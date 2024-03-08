Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Securities Code: 4186 March 6, 2024 (Start date of measures for providing information in electronic format: February 28, 2024) To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights Noriaki Taneichi President and Representative Director TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. 150 Nakamaruko, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan NOTICE OF THE CONVOCATION OF THE 94th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS To all those who have been suffering from the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, we extend our deepest sympathies. We hereby announce the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. ("the Company"), which will be held as described below. If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, please exercise your voting rights either in writing or by electronic means (via the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (JST). When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information as "Notice of the Convocation of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company's website. Please access the Company's website using the Internet address shown below to review the information. Company's website: https://www.tok.co.jp/ir/shareholders/shm.html (in Japanese only) In addition to posting items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken on the Company's website listed above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). To access this information from the latter website, access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the Internet address given below, input the issue name (company name) or securities code, and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only) The General Meeting of Shareholders will be streamed live over the Internet so that participants can watch the events taking place on the day. For details, please refer to the separate "Guide to Live Streaming of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in Japanese only)," which is enclosed with this notice of convocation. Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing Please indicate your votes for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to the Company, ensuring that the form reaches us no later than the above voting deadline. - 1 -

Exercise of Voting Rights by Electronic Means (via the Internet, etc.) Please review the "Guide for Exercising Voting Rights" and enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal no later than the above voting deadline. Date and Time: Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Place: Meeting Room, 5F, Corporate Headquarters of the Company 150 Nakamaruko, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported: The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th fiscal year (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements The Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th fiscal year (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2: Election of Six Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) 4. Matters Decided for the Convocation: If you do not indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on your returned Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will treat it as if you indicated approval for each proposal. If you exercise your voting rights by two different means, that is, by electronic means (via the Internet, etc.) as well as in writing, votes by electronic means (via the Internet, etc.) shall prevail. If you exercise your voting rights by electronic means (via the Internet, etc.) more than once, your final votes shall prevail. For those attending the meeting, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival.

When it is necessary to modify the items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, please understand that the items after modification will be shown on the website of the Company ( https://www.tok.co.jp/) (in Japanese only) and the TSE website (Listed Company Search) ( https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show) (in Japanese only). - 2 -

Guide for Exercising Voting Rights Voting rights can be exercised using the following three methods. [Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders] Please hand in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. Date and Time: Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Place:Meeting Room, 5F, Corporate Headquarters of the Company 150 Nakamaruko, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan [Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing] Please indicate your votes for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and mail it without a stamp. Deadline for exercising voting rights: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (JST) [Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.] Please access the website for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) from personal computer or smartphone, enter the "login ID" and "temporary password" provided on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and then enter your vote for each proposal according to the instructions on the screen. Deadline for exercising voting rights: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (JST) Points to note when exercising the voting rights by electromagnetic means (via the Internet, etc.) If you exercise your voting rights by two different means, that is, by electronic means (via the Internet, etc.) as well as in writing, votes by electronic means (via the Internet, etc.) shall prevail. If you exercise your voting rights by electronic means (via the Internet, etc.) more than once, your final votes shall prevail. To prevent people who are not shareholders (impostors) from illegally accessing the website and alteration of the content of your voting selections, we will ask shareholders who use the website to change their "temporary passwords" on the website for exercising voting rights. You will be provided with a new "login ID" and "temporary password" each time a General Meeting of Shareholders is convened. - 3 -

Website to use for exercising voting rights Exercise of voting rights via the Internet is possible by accessing the website designated by the Company exclusively for the purpose of exercising voting rights ( https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) via a personal computer or smartphone. (Access is unavailable between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. (JST) every day.) Depending on the Internet user environment, shareholders using personal computers or smartphones may not be able to exercise their voting rights via the website for exercising voting rights. For more details, please contact the Help Desk by telephone at the following number. Costs arising from accessing the website for exercising voting rights (Internet access fees, communication charges, etc.) will be borne by the shareholder. Electronic proxy voting platform If you are nominee shareholders such as management trust banks (including standing proxy) and apply in advance for the use of the electronic proxy voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc., you may use such platform operated by ICJ, Inc. For inquiries concerning systems, etc. please contact: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Stock Transfer Agency Department (Help Desk) Tel: 0120-173-027 (Business hours: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (JST) toll free) - 4 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus Regarding the appropriation of surplus, the Company proposes as follows. Matters related to the year-end dividend: The Company considers the return of its profits to shareholders an important managerial issue. The Company, in light of its financial condition and business performance from a long-term point of view, makes it its basic policy to carefully secure sufficient internal reserves for the enhancement of the corporate competitiveness and enlargement of its profit. On the other hand, the Company also makes it its basic policy to continue its payments of dividends with a consolidated DOE (dividend on equity ratio) of 4.0% as the target level of dividend payout, and flexibly acquire its own stock, to realize stable and continued return of profit. Under this policy, with regard to the year-end dividend for the fiscal year, the Company proposes to pay ¥86 per share. This payment takes into account various factors, including the Company's business performance, and also reflects the Company's desire to reciprocate the consistent support of its shareholders. Accordingly, including the interim dividend of ¥82 per share paid in September 2023, the annual dividend for the fiscal year is ¥168 per share. Type of dividend property Cash Matters related to distribution of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount ¥86 per common share of the Company Total amount: ¥3,479,548,476 Effective date of the distribution of surplus March 29, 2024 Note: The Company conducted a 3-for-1 share split of common share on January 1, 2024. Since the record date for the year-end dividend above is December 31, 2023, the dividend will be paid based on the number of shares before adjustment due to this share split. - 5 -

Proposal No. 2: Election of Six Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all six Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; applicable to the rest of this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company requests that six Directors be elected. The candidates for Director are as follows: No. Name Current position Current responsibility Attributes 1 Noriaki Taneichi Representative Director Chief Executive Officer [Re-election] President 2 Harutoshi Sato Director - [Re-election] Executive Officer 3 Yusuke Narumi Director Division Manager, New Business [Re-election] Development Division Senior Managing Executive Officer Division Manager, Marketing 4 Kosuke Doi Director Division [Re-election] Division Manager, Research and Development Division Executive Officer 5 Hirotaka Yamamoto Director Division Manager, Manufacturing [Re-election] Division 6 Ayako Ikeda - - [New election] [Outside] [Independent Officer] [The opinion of the Audit and Supervisory Committee] The Audit and Supervisory Committee reviewed the decision-making process at the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee regarding the election of Directors and their remuneration, and deliberated at the meeting. As a result, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has determined that the policy and decision-making process regarding the election of candidates are appropriate. In addition, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has determined that the basic policy and decision-making process for compensation, etc., are also appropriate. - 6 -

No. Name Career summary, position and responsibility at the Company, Number of shares of (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions the Company held Apr. 1986 Joined the Company June 2009 General Manager, Marketing Development Department Noriaki Taneichi June 2011 General Manager, New Business Development Department Male June 2015 Executive Officer; Deputy Division Manager, (November 23, 1962, New Business Development Division 61 years old) June 2017 Director; Executive Officer; Division Manager, 84,000 shares [Re-election] New Business Development Division 1 Jan. 2019 Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (to the present) Attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors 16 out of 16 (100%) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Since assuming the position of Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Noriaki Taneichi has led the management of the Group as its top executive and contributed to the Group's further development through the measures in the Medium- to Long-Term Plan. Thus, since the Company judges that Mr. Noriaki Taneichi can be expected to continue contributing to the management of the Company, it requests his election as a Director. Apr. 1984 Joined the Company Apr. 2004 General Manager, Quality Assurance Department Apr. 2007 General Manager, Advanced Material Development Department 2 Apr. 2008 General Manager, Advanced Material Development Department 1 June 2009 Executive Officer; Deputy Division Manager, Research and Development Division and General Manager, Advanced Material Harutoshi Sato Development Department 3 Male June 2011 Executive Officer; Deputy Division Manager, (June 1, 1961, 62 years old) Research and Development Division and [Re-election] General Manager, Advanced Material 55,800 shares Development Department 1 June 2012 Director; Executive Officer; Division Manager, Research and Development Division 2 June 2017 Director; Managing Executive Officer; Division Manager, Research and Development Division Mar. 2019 Director; Senior Managing Executive Officer; Division Manager, Research and Development Division Mar. 2022 Director (to the present) Attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors 16 out of 16 (100%) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Mr. Harutoshi Sato has held important positions in the Group, serving in such roles as representative at a U.S. subsidiary, person responsible for quality assurance, and person responsible for product development before assuming the position of Division Manager, Research and Development Division. Owing to this experience, he is well acquainted with the Company's business characteristics and customers and consequently possesses necessary and sufficient knowledge of such matters as important decision-making by the Board of Directors and supervision of duties executed by other Directors. Thus, since the Company judges that Mr. Harutoshi Sato can be expected to continue strengthening the supervisory function of the Board of Directors through his valuable advice to the management of the Company, it requests his election as a Non-executive Director. - 7 -

No. Name Career summary, position and responsibility at the Company, Number of shares of (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions the Company held Apr. 1988 Joined the Company June 2012 General Manager, Marketing Department Jan. 2019 General Manager, Display and PV Panel Yusuke Narumi Material Marketing Department Male Apr. 2019 General Manager, Imaging Material Marketing (December 2, 1965, Department 58 years old) Mar. 2020 Executive Officer; Division Manager, New 25,434 shares [Re-election] Business Development Division Mar. 2021 Director; Executive Officer; Division Manager, New Business Development Division 3 (to the present) Attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors 16 out of 16 (100%) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Mr. Yusuke Narumi has held important positions in the Group, serving in such roles as representative at the Chinese office, person responsible for sales and marketing of mainstay products before assuming the position of Division Manager, New Business Development Division. Owing to this experience, he is well versed in not only the Company's existing business areas, but also in new business areas, and consequently possesses necessary and sufficient knowledge of such matters as important decision-making by the Board of Directors and supervision of duties executed by other Directors. Thus, since the Company judges that Mr. Yusuke Narumi can be expected to continue contributing to the management of the Company, it requests his election as a Director. Apr. 1986 Joined the Company June 2009 General Manager, Advanced Material Development Department 1 June 2011 President and Director of TOKYO OHKA KOGYO AMERICA, INC. June 2016 Executive Officer of the Company (President and Director of TOKYO OHKA KOGYO AMERICA, INC.) Kosuke Doi Jan. 2019 Executive Officer; Division Manager, New Business Development Division Male Mar. 2020 Managing Executive Officer; Division (May 10, 1962, 61 years old) Manager, Marketing Division [Re-election] 38,124 shares Mar. 2022 Director; Managing Executive Officer; Division Manager, Marketing Division and Division Manager, Research and Development Division 4 Mar. 2023 Director; Senior Managing Executive Officer; Division Manager, Marketing Division and Division Manager, Research and Development Division (to the present) Attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors 16 out of 16 (100%) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Mr. Kosuke Doi has held important positions in the Group, serving in such roles as President and Director of a U.S. subsidiary, Division Manager of the New Business Development Division, Division Manager of the Marketing Division, and Division Manager of the Research and Development Division. Owing to this experience, he is well versed in not only the Company's existing business areas but also in new business areas. He is well acquainted with the Company's business characteristics and customers, and possesses the necessary and sufficient knowledge of such matters as important decision-making by the Board of Directors and supervision of duties executed by other Directors. Thus, since the Company judges that Mr. Kosuke Doi can be expected to continue contributing to the management of the Company, it requests his election as a Director. - 8 -

No. Name Career summary, position and responsibility at the Company, Number of shares of (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions the Company held Apr. 1992 Joined the Company Feb. 2013 Plant General Manager of TOK ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. Hirotaka Yamamoto Mar. 2019 Deputy Division Manager, Corporate Planning Male Division of the Company (January 14, 1970, 54 years old) Mar. 2020 Executive Officer; Division Manager, [Re-election] Corporate Planning Division 19,461 shares Mar. 2023 Director; Executive Officer; Division Manager, Manufacturing Division (to the present) 5 Attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors 12 out of 12 (100%) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Mr. Hirotaka Yamamoto has held important positions in the Group, serving in such roles as representative at a U.S. subsidiary and Plant General Manager of the Korean subsidiary before assuming the positions of Division Manager, Corporate Planning Division and Division Manager, Manufacturing Division, and worked as a person responsible for the development of the Group's Medium- to Long-Term Plan. Owing to this experience, he is well acquainted with the Company's business strategy and business characteristics and possesses necessary and sufficient knowledge of such matters as important decision-making by the Board of Directors and supervision of duties executed by other Directors. Thus, since the Company judges that Mr. Hirotaka Yamamoto can be expected to continue contributing to the management of the Company, it requests his election as a Director. - 9 -