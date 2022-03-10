Tokyo Rakutenchi : Summary of Financial Results 2022
Document and entity information
Jan 2022
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
Document name
決算短信〔日本基
準〕（連結）
Filing date
2022-03-10
TOKYO
Company name
RAKUTENCHI
CO.,LTD.
Securities code
8842
URL
https://www.rakutenc
hi.co.jp/
Representative
Title
取締役社長
Name
浦井 敏之
Inquiries
Title
常務取締役経営企
画・経理担当
Name
岡村 一
Tel
03(3631)5195
Other
Date of general shareholders'meeting (as planned)
2022-04-27
Dividend payable date (as planned)
2022-04-28
Annual securities report filing date (as planned)
2022-04-28
Supplemental material of annual results
-
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of annual results
-
Target audience
-
Note to fraction processing method
（百万円未満切捨
て）
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
true
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
-
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Phoenix
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2022-01-31
Business Results-Operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2022
Jan 2021
Operating results
Operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
8,219
8,171
% change
0.6
-25.6
Operating profit
Operating profit
602
-213
% change
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
649
-98
% change
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
393
-290
% change
-
-
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
744
-318
Change in comprehensive income
-
-
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
65.75
-48.61
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Rate of return on equity (%)
1.3
-0.9
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)
1.6
-0.2
Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)
7.3
-2.6
Note to consolidated operating results
Investment profit (loss) on equity method
133
77
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2022
Jan 2021
Financial positions
Financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
42,425
40,604
Net assets
30,921
30,537
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
72.9
75.2
Net assets per share (Yen)
5,171.56
5,106.93
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
30,921
30,537
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Cash flows
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2022
Jan 2021
Cash flows
Cash flows
Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
2,128
1,645
Cash flows from investing activities
-1,995
-984
Cash flows from financing activities
705
-2,187
Cash and equivalents, end of period
2,254
1,415
Note to consolidated cash flows
Note to cash flows
-
Business Results-Note to business results
Jan 2022
Note to business results
Note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2023
Jan 2022
Jan 2021
Dividends
Dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Second quarter
Result
30.00
30.00
Forecast
30.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Third quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
30.00
30.00
Forecast
30.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
60.00
60.00
Forecast
60.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Total dividend paid
Total dividend paid
Annual
Result
358
358
Payout ratio (consolidated)
Payout ratio (%)
Annual
Result
91.3
-
Forecast
25.6
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)
Annual
Result
1.2
1.2
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2023
Jul 2022
Forecasts
Forecasts
３．
2023年１月期の
Title for forecasts
連結業績予想（
2022
年２月１日～
2023年
１月
31日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
9,000
4,300
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
950
450
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
1,050
500
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
1,400
1,000
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
234.14
167.24
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of
consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Jan 2022
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
-
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective
restatement
Jan 2022
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
-
standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
-
revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
-
Retrospective restatement
-
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,
retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,
-
retrospective restatement
Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Jan 2022
Jan 2021
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
6,511,218
6,511,218
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
532,076
531,639
Average number of shares
5,979,382
5,979,741
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2022
Non-consolidated operating results
Non-consolidated operating results
Note to non-consolidated operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2022
Non-consolidated financial positions
Non-consolidated financial positions
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Tokyo Rakutenchi Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.
Sales 2021
8 171 M
70,6 M
70,6 M
Net income 2021
-290 M
-2,50 M
-2,50 M
Net Debt 2021
3 071 M
26,5 M
26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021
-88,6x
Yield 2021
1,40%
Capitalization
23 678 M
205 M
205 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,55x
EV / Sales 2021
3,52x
Nbr of Employees
129
Free-Float
41,5%
Chart TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.