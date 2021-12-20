Log in
    5423   JP3579800008

TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.

(5423)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/17
1379 JPY   -1.71%
11/12TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. : No turn-around in sight
10/25Nikkei slips on soft earnings, U.S. tech worries
RE
10/24Nikkei drops on soft earnings, U.S. tech worries
RE
Tokyo Steel product prices unchanged in January for second month

12/20/2021 | 04:38am EST
TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it will hold steel product prices steady in January to ensure an increase implemented in November would be absorbed by the market.

This is the second month the company has kept prices unchanged for all of its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams.

For January, prices for steel bars, including rebar, will remain at 89,000 yen ($785) a tonne while H-shaped beams will stay at 111,000 yen a tonne.

Domestic demand is strong, helped by a series of public works and construction projects by private companies as well as improving demand for shipbuilding, but some projects have been delayed because of shortages of labour and materials while slow output in automobile production caused a build in inventories of some sheet products, the company said in a statement.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) and South Korea's Posco and Hyundai Steel. ($1 = 113.4000 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. 0.27% 7.49 End-of-day quote.25.88%
HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY 3.15% 44250 End-of-day quote.11.74%
POSCO 3.00% 292000 End-of-day quote.7.35%
TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. -1.71% 1379 End-of-day quote.106.44%
Financials
Sales 2022 264 B 2 330 M 2 330 M
Net income 2022 25 501 M 225 M 225 M
Net cash 2022 65 102 M 574 M 574 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,16x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 163 B 1 431 M 1 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 020
Free-Float 41,5%
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Nishimoto President & Representative Director
Tatsuhiko Matsumura Independent Outside Director
Mika Nomoto Independent Outside Director
Kiyoshi Imamura Managing Director & General Manager-Sales
Toshio Adachi Director
