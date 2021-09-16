Tokyo Gas to divest its share in MT Falcon Holdings[PDF : 317KB]

September 16, 2021

Tokyo Gas to divest its share in MT Falcon Holdings

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO: UCHIDA Takashi; "Tokyo Gas") has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Actis GP LLP, in which Tokyo Gas will sell all of its 30%-owned shares in MT Falcon Holdings S.A.P.I.de C.V. ("MT Falcon"). The Sale is expected to be completed by the end of the fiscal year ending March 2022, subject to certain approvals from Mexican government authorities.

In order to achieve the Tokyo Gas Group Management Vision "Compass2030", Tokyo Gas will enhance business expansion also in the global business such as renewable energy, gas and power supply, LNG infrastructure development, and contribute to the society through corporate growth with the experince and knowledge aquired from MT Falcon.

< MT Falcon >

Company Name MT Falcon Holdings S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Location Mexico City, United Mexican States

Natural gas fired combined cycle power generations