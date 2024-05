TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in manufacturing and sales of materials and equipment. The Company operates in two segments. The Materials segment is mainly engaged in manufacturing and sales of electronics functional materials and high purity chemicals. The Equipment segment is mainly engaged in manufacturing, sales and maintenance of processing equipment for semiconductors and displays. The Company operates in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, etc.

Sector Specialty Chemicals