Tokyo Plast International : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
08/19/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Date: 19st August, 2022
To,
Dept. of Corporate Services
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051.
Security Code: 500418
Symbol: TOKYOPLAST
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to the captioned subject, please find the enclosed Form C as received from the promoters under Regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 in respect of purchase of shares of Tokyo Plast International Limited in on market mode.
Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same and update your records and oblige.
Thanking You,
For Tokyo Plast International Limited
Haresh V. Shah
Director
DIN: 00008339
ADMIN. OFFICE: 601-A, 6th Floor, Dynasty Business Park, Andheri-Kurla Road, Near J.B.Nagar Metro Station, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400
Tokyo Plast International Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 16:53:14 UTC.