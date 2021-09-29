Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/28
2135.5 JPY   -1.54%
02:12aREVISIONS TO THE SHAREHOLDER-RETURN POLICY[PDF : 147kb]
PU
09/29TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28DEVELOPMENT OF ONSITE CO2 RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY[PDF : 433kb]
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Revisions to the Shareholder-Return Policy[PDF : 147KB]

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company:

Representative:

Contact:

Press Release

September 29, 2021

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. UCHIDA Takashi,

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO (Securities code: 9531, TSE 1 & NSE 1)

NAKAJIMA Kei,

General Affairs Group Manager

Revisions to the Shareholder-Return Policy

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Gas") announces that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on September 29, 2021, it resolved to revise its shareholder return policy as follows.

1.Purpose of revision

Tokyo Gas is revising its shareholder return policy as follows in order to allocate its resources preferentially to areas related to net zero CO2 emission while maintaining financial soundness, in accordance with its aim to contribute to a decarbonized society and the Tokyo Gas Group's continuous development.

2. Details of revisions to the shareholder-return policy

Post- Distributable income will be applied to the improvement of customer services and to the revision achievement of a sustainable society, and also distributed to shareholders in a timely and appropriate

manner.

Acquisition of treasury stock for retirement will be considered as one way of providing shareholder return in addition to dividends, and targets for total return ratio(ratio of dividends on current consolidated net income and acquisition of own shares) will be approximately 50%in each fiscal year up through FY 2022.

With regard to dividends, we will continue to provide stable dividends and will gradually increase dividends in accordance with growth while comprehensively taking into consideration the profit level over the medium- to long-term.

Pre- Distributable income will be applied to the improvement of customer services and to the revision achievement of a sustainable society, and also distributed to shareholders in a timely and appropriate

manner.

Acquisition of treasury stock for retirement will be considered as one way of providing shareholder return in addition to dividends, and targets for total payout ratio (ratio of dividends on current consolidated net income and acquisition of own shares) will be approximately 60% in each fiscal year up through FY 2022.

With regard to dividends, we will continue to provide stable dividends and will gradually increase dividends in accordance with growth while comprehensively taking into consideration the profit level over the medium- to long-term.

3. Timing of revision

The revision will be applied to FY 2021 year-end dividends and subsequent returns.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
02:12aREVISIONS TO THE SHAREHOLDER-RETURN : 147kb]
PU
09/29TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28DEVELOPMENT OF ONSITE CO2 RECYCLING : 433kb]
PU
09/16Japan's Mitsui and partners to exit Mexico's gas power project
RE
09/16TOKYO GAS TO DIVEST ITS SHARE IN MT : 317kb]
PU
09/15Maryland Cove Point LNG export plant to start work next week -analysts
RE
07/28TOKYO GAS : Decisions on Matters related to Share Acquisition for the Share-based Compensa..
PU
07/28TOKYO GAS : Disposal of Treasury Shares via a Third Party in Tandem with the Introduction ..
PU
07/28TOKYO GAS : Financial Results for FY2021 1Q ended June 2021
PU
07/28TOKYO GAS : Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 904 B 17 084 M 17 084 M
Net income 2022 60 143 M 540 M 540 M
Net Debt 2022 973 B 8 729 M 8 729 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 936 B 8 404 M 8 393 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 16 858
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 135,50 JPY
Average target price 2 431,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Kazunori Takami Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Saito Independent Outside Director
Junko Edahiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-10.42%8 404
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.14.72%24 400
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.90%15 093
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-8.23%11 455
GAIL INDIA LIMITED29.41%9 289
PETRONAS GAS BERHAD-1.63%8 021