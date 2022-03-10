Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Rakutenchi Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8842   JP3589800006

TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.

(8842)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokyo Rakutenchi : Summary of Financial Results 2022

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Jan 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

決算短信〔日本基

準〕（連結）

Filing date

2022-03-10

TOKYO

Company name

RAKUTENCHI

CO.,LTD.

Securities code

8842

URL

https://www.rakutenc

hi.co.jp/

Representative

Title

取締役社長

Name

浦井 敏之

Inquiries

Title

常務取締役経営企

画・経理担当

Name

岡村 一

Tel

03(3631)5195

Other

Date of general shareholders'meeting (as planned)

2022-04-27

Dividend payable date (as planned)

2022-04-28

Annual securities report filing date (as planned)

2022-04-28

Supplemental material of annual results

-

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of annual results

-

Target audience

-

Note to fraction processing method

（百万円未満切捨

て）

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-01-31

Business Results-Operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

Operating results

Operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

8,219

8,171

% change

0.6

-25.6

Operating profit

Operating profit

602

-213

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

649

-98

% change

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

393

-290

% change

-

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

744

-318

Change in comprehensive income

-

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

65.75

-48.61

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Rate of return on equity (%)

1.3

-0.9

Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)

1.6

-0.2

Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)

7.3

-2.6

Note to consolidated operating results

Investment profit (loss) on equity method

133

77

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

Financial positions

Financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

42,425

40,604

Net assets

30,921

30,537

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

72.9

75.2

Net assets per share (Yen)

5,171.56

5,106.93

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

30,921

30,537

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Cash flows

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

Cash flows

Cash flows

Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

2,128

1,645

Cash flows from investing activities

-1,995

-984

Cash flows from financing activities

705

-2,187

Cash and equivalents, end of period

2,254

1,415

Note to consolidated cash flows

Note to cash flows

-

Business Results-Note to business results

Jan 2022

Note to business results

Note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2023

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

Dividends

Dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Second quarter

Result

30.00

30.00

Forecast

30.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

30.00

30.00

Forecast

30.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

60.00

60.00

Forecast

60.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

Result

358

358

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

91.3

-

Forecast

25.6

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result

1.2

1.2

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2023

Jul 2022

Forecasts

Forecasts

３．2023年１月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（2022

年２月１日～2023

１月31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

9,000

4,300

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

950

450

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

1,050

500

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

1,400

1,000

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

234.14

167.24

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of

consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Jan 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective

restatement

Jan 2022

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,

-

retrospective restatement

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

6,511,218

6,511,218

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

532,076

531,639

Average number of shares

5,979,382

5,979,741

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2022

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated operating results

Note to non-consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2022

Non-consolidated financial positions

Non-consolidated financial positions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Rakutenchi Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.
01:33aTOKYO RAKUTENCHI : Summary of Financial Results 2022
PU
01/28TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.(TSE : 8842) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2020TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2020TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 171 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net income 2021 -290 M -2,50 M -2,50 M
Net Debt 2021 3 071 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -88,6x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 23 678 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Rakutenchi Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshiyuki Urai Auditor
Takashi Nakagawa Chairman
Hitoshi Maruyama Independent Outside Director
Ohira Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Koji Onishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO RAKUTENCHI CO.,LTD.-1.37%205
SCENTRE GROUP-6.65%11 201
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-8.35%5 199
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.26%3 162
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY4.98%3 138
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-7.56%2 983