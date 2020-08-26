Tokyo Gas : to buy two biomass projects in Japan from Equis

Tokyo Gas' renewable unit will buy a 51 MW biomass power plant which is under construction in Toyama, central Japan, with an aim to start commercial operation in October 2021.

It will also buy a 75 MW plant to be build in Chiba, near Tokyo, with a plan to begin operation in January 2024.

The deal will be completed in mid-September, it said, without disclosing financial details.

Tokyo Gas aims to expand its renewable energy assets to 5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and will reach 1.3 GW with this deal, it said.

It plans to import biomass fuels for the two projects from the United States, Canada and other countries in Asia, Satoshi Baba, senior general manager at Tokyo Gas' renewable energy business department, told reporters.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)