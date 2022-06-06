Log in
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/06 01:27:51 am EDT
01:12aNOTICE OF SHARES BUYBACK (PROGRESS REPORT)[PDF : 142kb]
PU
01:12aMOU SIGNED WITH SHELL FOR JOINT EXPLORATION OF DECARBONIZATION[PDF : 410kb]
PU
05/20Nikkei 225 Up 1.3% in Bounce From Thursday Sell-Off
MT
Notice of Shares Buyback (Progress Report)[PDF : 142KB]

06/06/2022 | 01:12am EDT
June 6, 2022

Company:

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

UCHIDA Takashi,

Representative:

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

President and CEO

(Securities code: 9531, TSE Prime Market &

NSE Prime Market)

NAGATOMO Osamu

Contact:

General Manager of Legal Sect, General

Administration Dept.

Press Release

Notice of Shares Buyback (Progress Report)

(Acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation and the provisions

of Article 165:2 of the Companies Law)

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.("Tokyo Gas") hereby serves notice of progress that it has acquired the treasury stock on the open market pursuant to a resolution made at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2022, in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Law as applied mutatis mutandis to Article 165:3 of the law, as detailed below.

Details

1. Type of share to be acquired

: Common stock of Tokyo Gas

2.

Period of purchase

: May 9, 2022 - May 31, 2022 (Commitment basis)

3.

Total number of shares to be acquired

: 3,079,000 shares

4.

Total acquisition amount

: ¥7,966,709,800

5.

Method of acquisition

: Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution on acquisition of treasury stock (announced April 27, 2022)

(1) Type of shares to be acquired

Common stock of Tokyo Gas

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired

8,500,000 shares (upper limit)

(1.9% of total number of issued shares)

(3)

Total acquisition amount

16,000,000,000 yen (upper limit)

(4) Acquisition period

May 9, 2022 - September 30, 2022

2. The cumulative total of treasury stock acquired pursuant to the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors set forth above (as of May 31, 2022)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired

3,079,000 shares

(2)

Total acquisition price

7,966,709,800 yen

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
