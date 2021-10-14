Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4186   JP3571800006

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

(4186)
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo : Notice regarding selection of the “Prime Market” from among the new market segments of the TSE

10/14/2021 | 02:02am EDT
October 14, 2021

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Notice regarding selection of the "Prime Market" from among the new market

segments of the TSE

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. hereby notices that at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 4, it has decided to select and applied for the "Prime Market" from among the new market segments in line with the reorganization of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "TSE"), as slated to take effect on April 4, 2022.

On July 9, 2021, the company received from the TSE the results of an initial assessment of its compliance with the continued listing criteria for the new market segments, and confirmed that the company meets the continued listing criteria for Prime Market from among the new market segments.

# # #

For contact: Corporate communication Division

Tel. + 81-44-435-3000

Disclaimer

TOK - Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 134 B 1 176 M 1 176 M
Net income 2021 14 244 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2021 36 605 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 264 B 2 332 M 2 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 440,00 JPY
Average target price 8 681,54 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taneichi Noriaki President & Representative Director
Yoichi Shibamura Director, GM-Accounting & Finance
Hiroshi Kurimoto Independent Outside Director
Noriko Sekiguchi Independent Outside Director
Kazuo Ichiyanagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.-11.17%2 332
WACKER CHEMIE AG35.29%8 860
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)13.86%3 935
NOLATO AB (PUBL)24.04%3 169
ELKEM ASA26.85%2 659
SHANDONG HEAD CO.,LTD.112.65%2 295