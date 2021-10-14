Tokyo Ohka Kogyo : Notice regarding selection of the “Prime Market” from among the new market segments of the TSE

October 14, 2021

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Notice regarding selection of the "Prime Market" from among the new market

segments of the TSE

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. hereby notices that at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 4, it has decided to select and applied for the "Prime Market" from among the new market segments in line with the reorganization of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "TSE"), as slated to take effect on April 4, 2022.

On July 9, 2021, the company received from the TSE the results of an initial assessment of its compliance with the continued listing criteria for the new market segments, and confirmed that the company meets the continued listing criteria for Prime Market from among the new market segments.

# # #

For contact: Corporate communication Division

Tel. + 81-44-435-3000

1/1