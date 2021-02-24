Changes in the Officers in Line with the Transition to a Company with a Nominating Committee[PDF : 142KB]

February 24th, 2021

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Changes in the Officers in Line with the Transition to a Company with a Nominating Committee

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (President: UCHIDA Takashi; "Tokyo Gas") plans to transition from a company with an audit and supervisory board to a company with a nominating committee, etc. subject to approval at the 221st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in late June 2021 ("the Shareholders' Meeting"). The following is an announcement regarding changes in the officers in connection with the transition.

1. Changes in Representatives (to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name New Position Position as of April 1, 2021 UCHIDA Takashi Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO Representative Director, President NOHATA Kunio Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President Representative Director SAWADA Satoru Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President ―

2. Directors (to be resolved at the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name New Position Position as of April 1, 2021 HIROSE Michiaki Director, Chairman of the Board* Director, Chairman of the Board UCHIDA Takashi Director Representative Director, President NAKAJIMA Isao Director Auditor SAITO Hitoshi Outside Director Outside Director TAKAMI Kazunori Outside Director Outside Director EDAHIRO Junko Outside Director Outside Director INDO Mami Outside Director Outside Director NOHARA Sawako Outside Director Outside Auditor ONO Hiromichi Outside Director Outside Auditor

* to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting

(Member and chairperson of the nominating committee, audit committee and compensation committee will be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting.)

3. Corporate Executive Officers (to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name New Position Position as of April 1, 2021 UCHIDA Takashi Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO Representative Director, President President and CEO NOHATA Kunio Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President Representative Director Executive Vice President SAWADA Satoru Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President Executive Vice President SASAYAMA Shinichi Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer Director Senior Managing Executive Officer

4. Retiring Directors (after the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name

TAKAMATSU Masaru NOHATA Kunio SASAYAMA Shinichi

5. Retiring Auditors (after the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name

ARAI Hideaki NAKAJIMA Isao NOBUTOKI Masato NOHARA Sawako ONO Hiromichi