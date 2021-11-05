We're going to participate in an exhibition for Railway Technologies 'Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2021 (MTI Japan 2021)'

We, TOKYO KEIKI RAIL TECHNO INC. are going to participate in an exhibition 'Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2021 (MTI Japan 2021)'. We expect you to visit our booth.

Summary

Title Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2021 (MTI Japan 2021) International Trade Fair for Railways Technology

Dates

November 24 (Wed.) - 26 (Fri.), 2021 10:00 - 17:00

Venue

MAKUHARI MESSE (Chiba, Japan), Exhibition Hall 5 - 8

※Access(Official site)

Booth No.

H-11

Admission fee (including tax)

2,000 yen (including tax)(Free for holders of invitation cards or with online registration)

※Pre-registraition(Official site)

Official site

Items to be exhibited

Switch Profile Gauge 'SPG-7'

Portable Ultrasonic Rail Flaw Imager 'SM-3R'

Transverse Fissure Measuring Devices 'FG-50EA'

Ultrasonic Flaw Detector 'SM-20R'

Ultrasonic Rail Flaw Detector 'PRD-300'

Stick Type Flaw Detector 'CRD-50'

Ultrasonic Rail Inspection Car.

Optional measurement function of Ultrasonic Rail Inspection Car.

Rotary laser range finder.

Data Depot System.

Inquiry TOKYO KEIKI RAIL TECHNO INC.

2-16-46, Minami-Kamata, Ohta-Ku, Tokyo 144-8551 JAPAN

Sales Dept. Phone ：+81-3-3732-7061

