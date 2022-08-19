Tokyo Plast International : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

Date: 19st August, 2022 To, Dept. of Corporate Services Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051. Security Code: 500418 Symbol: TOKYOPLAST Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the captioned subject, please find the enclosed Form C as received from the promoters under Regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 in respect of purchase of shares of Tokyo Plast International Limited in on market mode. Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same and update your records and oblige. Thanking You, For Tokyo Plast International Limited Haresh V. Shah Director DIN: 00008339 ADMIN. OFFICE: 601-A, 6th Floor, Dynasty Business Park, Andheri-Kurla Road, Near J.B.Nagar Metro Station, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 059, India.Tel : 91-22-6145 3300 * Fax : 91-22-6691 4499 * E-mail :info@tokyoplast.com* Website : www.tokyoplast.com REGD. OFFICE : Plot No.363/1, (1,2,3), Shree Ganesh Industrial Estate,Kachigaum Road,Daman - 396 210(U.T.), India. Tel : (0260) 2242977 / 2244471 * Fax : (0260) 2243271* CIN - L25209DD1992PLC009784

FORM C SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 [Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosure] Name of the company: Tokyo Plast International limited ISIN of the company: INE932C01012 Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2). Name, PAN, Category Securities held Securities acquired/Disposed Securities held post Date of allotment Date of Mode of CIN/DIN, & address of Person prior to acquisition acquisition/disposal advice/ acquisition of intimation acquisition (Promoter / disposal shares/ sale of shares to / disposal s/ KMP / specify company (on Directors market/pu / blic/ Immediat rights/ e relative preferentia to / others l offer / off etc ) market/ Inter-se transfer, ESOPs etc.) Type No. and Type of No Value Transa Type of No. and From To of % of security ct ion security % of securit shareh (For eg. Type (For eg. sharehol y olding Shares, (Buy/ Shares, ding Warran Sale/ Warran ts , Pledge ts , /Revo ke Invoke ) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Priti Haresh Shah Promoter Equity 6,98,100 Equity 16,200 15,37,500 Buy Equity 7,14,300 17.08.2022 19.08.2022 19th On market PAN:ANQPS2568A Shares 7.34% shares Shares 7.51% August,20 Samarpan Jha Niwas 22 Opp. Parle Tilak School Vile Parle (E) Mum-57 Ph:022-61453300