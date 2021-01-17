Log in
TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.

(5423)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 01/15
670 JPY   -1.76%
Tokyo Steel to keep product prices steady in February

01/17/2021 | 11:21pm EST
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Monday it would keep product prices steady in February to make sure a hike implemented this month would be absorbed by the market.

The company raised prices by 11% to 16% for all its steel products, including main H-shaped beams, for the month of January.

For February, prices of H-shaped beams will stay steady at 93,000 yen ($896) a tonne while hot rolled coils will remain unchanged at 79,000 yen a tonne.

Steel markets abroad remain tight on the back of economic stimulus implemented by many countries, while the local market also stays tight amid lower inventories for sheet products and higher activities in public works and private projects, Tokyo Steel said in a statement.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco and Hyundai Steel , and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) . ($1 = 103.7600 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. -7.16% 6.35 End-of-day quote.6.72%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -2.27% 17250 End-of-day quote.8.15%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -4.19% 240000 End-of-day quote.25.00%
HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY -1.37% 43300 End-of-day quote.9.34%
POSCO -2.48% 275000 End-of-day quote.1.10%
TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. -1.76% 670 End-of-day quote.0.30%
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 1 379 M 1 379 M
Net income 2021 6 451 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
Net cash 2021 68 715 M 662 M 662 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 80 179 M 772 M 773 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 44,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshikazu Nishimoto President & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Imamura Managing Director & General Manager-Sales
Toshio Adachi Director
Nobuaki Nara Director & Manager-General Affairs
Tatsuhiko Matsumura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.0.30%772
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.6.72%21 824
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.23.63%20 984
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.61%13 713
JSW STEEL LIMITED1.74%12 941
EVRAZ PLC6.19%9 917
