Notice of Continuation of Study on the LNG-fired Thermal Power Plant Project in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture[PDF : 183KB]

June 15, 2022 Press Release Company: Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Notice of Continuation of Study on the LNG-fired Thermal Power Plant Project

in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Gas") hereby serves notice of the feasibility study for an LNG-fired thermal power plant, which it had conducted jointly with Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. ("Kyuden") (the "Study"), as detailed below.

Details

1. Outline of the facts and reason for the decision

As per the disclosure "Changes in the Thermal Power Plant Project in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture" dated January 31, 2019, Tokyo Gas and Kyuden agreed to conduct the Study in collaboration and carried out a joint feasibility study for an LNG-fired thermal power plant at an unused industrial site owned by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture.

Kyuden has decided to withdraw from the Study. However, Tokyo Gas intends to continue the feasibility study going forward.

2. Outlook

Tokyo Gas will continue the feasibility study for the LNG-fired thermal power plant at the same location so that it can contribute toward ensuring a stable supply of electricity and realize a responsible transition to a carbon-neutral society through its investment in an LNG-fired thermal power plant that is expected to provide an adjustment capacity essential for the introduction of renewable energy.