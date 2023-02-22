Advanced search
    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.

(9531)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
2505.00 JPY   -6.43%
02/03Tokyo Gas starts joint evaluation of Fukushima offshore wind project
RE
02/01Caution Ahead of Fed Decision Limits Tokyo Shares
MT
02/01Nikkei ends flat as Fed nerves snuff out early rally
RE
Tokyo Gas Shares Slump After It Cuts Target for Dividends, Buybacks

02/22/2023 | 01:15am EST
By Kosaku Narioka


Tokyo Gas Co. shares fell sharply Wednesday afternoon after the company said it planned to lower its target ratio for dividends and share buybacks relative to annual net profit, partly to fund initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

The shares were recently 6.4% lower at 2,505 yen, giving up their earlier gains.

Tokyo Gas said Wednesday afternoon that it would aim to return about 40% of annual net profit to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in the new fiscal year starting in April, down from about 50% currently.

The gas company said it wanted to allocate more funds to initiatives to achieve net zero carbon emissions, while maintaining financial stability.

Tokyo Gas said it planned to spend Y230.0 billion ($1.70 billion) on carbon reduction-related investments over the next three years, up from Y190.0 billion over the past three years.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 0114ET

Financials
Sales 2023 3 345 B 24 824 M 24 824 M
Net income 2023 185 B 1 374 M 1 374 M
Net Debt 2023 1 220 B 9 056 M 9 056 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,28x
Yield 2023 2,43%
Capitalization 1 160 B 8 611 M 8 611 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 16 697
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers and Directors
Takashi Uchida Secretary, Head-HR, Compliance & Audit
Michiaki Hirose Executive Officer
Kazunori Takami Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Saito Independent Outside Director
Junko Edahiro Independent Outside Director
