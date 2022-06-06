Notice of Shares Buyback (Progress Report)[PDF : 142KB]

June 6, 2022 Company: Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. UCHIDA Takashi, Representative: Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO (Securities code: 9531, TSE Prime Market & NSE Prime Market) NAGATOMO Osamu Contact: General Manager of Legal Sect, General Administration Dept.

Press Release

Notice of Shares Buyback (Progress Report)

(Acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation and the provisions

of Article 165:2 of the Companies Law)

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.("Tokyo Gas") hereby serves notice of progress that it has acquired the treasury stock on the open market pursuant to a resolution made at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2022, in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Law as applied mutatis mutandis to Article 165:3 of the law, as detailed below.

Details 1. Type of share to be acquired : Common stock of Tokyo Gas 2. Period of purchase : May 9, 2022 - May 31, 2022 (Commitment basis) 3. Total number of shares to be acquired : 3,079,000 shares 4. Total acquisition amount : ¥7,966,709,800 5. Method of acquisition : Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution on acquisition of treasury stock (announced April 27, 2022)

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Common stock of Tokyo Gas (2) Total number of shares to be acquired 8,500,000 shares (upper limit) (1.9% of total number of issued shares) (3) Total acquisition amount 16,000,000,000 yen (upper limit) (4) Acquisition period May 9, 2022 - September 30, 2022

2. The cumulative total of treasury stock acquired pursuant to the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors set forth above (as of May 31, 2022)