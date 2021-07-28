Tokyo Gas : Decisions on Matters related to Share Acquisition for the Share-based Compensation Plan

July 28, 2021 Company: Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. UCHIDA Takashi, Representative: Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO (Securities code: 9531, TSE 1 & NSE 1) Contact: NAKAJIMA Kei, General Affairs Group Manager

Press Release

Decisions on Matters related to Share Acquisition for the Share-based Compensation Plan

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") resolved at Compensation Committee held on June 29, 2021 plans to introduce a share-based compensation plan for Company directors and corporate executive officers. In addition, it was separately decided to introduce the same share-based compensation plan for executive officers (hereinafter, the share-based compensation plan shall be referred to as "the Plan," the trust set up for introducing this plan shall be referred to as "the Trust," and directors, corporate executive officers and executive officers shall be collectively referred to as "executives.")

At the Compensation Committee, held on July 28, 2021, decisions were made on matters related to acquisition of Tokyo Gas shares, which is to be carried out by the trustee of the Trust. The details are outlined below.

In addition, at the Board of Directors meeting held the same day a resolution was passed to dispose of treasury shares pertinent to the introduction of the Plan. For details refer to notice on "Disposal of Treasury Shares via a Third Party in Tandem with the Introduction of a Share-based Compensation Plan," which was released on July 28, 2021.

1. Overview of the Trust