    5423   JP3579800008

TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(5423)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/18 02:00:00 am EDT
1171.00 JPY   -3.70%
06:06aTokyo Steel to raise product prices by up to 3% for May
RE
03/30TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/21Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,400,000 shares, representing 2.04% for ¥3,000 million.
CI
Tokyo Steel to raise product prices by up to 3% for May

04/18/2022 | 06:06am EDT
TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Monday it will raise steel product prices by 2-3% in May from this month's prices to reflect higher materials costs and improving local demand.

This is the third month the company is raising prices for its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams.

For May, prices for all products will go up by 3,000 yen ($24) a tonne, with hot-dip galvanized coils climbing by 2% to 152,000 yen ($1,201) a tonne and steel bars, including rebar, rising by 3% to 102,000 yen. Prices of H beams will increase by 2.5% to 124,000 yen a tonne.

"We need to pass on rising various costs, including raw materials," Tokyo Steel said in a statement.

Domestic steel demand for construction is expected to pick up as the manufacturing industry is looking to invest in the local market while small- and medium-sized projects are also on a recovery trend, it added.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco and Hyundai Steel , and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) .

($1 = 126.6000 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. -0.14% 7.35 End-of-day quote.2.65%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 17900 End-of-day quote.6.55%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 7.59% 12750 End-of-day quote.7.14%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.28% 177000 End-of-day quote.-15.31%
HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY -0.48% 41300 End-of-day quote.0.73%
POSCO HOLDINGS INC. -1.22% 282500 End-of-day quote.2.91%
TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -3.70% 1171 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
