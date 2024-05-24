24-May-2024
Discontinued Products & Maintenance
This is information on Discontinued Products & Maintenance for marine market, discontinuation date and alternative products are shown in the following lists. Alternative products may be differences on the dimension, specification etc.,
since please ask our sales or service department.
Maintenance Support
According to the Guideline for Navigation and Radio Communication Equipment Maintenance issued by the Navigation Equipment Grope of the Japan Marine Equipment Association, maintenance support shall, in principal, be assured for a period of ten years after discontinuation of products. We will make an effort to extend the maintenance period after the end of support date. However, there may be unavoidable circumstances where maintenance support cannot be provided because of the unavailability of the required parts or other factor.
Note:
Ａ： Available
Ｂ： Still available except some parts
Ｃ： Unavailable
TBA：To Be Announced
Discontinued
Discontinued
Parts
Products
Type
Date of
Date of
Alternative Product
Availability
Production
Maintenance
Gyro Compass
GM-10
Jan-1990
Unavailable
C
ES-180
Gyro Compass
GM-20 Series
Mar-2021
Feb-2031
A
ES-180
Gyro Compass
ES-11A
Jul-1992
Unavailable
C
ES-180
Gyro Compass
ES-110/120/140/160
Jun-2023
TBA
A
ES-180
Gyro Compass
TG-3000
Sep-2002
Unavailable
C
TG-8100 Series
Gyro Compass
TG-5000
Jan-1995
Unavailable
C
TG-8100 Series
Gyro Compass
TG-6000
Jul-2003
TBA
Ｂ
TG-8100 Series
―
Magnet Compass
SH-165A
Aug-2001
Unavailable
C
SH-165A1/SH-165A2
Magnet Compass
KF Series
Feb-2001
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Magnet Compass
SM-611A
Mar-1999
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Magnet Compass
SM-711A
Feb-2001
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Electric Magnet Compass
EMC Series
Oct-1998
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
―
Rate of Turn Meter
ROTI-100
Sep-2002
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Rate of Turn Meter
ROTI-200
May-2008
Unavailable
Ｃ
ROTI-320
Rate of Turn Meter
ROTI-300
Mar-2008
Unavailable
Ｃ
ROTI-320
Rate of Turn Meter
ROTI-310
Sep-2023
2032
A
ROTI-320
Auto Pilot
PR-100Series
1985
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Auto Pilot
PR-200Series
1982
Unavailable
Ｃ
- PR-3000Series
- PR-9000Series
Auto Pilot
PR-1000Series
Sep-2000
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Auto Pilot
PR-1500Series
Sep-2003
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Auto Pilot
PR-1600Series
Apr-2002
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Auto Pilot
PR-2000Series
Jan-2023
TBA
A
PR-3000Series
Auto Pilot
PR-4000Series
Nov-1991
Unavailable
C
PR-9000Series
Auto Pilot
PR-5000Series
Jan-1986
Unavailable
C
PR-9000Series
Auto Pilot
PR-6000Series/Early Model
Mar-2007
TBA
Ｂ
PR-9000Series
(Non Feedback sensor alarm)
Auto Pilot
PR-6000Series/Late Model
Jul-2017
TBA
Ａ
PR-9000Series
(Feedback sensor alarm)
Auto Pilot
PR-7000Series
Nov-1991
Unavailable
C
PR-9000Series
Auto Pilot
PR-8000Series
May-1998
Unavailable
C
PR-9000Series
Heading Control System
PR-6000-ZZ
May-2016
TBA
B
PR-9000-ZZ
Tracking Interface
TIF-6
Jan-2017
TBA
Ｂ
TIF-3
Tracking Pilot
TP-10
Mar-2003
Unavailable
C
―
Tracking Pilot
TP-20
Aug-2005
Unavailable
C
―
Tracking Pilot
TP-30Series
Sep-2006
Unavailable
C
―
Engine Remote Controller
SE-1D
Feb-2005
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Joystick Controller
TOMAC-100
Oct-2002
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Hydraulic Steering Gear
for PR-2000Series
Apr-1985
Unavailable
C
―
S/T-015 to 250
Hydraulic Steering Gear
for PR-1000Series
Apr-1990
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
UN/TN/UP-003 to 014
Hydraulic Steering Gear
for PR-1500Series
Apr-2003
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
MP/MU/MT-002 to 014TC
for PR-1600Series
HMT-008TC
Hydraulic Steering Gear
HMT-014TC
Apr-2003
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
HMU-008TC
HMU-014TC
for PR-2000Series
for PR-3000Series
SS/TS-015 to 085
SS/TS-020S/R to 085S/R
Hydraulic Steering Gear
SS-100
Apr-1993
Unavailable
C
SS-100S/R
SL/TL-015 to 085
SL/TL-020S/R to 085S/R
SL-100
SL-100S/R
SP-W**-015 to 250
SP-W**-015S to 250S
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-100Series
Jan-2000
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-200Series
Jan-1992
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-300Series
Jan-1993
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-900Series
Feb-1999
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-910Series
Mar-2002
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-1000Series
Feb-2000
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-1210Series
Mar-2002
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-1220 Series
Dec-2022
2031
Ａ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-1500Series
Mar-2002
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-1520 Series
Dec-2022
2031
Ａ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-1800Series
Jan-2001
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-2220CSeries
Sep-2003
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-2500Series
Jan-1995
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-2510CSeries
Dec-1998
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-2520CSeries
Oct-2006
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-2530CSeries
May-2004
Unavailable
C
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-2540Series
Oct-2008
Unavailable
C
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-2550Series
Jul-2019
2028
A
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
BR-2570 Series
Apr-2023
2032
Ａ
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
SRV-270
Mar-1998
Unavailable
C
―
RADAR (for coastal vessel)
RASCAR2510Series
Jul-1993
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
BR-1600Series
Jan-1993
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
RASCAR2500Series
Oct-1995
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
RASCAR3400Series
Oct-1995
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
RA50 Series (Anritsu)
2004
Unavailable
C
―
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
RA70 Series (Anritsu)
2002
Unavailable
C
―
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
BR-3460Series
Aug-2007
Unavailable
C
―
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
BR-3440Series
Dec-1998
Unavailable
C
―
(Prior to IMO MSC.64 (67))
BR-3440Series
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
(Comply with IMO MSC.64
Nov-2008
Unavailable
C
―
(67) )
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
BR-3440Series
2004
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
（50KW 60KW type）
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
BR-3200Series
2017
2026
Ａ
―
RADAR (for medium or large vessels)
BR-3210 Series
Jul-2023
2032
Ａ
―
Electronic Chart System/ECS
ECS-3000
May-2004
Unavailable
C
ECS-9000 Series
Electronic Chart System/ECS
ECS-4000
Feb-2015
Mar-2025
B
ECS-9000 Series
Electronic Chart System/ECS
EC-5000
Jul-2003
Unavailable
C
EC-9000 Series
Electronic Chart System/ECS
EC-6000
May-2001
Unavailable
C
EC-9000 Series
Electronic Chart System/ECS
EC-6000S
Mar-2003
Unavailable
C
EC-9000 Series
Electronic Chart System/ECS
ECS-4100
Jun-2021
2030
B
ECS-9000 Series
Electronic Chart System/ECS
ECS-8100/8600 Series
Sep-2022
2031
A
ECS-9000 Series
Electronic Chart Display and
EC-7000/7500
Feb-2009
Unavailable
Ｃ
EC-9000 Series
Information System/ECDIS
Electronic Chart Display and
EC-7000-A/7500-A
Aug-2016
Unavailable
Ｃ
EC-9000 Series
Information System/ECDIS
Electronic Chart Display and
EC-8000/8500
Series
Jun-2015
Mar-2025
B
EC-9000 Series
Information System/ECDIS
Electronic Chart Display and
EC-8100/8600
Series
Nov-2022
2031
A
EC-9000 Series
Information System/ECDIS
Electronic Chart Display and
NID-2500 Series
Jan-1995
Unavailable
B
―
Information System
Chart Plotter
TCP-3000
Oct-2013
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Chart Plotter
TCP-8000
Oct-2022
Mar-2031
A
Bridge Monitor
BM-2000
May-2002
Unavailable
Ｃ
BM-9000
Bridge Monitor
BM-3000
Dec-2011
Unavailable
Ｃ
BM-9000
Bridge Monitor
BM-8000/8500 Series
Feb-2015
Mar-2025
B
BM-9000
Engine Monitor
EM-80
1993
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Engine Monitor
EM-1000
1994
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Engine Monitor
EM-1600
2003
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Engine Monitor
EM-3200
Apr-2003
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Engine Monitor
EM-5000
Apr-1988
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System MF/HF
RSS112A Simplex
Nov-2003
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System MF/HF
RSS112A Duplex
Nov-2003
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System MF/HF
RSS113A Simplex
Jul-2007
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System MF/HF
RSS113A Duplex
Nov-2005
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System MF/HF
RSS107SA-82
Nov-1998
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System MF/HF
RSS107SB-82
Nov-1998
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System MF/HF
TRM-1500
Oct-2016
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System MF/HF
TRM-1510
Dec-2021
2030
A
―
Radio Communication System VHF
RSS201A
Jun-2005
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System VHF
RU224A
Jun-2004
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System VHF
TRV-1000
Jun-2014
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System VHF
TRV-2000
Aug-2022
2031
A
―
Transceiver VHF
RU215C
Sep-2013
Unavailable
C
―
Two Way Radio
RU207A
Mar-2001
Unavailable
C
―
Two Way Radio
RU230A-B
Apr-2020
2027
A
―
Central FM Handy Terminal
SF400PBT
Mar-1999
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Central FM
SF401A
Apr-2006
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Central FM
TRU-4500
Sep-2013
Unavailable
C
―
Central FM
TRU-4510
Dec-2021
2028
A
―
Navtex Receiver (Japanese)
RR108A
Sep-2005
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Navtex Receiver
RR103A
Oct-2005
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Weather Fax
RF116A（10inch）
May-2001
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Weather Fax
RF117A（15inch）
Jul-2005
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Weather Fax
RRJ-01（10inch)
Jan-2008
Unavailable
C
―
Weather Fax
TRW-1000
Jun-2020
2029
A
―
INMARSAT Fleet F77
TRF-7700
Aug-2012
Unavailable
C
―
INMARSAT FB
TRF-150
Nov-2012
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
INMARSAT FB
TRF-250
Oct-2020
2029
A
―
INMARSAT FB
TRF-500
Jun-2022
2031
A
―
INMARSAT C
RSS405A
Feb-1999
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
INMARSAT C
RSS406A
May-2004
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
INMARSAT C
RSS403A
Jan-1996
Unavailable
C
―
VSAT
TRK-900
Sep-2019
2028
A
―
VSAT
TRK-1200
Aug-2018
2027
A
―
AIS
TRA-1000
Feb-2005
Unavailable
C
―
AIS
TRA-2000
Dec-2013
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
AIS
TRA-3000
Sep-2022
2031
A
―
GPS Receiver
GR-80
1997
Unavailable
C
―
GPS Receiver
GR-1000
Jan-1995
Unavailable
C
―
GPS Receiver
GR-2000
Dec-2000
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
GPS Receiver
GR-3000
Feb-2001
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
GPS Plotter(color)
GRP-500
Jan-2001
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
GPS Plotter(color)
GRP-1000
May-2001
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
GPS Plotter(color)
GRP-2000
Dec-2002
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Printer (for VHF Radio)
RF-18A
Mar-2006
Unavailable
C
―
Printer (for VHF Radio)
RRZ-06
Jul-2018
2027
A
―
Public Addressor
RV05A
Mar-2007
Unavailable
C
―
Public Addressor
RV106A/107A
2019
2028
A
―
Speed Log
TD-200 Series
Feb-2002
Unavailable
C
TD-310
Speed Log
TD-501
May-2002
Unavailable
C
TD-310
Course Recorder
CR-1/-2/-3/-4
Oct-2020
2029
B
CR-100
Course Recorder
DCR-10/-20/-30/-40
Oct-2019
2028
B
DCR-100
Impressed Current Cathodic Protection
CPL Series
1985
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
System /MACAPS
Impressed Current Cathodic Protection
CP Series
Feb-2007
Unavailable
C
CP-50A/100A
System /MACAPS
(except CP-50A/100A)
Fire alarm system
FD-1000 Series
Jun-2012
Unavailable
C
Selling until parts stock lasts.
Fire alarm system
FD-3000 Series
Jun-2012
Unavailable
C
Selling until parts stock lasts.
Purchasing Products
Radio Communication System MF/HF
SKANTI GMDSS 9000 Series
Feb-2000
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Radio Communication System VHF
SKANTI VHF 3000 Series
Feb-2000
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
SSAS
T&T TT-3000SSA
Jul-2007
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Central FM
Handy Terminal
GP-328Series
Jul-2017
Unavailable
C
―
Central FM
Handy Terminal
XiRP8600i
Oct-2021
2026
A
―
Navtex Receiver
NT-2000
Oct-2020
2027
A
―
EPIRB
RJ302A
Mar-2003
Unavailable
C
―
EPIRB
REB-23-1
Sep-2005
Unavailable
C
―
EPIRB
REB-24
Jul-2001
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
EPIRB
TEB-700
Oct-2020
2029
B
―
Search and Rescue Radar Transponder
TBR-500
Mar-1997
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Search and Rescue Radar Transponder
TBR-600
Sep-2013
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
Search and Rescue Radar Transponder
TBR-610
Sep-2022
2031
A
―
INMARSAT C
SKANTI TM1250A
Jan-1995
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
INMARSAT C
JRC JUE-75C
May-2007
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
INMARSAT C
JRC JUE-85
Mar-2013
TBA
B
―
VDR
SAMSUNG SVDR(BASIC) *
May-2005
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
VDR
SAMSUNG SVDR-N *
May-2011
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
VDR
SAMSUNG SVDR-Pro *
Dec-2009
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
VDR
SAMSUNG SVDR-3000 *
Jun-2014
Unavailable
Ｃ
―
* The maintenance parts of the VDR may not meet the requested delivery date depending on the manufacturer's supply situation.
