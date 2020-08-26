Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokyo Gas : to buy two biomass projects in Japan from Equis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:51am EDT

Tokyo Gas Co will buy two biomass power projects in Japan with 126 megawatts (MW) in total output capacity from Singapore investment firm Equis, Japan's biggest city gas supplier said on Wednesday.

Tokyo Gas' renewable unit will buy a 51 MW biomass power plant which is under construction in Toyama, central Japan, with an aim to start commercial operation in October 2021.

It will also buy a 75 MW plant to be build in Chiba, near Tokyo, with a plan to begin operation in January 2024.

The deal will be completed in mid-September, it said, without disclosing financial details.

Tokyo Gas aims to expand its renewable energy assets to 5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and will reach 1.3 GW with this deal, it said.

It plans to import biomass fuels for the two projects from the United States, Canada and other countries in Asia, Satoshi Baba, senior general manager at Tokyo Gas' renewable energy business department, told reporters.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
05:51aTOKYO GAS : to buy two biomass projects in Japan from Equis
RE
02:37aTOKYO GAS ACQUISITION OF WOOD PELLET : 118kb]
PU
08/21Australian regulator allows Chevron to shut Gorgon units in stages
RE
08/21Australian regulator allows Chevron to shut Gorgon units in stages
RE
07/29TOKYO GAS : to spend $657 million in U.S. shale, solar assets
RE
07/29TOKYO GAS : Financial Results for FY2020 1Q ended June 2020
PU
07/29TOKYO GAS : to raise stake in U.S. firm Castleton Resources to over 70%
RE
07/29TOKYO GAS : Establishment of a Subsidiary in the United States and the Acquisiti..
PU
07/29TOKYO GAS : Acquires Oil and Gas Assets in Louisiana Through Castleton Resources..
PU
07/22Chevron inspecting heat exchangers at Gorgon LNG plant after maintenance
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 705 B 16 052 M 16 052 M
Net income 2021 66 001 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2021 735 B 6 922 M 6 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 1 035 B 9 720 M 9 746 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 16 591
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 631,25 JPY
Last Close Price 2 347,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Isao Nakajima Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Personnel
Shin Yamagami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Fumio Murazeki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-11.47%9 720
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-27.50%18 455
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.75%15 385
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-10.21%12 390
APA GROUP-2.16%9 187
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.0.77%8 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group