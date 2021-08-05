Tokyo Ohka Kogyo : Supplemental Data of Business Results for the 1st Half of Fiscal Year ending December 2021

© 2021 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

― The 1st Half of Fiscal Year ending Dec. 2021―

FY2020/12 FY2021/12 1H 1H Change % Net sales 57,203 64,808 +7,605 +13.3 Operating income 6,664 9,574 +2,910 +43.7 Ordinary income 6,785 10,052 +3,267 +48.1 Profit attributable 4,639 6,399 +1,760 +37.9 to owners of parent ■ Average exchange rate (US$)︓ ¥107.1／$（FY2020/12 1H）⇒ ¥106.8／$（FY2021/12 1H)

■ Net sales: Increased 13.3% YoY, backed by a strong demand for semiconductors, mainly due to increased sales of semiconductor photoresists and high density integration materials.

■ Operating income︓Increased 43.7% YoY mainly due to sales growth in value added products.

■ Profit attributable to owners of parent︓Increased 37.9% due to Operating Income

growth.