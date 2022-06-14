Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO., LTD

(9531)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:53 2022-06-14 pm EDT
2636.00 JPY   -2.51%
06/14NOTICE OF CONTINUATION OF STUDY ON THE LNG-FIRED THERMAL POWER PLANT PROJECT IN SODEGAURA CITY, CHIBA PREFECTURE[PDF : 183kb]
PU
06/14Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co to exit domestic LNG project
RE
06/06NOTICE OF SHARES BUYBACK (PROGRESS REPORT)[PDF : 142kb]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notice of Continuation of Study on the LNG-fired Thermal Power Plant Project in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture[PDF : 183KB]

06/14/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
June 15, 2022

Press Release

Company:

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

UCHIDA Takashi

Representative:

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

President and CEO

(Securities code: 9531; TSE Prime Market &

NSE Premier Market)

NAGATOMO Osamu

Contact:

General Manager of the Legal Section,

General Administration Department

(Phone: +81-3-5400-3894)

Notice of Continuation of Study on the LNG-fired Thermal Power Plant Project

in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Gas") hereby serves notice of the feasibility study for an LNG-fired thermal power plant, which it had conducted jointly with Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. ("Kyuden") (the "Study"), as detailed below.

Details

1. Outline of the facts and reason for the decision

As per the disclosure "Changes in the Thermal Power Plant Project in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture" dated January 31, 2019, Tokyo Gas and Kyuden agreed to conduct the Study in collaboration and carried out a joint feasibility study for an LNG-fired thermal power plant at an unused industrial site owned by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture.

Kyuden has decided to withdraw from the Study. However, Tokyo Gas intends to continue the feasibility study going forward.

2. Outlook

Tokyo Gas will continue the feasibility study for the LNG-fired thermal power plant at the same location so that it can contribute toward ensuring a stable supply of electricity and realize a responsible transition to a carbon-neutral society through its investment in an LNG-fired thermal power plant that is expected to provide an adjustment capacity essential for the introduction of renewable energy.

Tokyo

Chiba

Planned construction site

Kanagawa

(Sodegaura, Chiba Pref.)

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 03:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 085 B 15 466 M 15 466 M
Net income 2022 78 220 M 580 M 580 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 1 189 B 8 817 M 8 817 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 16 858
Free-Float 94,4%
Technical analysis trends TOKYO GAS CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 704,00 JPY
Average target price 2 924,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Uchida Secretary, Head-HR, Compliance & Audit
Michiaki Hirose Executive Officer
Kazunori Takami Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Saito Independent Outside Director
Junko Edahiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD32.40%8 945
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-5.45%27 551
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.14%14 876
APA GROUP14.02%9 388
GAIL INDIA LIMITED13.24%8 314
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.28%8 105