

NOHATA Kunio

Chief Executive of Pipeline Network Company

Chief Executive of Energy Solution Div., in charge of Sustainability Dept.

SAWADA

Satoru

Chief Executive of Residential Sales and Service Div.,

in charge of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Dept.

The Japan Gas Association

Senior Managing Executive Officer

HAYAKAWA Koki

The Japan Gas Association

CFO, in charge of Financial Management Dept., Accounting Dept., Purchasing Dept., and Internal Audit Dept.

KISHINO Hiroshi

In charge of Corporate Planning Dept., Group Formation Reforms Project Dept., and Business Development Project Dept.

In charge of Corporate Planning Dept., General Administration Dept., Business Transformation Project Dept., and Business Development Project Dept.

SASAYAMA Shinichi

Chief Executive of Asset Optimization & Trading Div.

Chief Executive of Asset Optimization & Trading Div.

KIMOTO

Kentaro

Chief Executive of Digital Innovation Div.

Chief Executive of Gas & Power Div. and Digital Innovation Div.

Managing Executive Officer

SHIGITANI Ayumi

President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS i NET CORP.

General Manager of CIRIUS Project Dept., Digital Innovation Div. and President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS i NET CORP.

HIGO Takashi

Chief Executive of Energy Solution Div.

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation

HOSOYA Isao

Chief Executive of Gas & Power Div., in charge of Sustainability Dept.

Chief Executive of Pipeline Network Company

TANAZAWA Satoshi

Chief Executive of Global Business Div.

Chief Executive of Global Business Div.

OGAWA Shinsuke

In charge of Personnel Dept., Secretary Dept., General Administration Dept., Corporate Communications Dept., and Internal Audit Dept.

In charge of Personnel Dept., Secretary Dept., Corporate Communications Dept., and Compliance Dept.

SAITO

Akihiro

Chief Executive of Administration Div., Pipeline Network Company

General Manager of Residential Sales Planning Dept., Residential Sales and Service Div.

KONISHI

Yasuhiro

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation

General Manager of Commercial Customer Sales & Service Dept., Energy Solution Div.

SATO

Hirofumi

CFO, in charge of Financial Management Dept., Accounting Dept., Purchasing Dept., and Compliance Dept.

General Manager of Financial Management Dept.

Promoted

Post

Name

New Delegation and in charge*

Current Delegation and in charge

Executive Officer

YOSHIOKA Tomoyuki

President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING HOLDINGS CO., LTD

President, Representative Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING HOLDINGS CO., LTD

KADO Masayuki

General Manager of Residential Sales Strategy Dept., Residential Sales and Service Div.

ENDO Yo

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte. Ltd.

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte. Ltd.

SUGESAWA Nobuhiro

General Manager of Power Business Dept., Asset Optimization & Trading Div.

TSUJI Eito

General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept.

KURIMOTO Kazuya

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas America Ltd.

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas America Ltd.

IMAI Tomoo

General Manager of Distribution Dept., Pipeline Network Company

KONISHI Masako

General Manager of Wholesale & Regional Service Dept., Regional Development Div.

TAKEUCHI Atsunori

President, Representative Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd.

and

President, Representative Director of TG Global Trading Co., Ltd.

General Manager of LNG Optimization & Trading Dept., Asset Optimization & Trading Div. President, Representative Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd. and

President, Representative Director of TG Global Trading Co., Ltd.

OKUMURA Eigo

General Manager of Global Business Planning Dept., Global Business Div.

MINAMI

Taku

Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation

YAKABE

Hisataka

General Manager of Fundamental Technology Dept., Digital Innovation Div.

OHASHI

Taro

General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept.

NAKAMURA

Hajime

President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd.

and

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd.

President, Representative Director of TG Octopus Energy Co., Ltd.

and

President, Representative Director of Tokyo Gas United Kingdom Ltd.

Newly-appointed

*The responsibilities of Executive Officers except Presidents of Subsidiaries will be announced in March.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 05:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
12:05aCHANGES IN THE OFFICERS AND AUDITORS : 146kb]
PU
12:05aCHANGES IN THE OFFICERS IN LINE WITH : 142kb]
PU
02/17CHANGES IN OFFICERS OF SUBSIDIARIES[ : 103kb]
PU
02/05ANALYSIS : Out in the cold - how Japan's electricity grid came close to blackout..
RE
01/28Japan's record power prices have mixed impact on utilities earnings
RE
01/28TOKYO GAS : Financial Results for FY2020 3Q ended December 2020
PU
01/22KPMG UK advises Octopus Energy Group on landmark Asian partnership
AQ
2020TOKYO GAS : to invest $190 mil. in U.K. power retailer Octopus Energy
AQ
2020TOKYO GAS : to invest 20 billion yen in UK retail energy firm Octopus Energy
RE
2020ESTABLISHMENT OF A SUBSIDIARY IN THE : 165kb]
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 786 B 16 938 M 16 938 M
Net income 2021 54 429 M 516 M 516 M
Net Debt 2021 931 B 8 831 M 8 831 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 1 020 B 9 702 M 9 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 16 591
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 652,86 JPY
Last Close Price 2 313,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Kazunori Takami Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Saito Independent Outside Director
Junko Edahiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-2.98%9 710
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.8.28%23 962
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.76%20 167
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-6.31%11 459
GAIL INDIA LIMITED15.86%8 885
APA GROUP-6.11%8 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ