Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Changes in the Officers in Line with the Transition to a Company with a Nominating Committee[PDF : 142KB]

02/24/2021 | 12:05am EST
February 24th, 2021

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Changes in the Officers in Line with the Transition to a Company with a Nominating Committee

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (President: UCHIDA Takashi; "Tokyo Gas") plans to transition from a company with an audit and supervisory board to a company with a nominating committee, etc. subject to approval at the 221st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in late June 2021 ("the Shareholders' Meeting"). The following is an announcement regarding changes in the officers in connection with the transition.

1. Changes in Representatives (to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name

New Position

Position as of April 1, 2021

UCHIDA Takashi

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO

Representative Director, President

NOHATA Kunio

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President

Representative Director

SAWADA Satoru

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President

2. Directors (to be resolved at the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name

New Position

Position as of April 1, 2021

HIROSE Michiaki

Director, Chairman of the Board*

Director, Chairman of the Board

UCHIDA Takashi

Director

Representative Director, President

NAKAJIMA Isao

Director

Auditor

SAITO Hitoshi

Outside Director

Outside Director

TAKAMI Kazunori

Outside Director

Outside Director

EDAHIRO Junko

Outside Director

Outside Director

INDO Mami

Outside Director

Outside Director

NOHARA Sawako

Outside Director

Outside Auditor

ONO Hiromichi

Outside Director

Outside Auditor

* to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting

(Member and chairperson of the nominating committee, audit committee and compensation committee will be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting.)

3. Corporate Executive Officers (to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name

New Position

Position as of April 1, 2021

UCHIDA Takashi

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO

Representative Director, President President and CEO

NOHATA Kunio

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President

Representative Director Executive Vice President

SAWADA Satoru

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President

Executive Vice President

SASAYAMA Shinichi

Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer

Director

Senior Managing Executive Officer

4. Retiring Directors (after the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name

TAKAMATSU Masaru NOHATA Kunio SASAYAMA Shinichi

5. Retiring Auditors (after the Shareholders' Meeting)

Name

ARAI Hideaki NAKAJIMA Isao NOBUTOKI Masato NOHARA Sawako ONO Hiromichi

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 05:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
