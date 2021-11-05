We're going to participate in an exhibition for Railway Technologies 'Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2021 (MTI Japan 2021)'

We, TOKYO KEIKI RAIL TECHNO INC. are going to participate in an exhibition 'Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2021 (MTI Japan 2021)'. We expect you to visit our booth.
Summary
-
Title
Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2021 (MTI Japan 2021) International Trade Fair for Railways Technology
-
Dates
-
November 24 (Wed.) - 26 (Fri.), 2021 10:00 - 17:00
-
Venue
-
MAKUHARI MESSE (Chiba, Japan), Exhibition Hall 5 - 8
※Access(Official site)
-
Booth No.
-
H-11
-
Admission fee (including tax)
-
2,000 yen (including tax)(Free for holders of invitation cards or with online registration)
※Pre-registraition(Official site)
-
Official site
Items to be exhibited
-
Switch Profile Gauge 'SPG-7'
-
Portable Ultrasonic Rail Flaw Imager 'SM-3R'
-
Transverse Fissure Measuring Devices 'FG-50EA'
-
Ultrasonic Flaw Detector 'SM-20R'
-
Ultrasonic Rail Flaw Detector 'PRD-300'
-
Stick Type Flaw Detector 'CRD-50'
-
Ultrasonic Rail Inspection Car.
-
Optional measurement function of Ultrasonic Rail Inspection Car.
-
Rotary laser range finder.
-
Data Depot System.
Inquiry
TOKYO KEIKI RAIL TECHNO INC.
2-16-46, Minami-Kamata, Ohta-Ku, Tokyo 144-8551 JAPAN
Sales Dept.
Phone ：+81-3-3732-7061
ProductsWebform
※The information contained herein is based on information available at the time of publication.
Disclaimer
Tokyo Keiki Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:06 UTC.