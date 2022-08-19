Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tokyo Plast International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOKYOPLAST   INE932C01012

TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TOKYOPLAST)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
101.90 INR   +2.72%
Tokyo Plast International : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

08/19/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Date: 19st August, 2022

To,

Dept. of Corporate Services

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051.

Security Code: 500418

Symbol: TOKYOPLAST

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject, please find the enclosed Form C as received from the promoters under Regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 in respect of purchase of shares of Tokyo Plast International Limited in on market mode.

Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same and update your records and oblige.

Thanking You,

For Tokyo Plast International Limited

Haresh V. Shah

Director

DIN: 00008339

ADMIN. OFFICE: 601-A, 6th Floor, Dynasty Business Park, Andheri-Kurla Road, Near J.B.Nagar Metro Station, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400

059, India.Tel : 91-22-6145 3300 * Fax : 91-22-6691 4499 * E-mail :info@tokyoplast.com* Website : www.tokyoplast.com

REGD. OFFICE : Plot No.363/1, (1,2,3), Shree Ganesh Industrial Estate,Kachigaum Road,Daman - 396 210(U.T.), India.

Tel : (0260) 2242977 / 2244471 * Fax : (0260) 2243271* CIN - L25209DD1992PLC009784

FORM C

SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 [Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosure]

Name of the company: Tokyo Plast International limited

ISIN of the company: INE932C01012

Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2).

Name, PAN,

Category

Securities held

Securities acquired/Disposed

Securities held post

Date of allotment

Date of

Mode of

CIN/DIN, & address

of Person

prior to acquisition

acquisition/disposal

advice/ acquisition of

intimation

acquisition

(Promoter

/ disposal

shares/ sale of shares

to

/ disposal

s/ KMP /

specify

company

(on

Directors

market/pu

/

blic/

Immediat

rights/

e relative

preferentia

to / others

l offer / off

etc )

market/

Inter-se

transfer,

ESOPs

etc.)

Type

No. and

Type of

No

Value

Transa

Type of

No. and

From

To

of

% of

security

ct ion

security

% of

securit

shareh

(For eg.

Type

(For eg.

sharehol

y

olding

Shares,

(Buy/

Shares,

ding

Warran

Sale/

Warran

ts ,

Pledge

ts ,

/Revo

ke

Invoke

)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

Priti Haresh Shah

Promoter

Equity

6,98,100

Equity

16,200

15,37,500

Buy

Equity

7,14,300

17.08.2022

19.08.2022

19th

On market

PAN:ANQPS2568A

Shares

7.34%

shares

Shares

7.51%

August,20

Samarpan Jha Niwas

22

Opp. Parle Tilak

School Vile Parle (E)

Mum-57

Ph:022-61453300

Note: "Securities" shall have the meaning as defined under regulation 2(1)(i) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Details of trading in derivatives of the company by Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2). NOT APPLICABLE

Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options etc)

Exchange on which the trade was

executed

Type of contract

Contract specifications

Buy

Sell

Notional

Number of

Notional Value

Number of

Value

units

units (contracts

(contracts *

* lot size)

lot size)

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

Note: In case of Options, notional value shall be calculated based on Premium plus strike price of options.

Name & Signature: Priti Haresh Shah

Date: August 19, 2022

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Tokyo Plast International Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 16:53:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 629 M 7,89 M 7,89 M
Net income 2021 1,21 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2021 148 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 551x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 968 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Plast International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Velji Lakhadir Shah Non-Independent Executive Chairman & MD
Haresh Velji Shah CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chimanlal Andrjibhai Kutchhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghavi Independent Non-Executive Director
Viraj Devang Vora Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-13.74%12
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-19.35%7 443
APTARGROUP, INC.-9.35%7 254
FP CORPORATION-8.93%2 163
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-18.78%1 636
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-36.06%1 312