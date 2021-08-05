Log in
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo : Notice Regarding the Decision on Purchase and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
August 5, 2021

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Notice Regarding the Decision on Purchase and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(Purchase of treasury stock in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation based on Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act and cancellation of treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (hereinafter the "Company") announced that the Board of Directors of the Company resolved at the meeting held on August 5, 2021 to purchase treasury stock as cited below in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, replaced by Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, and to cancel treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act.

1 Reason for the purchase and cancellation of treasury stock

To carry out dynamic capital strategies, and to promote returns to shareholders corresponding to changes in the business environment

2 Details of the purchase

(1)

Type of stock to be purchased:

Common stock

(2)

Number of stocks to be purchased:

1.80 million shares (maximum limit)

Equivalent to 4.31% of the total shares issued

(excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Total purchase cost:

10 billion yen (maximum limit)

(4)

Purchase period:

From August 6, 2021 through December 23, 2021

3Details of the cancellation

(1)

Type of stock to be cancelled:

Common stock

(2)

Number of stocks to be cancelled:

2.5 million shares

(Equivalent to 5.54% of the total shares issued)

(3)

Scheduled date for cancellation:

December 24, 2021

(Reference)

Current treasury stock holdings as of July 30, 2021

Total shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 41,811,843 shares

Treasury stock:

3,288,157 shares*

*The number of treasury stock does not include 227,000 shares held by TOKYO OHKA Employee

Shareholding Association Trust.

Total shares issued after cancellation:

42,600,000 shares

# # #

For Contact: Corporate Communication Division

Tel. + 81-44-435-3000

1/1

Disclaimer

TOK - Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
