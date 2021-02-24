Changes in the Officers in Line with the Transition to a Company with a Nominating Committee[PDF : 142KB]

February 24th, 2021
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
Changes in the Officers in Line with the Transition to a Company with a Nominating Committee
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (President: UCHIDA Takashi; "Tokyo Gas") plans to transition from a company with an audit and supervisory board to a company with a nominating committee, etc. subject to approval at the 221st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in late June 2021 ("the Shareholders' Meeting"). The following is an announcement regarding changes in the officers in connection with the transition.
1. Changes in Representatives (to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Position as of April 1, 2021
|
UCHIDA Takashi
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO
|
Representative Director, President
|
NOHATA Kunio
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President
|
Representative Director
|
SAWADA Satoru
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President
|
―
2. Directors (to be resolved at the Shareholders' Meeting)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Position as of April 1, 2021
|
HIROSE Michiaki
|
Director, Chairman of the Board*
|
Director, Chairman of the Board
|
UCHIDA Takashi
|
Director
|
Representative Director, President
|
NAKAJIMA Isao
|
Director
|
Auditor
|
SAITO Hitoshi
|
Outside Director
|
Outside Director
|
TAKAMI Kazunori
|
Outside Director
|
Outside Director
|
EDAHIRO Junko
|
Outside Director
|
Outside Director
|
INDO Mami
|
Outside Director
|
Outside Director
|
NOHARA Sawako
|
Outside Director
|
Outside Auditor
|
ONO Hiromichi
|
Outside Director
|
Outside Auditor
* to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting
(Member and chairperson of the nominating committee, audit committee and compensation committee will be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting.)
3. Corporate Executive Officers (to be resolved by the Board of Directors after the Shareholders' Meeting)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Position as of April 1, 2021
|
UCHIDA Takashi
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO
|
Representative Director, President President and CEO
|
NOHATA Kunio
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President
|
Representative Director Executive Vice President
|
SAWADA Satoru
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President
|
Executive Vice President
|
SASAYAMA Shinichi
|
Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer
|
Director
Senior Managing Executive Officer
4. Retiring Directors (after the Shareholders' Meeting)
Name
TAKAMATSU Masaru NOHATA Kunio SASAYAMA Shinichi
5. Retiring Auditors (after the Shareholders' Meeting)
Name
ARAI Hideaki NAKAJIMA Isao NOBUTOKI Masato NOHARA Sawako ONO Hiromichi
