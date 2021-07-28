Tokyo Gas : Disposal of Treasury Shares via a Third Party in Tandem with the Introduction of a Share-based Compensation Plan

July 28, 2021 Company: Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. UCHIDA Takashi, Representative: Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO (Securities code: 9531, TSE 1 & NSE 1) Contact: NAKAJIMA Kei, General Affairs Group Manager

Disposal of Treasury Shares via a Third Party in Tandem with the Introduction of a

Share-based Compensation Plan

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") resolved at its July 28, 2021 Board of Directors meeting plans to dispose of treasury shares (hereinafter, "this treasury share disposal"), as share-based compensation, as hereby outlined below.

1. Overview of the Disposal

(1) Disposal deadline August 16, 2021 (Monday) (2) Class and number of Common shares of Tokyo Gas: 224,600 shares shares to be disposed (3) Disposal price Price per share: 2,056.5 yen (4) Total disposal amount 461,889,900 yen (5) Scheduled Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (Trust Account) purchasers (Retrustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)) A condition of this treasury share disposal shall be that the securities (6) Other registration statement takes effects in line with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

2. Purpose and Reasons for Disposal

The Company, at its June 29, 2021 Compensation Committee resolved to introduce a share-based compensation plan for Company directors and corporate executive officers. For an overview of the plan, refer to "Notice on the Introduction of a Share-based Compensation Plan," which was released on June 29, 2021. In addition, it was separately decided to introduce the same share-based compensation plan for executive officers (hereinafter, the share-based compensation plan shall be referred to as "the Plan" and the directors and corporate executive officers shall be collectively referred to as "executives.")

This treasure share disposal shall be conducted with regard to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (Trust Account), the trustee of the trust(Trust) set up to introduce the Plan.

In accordance with Share Delivery Regulations enacted by the Company, the number of shares to be disposed of when introducing the Plan shall correspond to the number of shares expected to be delivered to executives, taking into account the positions and mix of the executives during the trust period. The scale of dilution, versus 442,436,059 shares, the total number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021, is 0.05% (0.05% of the 4,397,282, which is the total number of voting rights, as of March 31, 2021). In both cases, the figures are rounded off to the second decimal point. The Company believes the Plan will contribute to an improvement in corporate value in the medium to long term. The number

