24-May-2024

Marine Systems Company

TOKYO KEIKI INC.

Discontinued Products & Maintenance

This is information on Discontinued Products & Maintenance for marine market, discontinuation date and alternative products are shown in the following lists. Alternative products may be differences on the dimension, specification etc.,

since please ask our sales or service department.

Maintenance Support

According to the Guideline for Navigation and Radio Communication Equipment Maintenance issued by the Navigation Equipment Grope of the Japan Marine Equipment Association, maintenance support shall, in principal, be assured for a period of ten years after discontinuation of products. We will make an effort to extend the maintenance period after the end of support date. However, there may be unavoidable circumstances where maintenance support cannot be provided because of the unavailability of the required parts or other factor.

Note:

Ａ： Available

Ｂ： Still available except some parts

Ｃ： Unavailable

TBATo Be Announced

Discontinued

Discontinued

Parts

Products

Type

Date of

Date of

Alternative Product

Availability

Production

Maintenance

Gyro Compass

GM-10

Jan-1990

Unavailable

C

ES-180

Gyro Compass

GM-20 Series

Mar-2021

Feb-2031

A

ES-180

Gyro Compass

ES-11A

Jul-1992

Unavailable

C

ES-180

Gyro Compass

ES-110/120/140/160

Jun-2023

TBA

A

ES-180

Gyro Compass

TG-3000

Sep-2002

Unavailable

C

TG-8100 Series

Gyro Compass

TG-5000

Jan-1995

Unavailable

C

TG-8100 Series

Gyro Compass

TG-6000

Jul-2003

TBA

TG-8100 Series

Magnet Compass

SH-165A

Aug-2001

Unavailable

C

SH-165A1/SH-165A2

Magnet Compass

KF Series

Feb-2001

Unavailable

Magnet Compass

SM-611A

Mar-1999

Unavailable

Magnet Compass

SM-711A

Feb-2001

Unavailable

Electric Magnet Compass

EMC Series

Oct-1998

Unavailable

Rate of Turn Meter

ROTI-100

Sep-2002

Unavailable

Rate of Turn Meter

ROTI-200

May-2008

Unavailable

ROTI-320

Rate of Turn Meter

ROTI-300

Mar-2008

Unavailable

ROTI-320

Rate of Turn Meter

ROTI-310

Sep-2023

2032

A

ROTI-320

Auto Pilot

PR-100Series

1985

Unavailable

Auto Pilot

PR-200Series

1982

Unavailable

- PR-3000Series

- PR-9000Series

Auto Pilot

PR-1000Series

Sep-2000

Unavailable

Auto Pilot

PR-1500Series

Sep-2003

Unavailable

Auto Pilot

PR-1600Series

Apr-2002

Unavailable

Auto Pilot

PR-2000Series

Jan-2023

TBA

A

PR-3000Series

Auto Pilot

PR-4000Series

Nov-1991

Unavailable

C

PR-9000Series

Auto Pilot

PR-5000Series

Jan-1986

Unavailable

C

PR-9000Series

Auto Pilot

PR-6000Series/Early Model

Mar-2007

TBA

PR-9000Series

(Non Feedback sensor alarm)

Auto Pilot

PR-6000Series/Late Model

Jul-2017

TBA

PR-9000Series

(Feedback sensor alarm)

Auto Pilot

PR-7000Series

Nov-1991

Unavailable

C

PR-9000Series

Auto Pilot

PR-8000Series

May-1998

Unavailable

C

PR-9000Series

Heading Control System

PR-6000-ZZ

May-2016

TBA

B

PR-9000-ZZ

Tracking Interface

TIF-6

Jan-2017

TBA

TIF-3

Tracking Pilot

TP-10

Mar-2003

Unavailable

C

Tracking Pilot

TP-20

Aug-2005

Unavailable

C

Tracking Pilot

TP-30Series

Sep-2006

Unavailable

C

Engine Remote Controller

SE-1D

Feb-2005

Unavailable

Joystick Controller

TOMAC-100

Oct-2002

Unavailable

1/4

Discontinued

Discontinued

Parts

Products

Type

Date of

Date of

Alternative Product

Availability

Production

Maintenance

Hydraulic Steering Gear

for PR-2000Series

Apr-1985

Unavailable

C

S/T-015 to 250

Hydraulic Steering Gear

for PR-1000Series

Apr-1990

Unavailable

UN/TN/UP-003 to 014

Hydraulic Steering Gear

for PR-1500Series

Apr-2003

Unavailable

MP/MU/MT-002 to 014TC

for PR-1600Series

HMT-008TC

Hydraulic Steering Gear

HMT-014TC

Apr-2003

Unavailable

HMU-008TC

HMU-014TC

for PR-2000Series

for PR-3000Series

SS/TS-015 to 085

SS/TS-020S/R to 085S/R

Hydraulic Steering Gear

SS-100

Apr-1993

Unavailable

C

SS-100S/R

SL/TL-015 to 085

SL/TL-020S/R to 085S/R

SL-100

SL-100S/R

SP-W**-015 to 250

SP-W**-015S to 250S

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-100Series

Jan-2000

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-200Series

Jan-1992

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-300Series

Jan-1993

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-900Series

Feb-1999

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-910Series

Mar-2002

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-1000Series

Feb-2000

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-1210Series

Mar-2002

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-1220 Series

Dec-2022

2031

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-1500Series

Mar-2002

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-1520 Series

Dec-2022

2031

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-1800Series

Jan-2001

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-2220CSeries

Sep-2003

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-2500Series

Jan-1995

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-2510CSeries

Dec-1998

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-2520CSeries

Oct-2006

Unavailable

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-2530CSeries

May-2004

Unavailable

C

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-2540Series

Oct-2008

Unavailable

C

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-2550Series

Jul-2019

2028

A

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

BR-2570 Series

Apr-2023

2032

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

SRV-270

Mar-1998

Unavailable

C

RADAR (for coastal vessel)

RASCAR2510Series

Jul-1993

Unavailable

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

BR-1600Series

Jan-1993

Unavailable

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

RASCAR2500Series

Oct-1995

Unavailable

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

RASCAR3400Series

Oct-1995

Unavailable

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

RA50 Series (Anritsu)

2004

Unavailable

C

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

RA70 Series (Anritsu)

2002

Unavailable

C

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

BR-3460Series

Aug-2007

Unavailable

C

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

BR-3440Series

Dec-1998

Unavailable

C

(Prior to IMO MSC.64 (67))

BR-3440Series

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

(Comply with IMO MSC.64

Nov-2008

Unavailable

C

(67) )

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

BR-3440Series

2004

Unavailable

50KW 60KW type

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

BR-3200Series

2017

2026

RADAR (for medium or large vessels)

BR-3210 Series

Jul-2023

2032

Electronic Chart System/ECS

ECS-3000

May-2004

Unavailable

C

ECS-9000 Series

Electronic Chart System/ECS

ECS-4000

Feb-2015

Mar-2025

B

ECS-9000 Series

Electronic Chart System/ECS

EC-5000

Jul-2003

Unavailable

C

EC-9000 Series

Electronic Chart System/ECS

EC-6000

May-2001

Unavailable

C

EC-9000 Series

Electronic Chart System/ECS

EC-6000S

Mar-2003

Unavailable

C

EC-9000 Series

Electronic Chart System/ECS

ECS-4100

Jun-2021

2030

B

ECS-9000 Series

Electronic Chart System/ECS

ECS-8100/8600 Series

Sep-2022

2031

A

ECS-9000 Series

Electronic Chart Display and

EC-7000/7500

Feb-2009

Unavailable

EC-9000 Series

Information System/ECDIS

Electronic Chart Display and

EC-7000-A/7500-A

Aug-2016

Unavailable

EC-9000 Series

Information System/ECDIS

Electronic Chart Display and

EC-8000/8500

Series

Jun-2015

Mar-2025

B

EC-9000 Series

Information System/ECDIS

Electronic Chart Display and

EC-8100/8600

Series

Nov-2022

2031

A

EC-9000 Series

Information System/ECDIS

Electronic Chart Display and

NID-2500 Series

Jan-1995

Unavailable

B

Information System

Chart Plotter

TCP-3000

Oct-2013

Unavailable

Chart Plotter

TCP-8000

Oct-2022

Mar-2031

A

Bridge Monitor

BM-2000

May-2002

Unavailable

BM-9000

Bridge Monitor

BM-3000

Dec-2011

Unavailable

BM-9000

Bridge Monitor

BM-8000/8500 Series

Feb-2015

Mar-2025

B

BM-9000

2/4

Discontinued

Discontinued

Parts

Products

Type

Date of

Date of

Alternative Product

Availability

Production

Maintenance

Engine Monitor

EM-80

1993

Unavailable

Engine Monitor

EM-1000

1994

Unavailable

Engine Monitor

EM-1600

2003

Unavailable

Engine Monitor

EM-3200

Apr-2003

Unavailable

Engine Monitor

EM-5000

Apr-1988

Unavailable

Radio Communication System MF/HF

RSS112A Simplex

Nov-2003

Unavailable

Radio Communication System MF/HF

RSS112A Duplex

Nov-2003

Unavailable

Radio Communication System MF/HF

RSS113A Simplex

Jul-2007

Unavailable

Radio Communication System MF/HF

RSS113A Duplex

Nov-2005

Unavailable

Radio Communication System MF/HF

RSS107SA-82

Nov-1998

Unavailable

Radio Communication System MF/HF

RSS107SB-82

Nov-1998

Unavailable

Radio Communication System MF/HF

TRM-1500

Oct-2016

Unavailable

Radio Communication System MF/HF

TRM-1510

Dec-2021

2030

A

Radio Communication System VHF

RSS201A

Jun-2005

Unavailable

Radio Communication System VHF

RU224A

Jun-2004

Unavailable

Radio Communication System VHF

TRV-1000

Jun-2014

Unavailable

Radio Communication System VHF

TRV-2000

Aug-2022

2031

A

Transceiver VHF

RU215C

Sep-2013

Unavailable

C

Two Way Radio

RU207A

Mar-2001

Unavailable

C

Two Way Radio

RU230A-B

Apr-2020

2027

A

Central FM Handy Terminal

SF400PBT

Mar-1999

Unavailable

Central FM

SF401A

Apr-2006

Unavailable

Central FM

TRU-4500

Sep-2013

Unavailable

C

Central FM

TRU-4510

Dec-2021

2028

A

Navtex Receiver (Japanese)

RR108A

Sep-2005

Unavailable

Navtex Receiver

RR103A

Oct-2005

Unavailable

Weather Fax

RF116A10inch

May-2001

Unavailable

Weather Fax

RF117A15inch

Jul-2005

Unavailable

Weather Fax

RRJ-0110inch)

Jan-2008

Unavailable

C

Weather Fax

TRW-1000

Jun-2020

2029

A

INMARSAT Fleet F77

TRF-7700

Aug-2012

Unavailable

C

INMARSAT FB

TRF-150

Nov-2012

Unavailable

INMARSAT FB

TRF-250

Oct-2020

2029

A

INMARSAT FB

TRF-500

Jun-2022

2031

A

INMARSAT C

RSS405A

Feb-1999

Unavailable

INMARSAT C

RSS406A

May-2004

Unavailable

INMARSAT C

RSS403A

Jan-1996

Unavailable

C

VSAT

TRK-900

Sep-2019

2028

A

VSAT

TRK-1200

Aug-2018

2027

A

AIS

TRA-1000

Feb-2005

Unavailable

C

AIS

TRA-2000

Dec-2013

Unavailable

AIS

TRA-3000

Sep-2022

2031

A

GPS Receiver

GR-80

1997

Unavailable

C

GPS Receiver

GR-1000

Jan-1995

Unavailable

C

GPS Receiver

GR-2000

Dec-2000

Unavailable

GPS Receiver

GR-3000

Feb-2001

Unavailable

GPS Plotter(color)

GRP-500

Jan-2001

Unavailable

GPS Plotter(color)

GRP-1000

May-2001

Unavailable

GPS Plotter(color)

GRP-2000

Dec-2002

Unavailable

Printer (for VHF Radio)

RF-18A

Mar-2006

Unavailable

C

Printer (for VHF Radio)

RRZ-06

Jul-2018

2027

A

Public Addressor

RV05A

Mar-2007

Unavailable

C

Public Addressor

RV106A/107A

2019

2028

A

Speed Log

TD-200 Series

Feb-2002

Unavailable

C

TD-310

Speed Log

TD-501

May-2002

Unavailable

C

TD-310

Course Recorder

CR-1/-2/-3/-4

Oct-2020

2029

B

CR-100

Course Recorder

DCR-10/-20/-30/-40

Oct-2019

2028

B

DCR-100

Impressed Current Cathodic Protection

CPL Series

1985

Unavailable

System /MACAPS

Impressed Current Cathodic Protection

CP Series

Feb-2007

Unavailable

C

CP-50A/100A

System /MACAPS

(except CP-50A/100A)

Fire alarm system

FD-1000 Series

Jun-2012

Unavailable

C

Selling until parts stock lasts.

Fire alarm system

FD-3000 Series

Jun-2012

Unavailable

C

Selling until parts stock lasts.

3/4

Purchasing Products

Discontinued

Discontinued

Parts

Products

Type

Date of

Date of

Alternative Product

Availability

Purchasing

Maintenance

Radio Communication System MF/HF

SKANTI GMDSS 9000 Series

Feb-2000

Unavailable

Radio Communication System VHF

SKANTI VHF 3000 Series

Feb-2000

Unavailable

SSAS

T&T TT-3000SSA

Jul-2007

Unavailable

Central FM

Handy Terminal

GP-328Series

Jul-2017

Unavailable

C

Central FM

Handy Terminal

XiRP8600i

Oct-2021

2026

A

Navtex Receiver

NT-2000

Oct-2020

2027

A

EPIRB

RJ302A

Mar-2003

Unavailable

C

EPIRB

REB-23-1

Sep-2005

Unavailable

C

EPIRB

REB-24

Jul-2001

Unavailable

EPIRB

TEB-700

Oct-2020

2029

B

Search and Rescue Radar Transponder

TBR-500

Mar-1997

Unavailable

Search and Rescue Radar Transponder

TBR-600

Sep-2013

Unavailable

Search and Rescue Radar Transponder

TBR-610

Sep-2022

2031

A

INMARSAT C

SKANTI TM1250A

Jan-1995

Unavailable

INMARSAT C

JRC JUE-75C

May-2007

Unavailable

INMARSAT C

JRC JUE-85

Mar-2013

TBA

B

VDR

SAMSUNG SVDR(BASIC) *

May-2005

Unavailable

VDR

SAMSUNG SVDR-N *

May-2011

Unavailable

VDR

SAMSUNG SVDR-Pro *

Dec-2009

Unavailable

VDR

SAMSUNG SVDR-3000 *

Jun-2014

Unavailable

* The maintenance parts of the VDR may not meet the requested delivery date depending on the manufacturer's supply situation.

4/4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tokyo Keiki Inc. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 01:07:02 UTC.