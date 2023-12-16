HANOI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Saturday awarded an investment licence to a consortium of Tokyo Gas, Kyuden International and Truong Thanh Group to build a $1.99-billion LNG-fired power plant in its northern province of Thai Binh.

The licence was awarded to the companies in Tokyo during a visit to Japan by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend a Japan-ASEAN summit, the government said in a statement.

The 1.5-gigawatt power plant is one of a fleet of 13 LNG-fired plants with a combined capacity of 22.4 GW that Vietnam aims to develop by 2030. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)