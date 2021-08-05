Tokyo Ohka Kogyo : Supplemental Data of Business Results for the 1st Half of Fiscal Year ending December 2021
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.
Supplemental Data of Business Results
― The 1st Half of Fiscal Year ending Dec. 2021―
Aug.
５, 2021
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.
FY2020/12
FY2021/12
1H
1H
Change
%
Net sales
57,203
64,808
+7,605
+13.3
Operating income
6,664
9,574
+2,910
+43.7
Ordinary income
6,785
10,052
+3,267
+48.1
Profit attributable
4,639
6,399
+1,760
+37.9
to owners of parent
■ Average exchange rate (US$) ︓
¥107.1
／$ （FY2020/12 1H ） ⇒ ¥106.8 ／$ （FY2021/12 1H)
■ Net sales: Increased 13.3% YoY, backed by a strong demand for semiconductors, mainly due to increased sales of semiconductor photoresists and high density integration materials.
■ Operating income ︓Increased 43.7% YoY mainly due to sales growth in value added products.
■ Profit attributable to owners of parent ︓Increased 37.9% due to Operating Income
growth.
Results by Business Segment
03
（Millions of yen ）
FY2020/12
FY2021/12 1H
1H
Change
%
Net sales
57,203
64,808
+7,605
+13.3
Material business
55,964
63,937
+7,972
+14.2
Electronic
32,095
37,569
+5,474
+17.1
functional materials
High purity
23,816
26,253
+2,437
+10.2
chemicals
Other
52
114
+62
+118.0
Equipment business
1,239
870
(369)
(29.8)
Operating income
6,664
9,574
+2,910
+43.7
Material business
9,190
12,313
+3,122
+34.0
Equipment business
(294)
(225)
+68
ー
Eliminations and
(2,231)
(2,513)
(282)
ー
corporate
（Millions of yen ）
As of
v.s.
June 30,
December
2021
31, 2020
Current Assets
112,085
+15,142
Cash and deposits
57,038
+9,216
Notes and accounts
29,876
+3,574
receivable
Inventories
19,088
+1,429
Property, plant and equipment
56,539
+3,427
Intangible assets
680
+60
Investments and other assets
42,236
(8,274)
Current Liabilities
33,104
+7,911
Notes and accounts
15,981
+2,236
payable
Long-Term Liabilities
13,040
(2,957)
Total net asset
165,396
+5,402
Total asset
211,542
+10,357
Buildings and structures +1,987
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
+1,045
Tools, furniture and fixtures (33)
Land +67
Construction in progress (50)
Short-term debt +3,800
Long-term debt (4,082)
Retained earnings +2,474 Treasury shares +302
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities +1,103
Foreign currency translation adjustment
+1,856
FY2020/12
FY2021/12
1H
1H
Cash flows from operating activities
+11,461
+7,959
Income before income taxes and
+6,924
+9,785
minority interests
Depreciation
+3,702
+3,223
Decrease (increase) in trade notes
+156
(2,663)
and accounts receivable
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(485)
(889)
Decrease (increase) in trade notes
+1,058
+1,618
and accounts payable
Increase (decrease) in advances
(33)
+15
received
Income taxes paid
(781)
(2,805)
Cash flows from investing activities
+11,750
(4,814)
Cash flows from financing activities
(3,414)
(5,125)
Translation adjustments
(381)
+1,040
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
+19,415
(939)
cash equivalents
Major breakdown
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,623)
Major breakdown Repayments of long-term borrowings
(182)
Proceeds from sales of treasury shares
+260 Dividends paid
(incl. minority shareholders) (5,421)
Earnings Forecasts (Full-year)
06
（Millions of yen ）
FY2021/12
FY2021/12 Forecasts
Change
%
Net sales
117,585
134,000
+16,415
+14.0
Operating income
15,589
19,200
+3,611
+23.2
Ordinary income
16,129
19,800
+3,671
+22.8
Profit attributable to
9,926
14,200
+4,274
+43.0
owners of parent
■ Exchange rate assumptions （US$ ）︓
¥105.7
／$ （2020/12 ）⇒ ¥ 105.0 ／$ （2021/12
2H
）
■ Net sales :
Forecast to increase 14.0% YoY anticipating the strong semiconductor market.
■ Operating income :
Forecast to increase 23.2% YoY due to sales growth in value added products despite a surge in raw material costs.
■ Profit attributable to owners of parent :
Forecast to increase 43.0% YoY due to an increase in operating income and reach a record high for two consecutive quarters in both operating income and ordinary income.
Performance Forecasts by Business Segment
07
（Millions of yen)
FY2020/12
FY2021/12 Forecasts
Change
%
Net sales
117,585
134,000
+16,415
+14.0
Material business
114,773
130,800
+16,027
+14.0
Electronic functional
65,878
75,700
+9,822
+14.9
materials
High purity chemicals
48,732
54,800
+6,068
+12.4
Equipment business
2,811
3,200
+389
+13.8
Operating income
15,589
19,200
+3,611
+23.2
Material business
20,395
24,600
+4,205
+20.6
Equipment business
(310)
(200)
+110
－
Eliminations and corporate
(4,494)
(5,200)
(706)
－
Capital Investments/Depreciation/R&D
08
(Millions of yen)
FY2020/12
FY2021/12 Forecast
Change
%
Capital Investments
5,611
9,800
+4,189
+74.7
Depreciation
6,772
6,500
(272)
(4.0)
R&D
9,545
9,900
+355
+3.7
www.tok.co.jp/eng
(Note)
This presentation material contains forward-looking statements that describe future prospects of TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (the Company) in terms of business planning, earnings and management strategies. Such statements are based on managementʼs judgement, derived from information available to it at the time such information was prepared. Readers are cautioned not to rely solely on these forward-looking statements, as actual results and strategies may differ substantially according to changes in the Companyʼs business environment.
