Tokyo Gas launches Demand Response services and delivers one-day worth of renewable energy-based electric power[PDF : 377KB]

04/22/2022
April 22, 2022

Tokyo Gas launches Demand Response services and delivers one-day worth of renewable energy-based electric power Commemorating about 3 million electric power contracts, Tokyo Gas is weaving a sustainable future with customers

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (President: UCHIDA Takashi, hereinafter, "Tokyo Gas") is pleased to announce that the number of the Company's electric power contracts has reached 3 million*1. Commemorating this occasion, Tokyo Gas will responsibly implement the following initiatives with its customers who are the users of Tokyo Gas' electric power as the first step to solve social issues. Through these initiatives, it will offer information about the importance of each and every customer's actions toward further energy conservation and achieving a decarbonized society.

  • 1. Launching Demand Response services in earnest

    Starting this July, Tokyo Gas will launch in earnest new services aimed at stabilizing power supply and reducing CO2 emissions through "behavioral" Demand Response with which customers voluntarily save power usage when power supply becomes tight, based on the result in the demonstration*2 conducted last fiscal year. In the demonstration, 37,000 customers in summer and 41,000 customers in winter participated, saving approximately 1.4 million kWh of electricity in both summer and winter. We received comments such as, "This is a good opportunity to work on energy conservation," and "I look forward to it every day because I can work on it like a game."

    Tokyo Gas will aim to have 100,000 customers participate and achieve further expansion of the amount of power saving in this fiscal year. In addition, it will study the demonstration of "device controlled" Demand Response using smart remote controls, etc., which are expected to have more reliable effects.

  • 2. Delivering one-day worth of electric power practically based on 100% renewable energy

    To use World Environment Day (June 5), as an opportunity to think about how each customer's actions can help achieve a decarbonized society, Tokyo Gas will deliver*3 one-day worth of electric power practically based on 100% renewable energy, equivalent to "Sustainable Electric Power*4," to all of its customers who are the users of Tokyo Gas' electric power. In addition, we will notify each customer of the amount of CO2 emissions practically reduced*5.

Under its Management Vision "Compass2030," the Tokyo Gas Group has poised the "effort to achieve net-zero CO2" and "establishment of a value co-creation ecosystem*6." We will continue to make contributions to achieving a decarbonized society by working with our customers.

*1: Number of customers to which Tokyo Gas is supplying electric power.

*2: "Tokyo Gas commences a demonstration project on Demand Response services for households" (in Japanese) (announcedon July 20, 2021)

*3: Tokyo Gas will purchase an additional renewable energy-designated non-fossil certificate. Tokyo Gas's main power source is

LNG thermal power. Click here (in Japanese) for the power source configuration. This does not mean additional burden for customers or changes in their electric power supply conditions.

*4: "Tokyo Gas launches "Sustainable Electric Power," a new fee plan for electric power practically based on 100% renewableenergy" (in Japanese) (announced on June 3, 2021)

*5: myTOKYOGAS members who have signed up for Tokyo Gas' electric power fee plans, "Basic Plan" and "Zuttomo Denki

1S/1/2/3," are subject to this service.

*6: This refers to a business ecosystem in which many companies create new value by bringing together technologies, know-how, and knowledge in their respective areas of strength.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
