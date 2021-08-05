Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4186   JP3571800006

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

(4186)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo : Supplemental Data of Business Results for the 1st Half of Fiscal Year ending December 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Supplemental Data of Business Results

― The 1st Half of Fiscal Year ending Dec. 2021―

Aug. , 2021

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Summary

02

Millions of yen

FY2020/12

FY2021/12

1H

1H

Change

%

Net sales

57,203

64,808

+7,605

+13.3

Operating income

6,664

9,574

+2,910

+43.7

Ordinary income

6,785

10,052

+3,267

+48.1

Profit attributable

4,639

6,399

+1,760

+37.9

to owners of parent

Average exchange rate (US$)

¥107.1$FY2020/12 1H ¥106.8$FY2021/12 1H)

Net sales: Increased 13.3% YoY, backed by a strong demand for semiconductors, mainly due to increased sales of semiconductor photoresists and high density integration materials.

Operating incomeIncreased 43.7% YoY mainly due to sales growth in value added products.

Profit attributable to owners of parentIncreased 37.9% due to Operating Income

growth.

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Results by Business Segment

03

Millions of yen

FY2020/12

FY2021/12 1H

1H

Change

%

Net sales

57,203

64,808

+7,605

+13.3

Material business

55,964

63,937

+7,972

+14.2

Electronic

32,095

37,569

+5,474

+17.1

functional materials

High purity

23,816

26,253

+2,437

+10.2

chemicals

Other

52

114

+62

+118.0

Equipment business

1,239

870

(369)

(29.8)

Operating income

6,664

9,574

+2,910

+43.7

Material business

9,190

12,313

+3,122

+34.0

Equipment business

(294)

(225)

+68

Eliminations and

(2,231)

(2,513)

(282)

corporate

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Balance Sheets

04

Millions of yen

As of

v.s.

June 30,

December

2021

31, 2020

Current Assets

112,085

+15,142

Cash and deposits

57,038

+9,216

Notes and accounts

29,876

+3,574

receivable

Inventories

19,088

+1,429

Property, plant and equipment

56,539

+3,427

Intangible assets

680

+60

Investments and other assets

42,236

(8,274)

Current Liabilities

33,104

+7,911

Notes and accounts

15,981

+2,236

payable

Long-Term Liabilities

13,040

(2,957)

Total net asset

165,396

+5,402

Total asset

211,542

+10,357

Buildings and structures +1,987

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

+1,045

Tools, furniture and fixtures (33)

Land +67

Construction in progress (50)

Short-term debt +3,800

Long-term debt (4,082)

Retained earnings +2,474 Treasury shares +302

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities +1,103

Foreign currency translation adjustment

+1,856

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Cash Flows

05

Millions of yen

FY2020/12

FY2021/12

1H

1H

Cash flows from operating activities

+11,461

+7,959

Income before income taxes and

+6,924

+9,785

minority interests

Depreciation

+3,702

+3,223

Decrease (increase) in trade notes

+156

(2,663)

and accounts receivable

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(485)

(889)

Decrease (increase) in trade notes

+1,058

+1,618

and accounts payable

Increase (decrease) in advances

(33)

+15

received

Income taxes paid

(781)

(2,805)

Cash flows from investing activities

+11,750

(4,814)

Cash flows from financing activities

(3,414)

(5,125)

Translation adjustments

(381)

+1,040

Net increase (decrease) in cash and

+19,415

(939)

cash equivalents

Major breakdown

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3,623)

Major breakdown Repayments of long-term borrowings

(182)

Proceeds from sales of treasury shares

+260 Dividends paid

(incl. minority shareholders) (5,421)

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Earnings Forecasts (Full-year)

06

Millions of yen

FY2021/12

FY2021/12 Forecasts

Change

%

Net sales

117,585

134,000

+16,415

+14.0

Operating income

15,589

19,200

+3,611

+23.2

Ordinary income

16,129

19,800

+3,671

+22.8

Profit attributable to

9,926

14,200

+4,274

+43.0

owners of parent

Exchange rate assumptionsUS$

¥105.7$2020/12⇒ ¥ 105.0 $2021/12

2H

Net sales :

Forecast to increase 14.0% YoY anticipating the strong semiconductor market.

Operating income :

Forecast to increase 23.2% YoY due to sales growth in value added products despite a surge in raw material costs.

Profit attributable to owners of parent :

Forecast to increase 43.0% YoY due to an increase in operating income and reach a record high for two consecutive quarters in both operating income and ordinary income.

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Performance Forecasts by Business Segment

07

Millions of yen)

FY2020/12

FY2021/12 Forecasts

Change

%

Net sales

117,585

134,000

+16,415

+14.0

Material business

114,773

130,800

+16,027

+14.0

Electronic functional

65,878

75,700

+9,822

+14.9

materials

High purity chemicals

48,732

54,800

+6,068

+12.4

Equipment business

2,811

3,200

+389

+13.8

Operating income

15,589

19,200

+3,611

+23.2

Material business

20,395

24,600

+4,205

+20.6

Equipment business

(310)

(200)

+110

Eliminations and corporate

(4,494)

(5,200)

(706)

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Capital Investments/Depreciation/R&D 08

(Millions of yen)

FY2020/12

FY2021/12 Forecast

Change

%

Capital Investments

5,611

9,800

+4,189

+74.7

Depreciation

6,772

6,500

(272)

(4.0)

R&D

9,545

9,900

+355

+3.7

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

www.tok.co.jp/eng

(Note)

This presentation material contains forward-looking statements that describe future prospects of TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (the Company) in terms of business planning, earnings and management strategies. Such statements are based on managementʼs judgement, derived from information available to it at the time such information was prepared. Readers are cautioned not to rely solely on these forward-looking statements, as actual results and strategies may differ substantially according to changes in the Companyʼs business environment.

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Disclaimer

TOK - Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
