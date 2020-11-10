Log in
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
Firm led by former Alaska governor seeks to take over LNG project

11/10/2020

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Former Alaska Governor Bill Walker said this week he was a founding member of Alaska Gasline & LNG LLC (AGLNG) that wants to take over the state's Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project and complete it by March 2028.

The Alaska Gasline Development Corp (AGDC) is developing the LNG project, which includes an 807-mile (1,300-km) pipeline from the North Slope to a liquefaction plant in Nikiski on the Kenai Peninsula.

AGLNG, which also includes former AGDC President Keith Meyer, said on Monday that AGDC has approved a plan to transfer the project to a private entity to be selected by the end of 2020, with the transition to be completed by June 2021.

The state agreed in 2016, when Walker was governor, to take over the LNG project from North Slope oil producers. AGLNG said AGDC received 14 non-binding letters of interest in the project from Asian companies, including Tokyo Gas Co Ltd.

But that was before new export plants flooded the market with supplies in recent years that caused gas prices to drop and then collapse this year due to coronavirus demand destruction.

Those low prices have made buyers of the super-cooled fuel reluctant to sign long-term agreements needed to finance new multibillion-dollar export plants.

In response, AGDC looked at the competitiveness of its project and in June reduced its estimated cost to $38.7 billion from the previous forecast of $44.2 billion.

AGDC, which received federal authorization to build the project in May 2020, has already signed agreements with BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp to help advance project development.

BP and Exxon produce massive amounts of oil in Alaska and have discovered huge gas resources that are stranded in the North Slope. Alaska LNG would allow that gas to access markets around the world.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 5.11% 241.7 Delayed Quote.-51.24%
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD. 5.26% 1542 End-of-day quote.-41.75%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.50% 36.615 Delayed Quote.-47.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 43.66 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. 2.34% 2532 End-of-day quote.-4.51%
WTI 4.38% 41.4 Delayed Quote.-38.44%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 735 B 16 471 M 16 471 M
Net income 2021 57 975 M 550 M 550 M
Net Debt 2021 805 B 7 640 M 7 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 1 117 B 10 605 M 10 598 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 16 591
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 631,43 JPY
Last Close Price 2 532,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Isao Nakajima Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Personnel
Shin Yamagami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Fumio Murazeki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-4.51%10 335
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-18.73%20 669
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.51%17 950
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-16.29%12 063
APA GROUP-2.79%9 338
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.0.57%8 031
