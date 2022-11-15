Tokyo Ohka Kogyo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 （326.91 KB）

(% indicates the rate of increase/decrease against the same period of the previous year)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 [J-GAAP]

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

The earnings forecasts stated in this report are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this report, and actual results may differ from these forecasts due to a variety of factors.

The Financial Results report is outside the scope of a quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

(Note): Please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 8.

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes

Application of special accounting treatment in preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the First Nine Months ·················· 7

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income for the First Nine Months ········································ 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2022 ··················································································································· 2

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2022

Explanation about Operating Results

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the global economy continued to show signs of gradual recovery overall despite the impact of COVID-19. On the other hand, the economic environment remained uncertain due to fluctuations in the financial capital market, inflation, and supply constraints amid global monetary tightening.

Against such a backdrop, the Group launched "tok Medium-Term Plan 2024," a three-yearmedium-term plan ending in FY2024, under the management vision to become "The e-Material Global Company®" contributing to a sustainable future through chemistry. With the slogan of "Boost up TOK!!," the Plan aims to attain the long-term vision TOK Vision 2030 by developing and promoting the following five company-wide strategies: (1) Increase global market share of cutting-edge photoresists, (2) Acquire and create core technologies in electronic materials and new fields, (3) Secure stable supply of high-quality products and establish an optimal production system for the Group, (4) Improve employee engagement and promote people-oriented management, and (5) Build sound and efficient management foundation.

With regard to the Equipment Business, the Board of Directors meeting held on September 26, 2022 resolved to transfer the Equipment Business (excluding certain parts) to a succession preparatory company to be established as the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary through an absorption-type company split and then transfer all of the shares of the new company to AIMECHATEC, Ltd. (hereinafter "AIMECHATEC"), and we entered into the "Share Transfer Agreement" and the "Master Collaboration Agreement" concerning the collaboration with AIMECHATEC. We have also acquired some shares of AIMECHATEC so that we establish a solid partnership with the company to further develop our Materials & Equipment (M&E) strategy.

In the Material Business, net sales increased year on year due to a continued growth in the semiconductor market driven by the spread of 5G and IoT and the growing data server market, etc. as well as the effect of the weakening yen despite the weak smartphone market.

In the Equipment Business, net sales increased year on year due to the progress in acceptance inspections of the ordered equipment.

As a result, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Group recorded net sales of ¥130,463 million (up 29.8% year-on-year), operating income of ¥22,665 million (up 50.2% year-on-year), ordinary income of ¥23,572 million (up 50.2% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥15,215 million (up 47.0% year-on-year).

Effective January 1, 2022, the Group applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan ("ASBJ") Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and its impact was insignificant. Please see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" for details.

Operating results by segment are as follows:

1) Material Business

Net sales in the Material Business segment, excluding internal transactions were ¥127,080 million (up 28.4% year-on-year), and operating income was ¥26,245 million (up 38.1% year-on-year), mainly due to strong sales of electronic functional materials and high-purity chemicals.

(Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended Change % September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 Net sales 98,997 127,080 28,083 28.4% Operating income 19,005 26,245 7,239 38.1%

Overview by division is as follows.

In the Electronic Functional Materials Division, net sales significantly increased to ¥68,853 million (up 20.0% year-on-year).This was mainly due to continued strong sales of semiconductor photoresists, etc., supported by spread of 5G and IoT, etc. and strong semiconductor demand for data servers in addition to the effect of the weakening yen although sales of photoresists for display decreased as a result of changes in demand for small- and medium-sizedLCDs.

Net sales in the High-Purity Chemicals Division significantly increased to ¥57,628 million (up 39.4% year-on-year) mainly due to sales price adjustments for chemicals attached to semiconductor photoresists used in the semiconductor production process and the weakening yen.

