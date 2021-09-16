Log in
    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Tokyo Gas to divest its share in MT Falcon Holdings[PDF : 317KB]

09/16/2021 | 01:12am EDT
September 16, 2021

Tokyo Gas to divest its share in MT Falcon Holdings

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO: UCHIDA Takashi; "Tokyo Gas") has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Actis GP LLP, in which Tokyo Gas will sell all of its 30%-owned shares in MT Falcon Holdings S.A.P.I.de C.V. ("MT Falcon"). The Sale is expected to be completed by the end of the fiscal year ending March 2022, subject to certain approvals from Mexican government authorities.

In order to achieve the Tokyo Gas Group Management Vision "Compass2030", Tokyo Gas will enhance business expansion also in the global business such as renewable energy, gas and power supply, LNG infrastructure development, and contribute to the society through corporate growth with the experince and knowledge aquired from MT Falcon.

< MT Falcon >

Company Name MT Falcon Holdings S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Location Mexico City, United Mexican States

Natural gas fired combined cycle power generations

Business Overview

Output: 2,233 MW (total of 5 power plants)

Tokyo Gas Share 30%

< Actis >

Company Name Actis GP LLP

Actis is a global investor in sustainable infrastructure with

Business a focus in the hard assets space including energy infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate.

U R L https://www.act.is/

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 904 B 17 423 M 17 423 M
Net income 2022 60 143 M 550 M 550 M
Net Debt 2022 973 B 8 902 M 8 902 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 945 B 8 643 M 8 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 16 858
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Kazunori Takami Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Saito Independent Outside Director
Junko Edahiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-9.48%8 643
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.14.72%24 816
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.27%15 872
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-4.35%11 939
GAIL INDIA LIMITED26.57%9 408
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.1.33%8 231