Tokyo Tatemono : 〔Delayed〕Corporate Governance Report Apr.2022

Corporate Governance Report Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.

Last Update: April 7, 2022

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.

Hitoshi Nomura Representative Director

President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Corporate Planning Department

(TEL: +81-(0)3-3274-0113)

Securities Code: 8804https://www.tatemono.com

The corporate governance of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Tatemono") is described below.

I.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

Tokyo Tatemono strives to build optimal corporate governance with a focus on securing soundness and transparency of management and increasing its effectiveness in order to achieve sustained growth and increase corporate value in the medium to long term based on the corporate philosophy of "Trust beyond the era." Tokyo Tatemono also conducts information disclosure in a proactive and appropriate manner to ensure that shareholders and other stakeholders have an accurate understanding of Tokyo Tatemono's business content, etc.

Furthermore, the Tokyo Tatemono Group established a shared Compliance Charter for group companies as a pledge to society to promote corporate activities that are committed to unwavering compliance in order to a build a long-lasting relationship of trust with society and continue sound corporate activities.

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

Tokyo Tatemono complies with each of the principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised on June 11, 2021.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated

[Principle 1.4 Cross-shareholding]

(1) Cross-shareholding policy Tokyo Tatemono holds shares of other companies other than for purely investment purposes (cross-shareholdings) that are deemed to maintain, strengthen, etc. business relationships and thereby serve to enhance the corporate value of the Tokyo Tatemono Group over the medium to long term. Cross-shareholdings are individually assessed by the Board of Directors annually to determine whether or not continuing to hold the shares would be appropriate from the perspective of maintenance or enhancement of corporate value. The details and past dispositions are reported to the Board of Directors, and holding the shares is no longer found to have significance as a result of the assessment, while taking impact on the stock market and other factors into account.

(2) Standards for exercise of voting rights In exercising voting rights, voting rights are exercised based on a comprehensive judgment of whether to vote in favor or against the proposal in light of whether or not it is in conformity with Tokyo Tatemono's policy on holding, whether or not it serves to enhance the corporate value of the issuing company over the medium to long term and other factors in due respect of the issuing company's corporate management policy, strategy, etc. by engaging in dialogue with the issuing company when necessary.

[Principle 1.7 Related-party transactions]

When directors or executive officers engage in transactions involving conflicts of interest or competitive transactions, or when they engage in transactions with major shareholders, unless the transaction is one that has a transaction amount of ¥1 million or less and is also an ordinary transaction as a general consumer and there are no concerns of harming the company's and shareholders' common interests, Tokyo Tatemono obtains the prior approval of the Board of Directors pursuant to the rules of the Board of Directors before engaging in transactions and appropriately discloses material facts thereof pursuant to laws and regulations after execution of the transactions.

In addition, if engaging in transactions with directors or major shareholders, Tokyo Tatemono engages in fair and appropriate transactions under the same terms and conditions as general business partners upon negotiation with the counterparty in light of market prices.

[Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Ensuring internal diversity]

・ Policies and voluntary and measurable goals for ensuring diversity

Tokyo Tatemono wishes to achieve growth as a company by providing products and services that meet increasingly sophisticated and diversified customer needs, improving productivity and promoting the creation of innovation by promoting the activities of diverse human resources leading to the enhancement of organizational strength. Based on such policy, Tokyo Tatemono conducts personnel recruitment and promotion of women to management positions.

In addition, Tokyo Tatemono has established various systems for career continuation in response to life events so that women can maximize their own values, capabilities, and individuality and work enthusiastically, and aims to increase the percentage of management positions held by women to 10% or more by 2030. For details, please refer to the Tokyo Tatemono website.

(Tokyo Tatemono website: Initiatives to Ensure Diversity in Human Resources)https://tatemono.com/csr/english/reports/pdf/updated202201csr014_e.pdf

(Tokyo Tatemono website: Goals and Results of Ensuring Diversity in Human Resources)https://pdf.irpocket.com/C8804/xl10/eZ3h/mptc.pdf ・ Human resources development policy / internal environment improvement policy for ensuring diversity and the status of implementation thereof

The Tokyo Tatemono Group has positioned "diversity & inclusion" as a materiality, is promoting the creation of an environment where diverse human resources can play an active role by focusing on their duties while feeling the ease and motivation of work without feeling barriers, and is implementing various measures to realize flexible working styles, including a flextime system and telework. For details, please refer to the Tokyo Tatemono website.

(Tokyo Tatemono website: Human Resources Development Policy)https://tatemono.com/csr/english/reports/pdf/updated202201csr016_e.pdf(Tokyo Tatemono website: Policy on Establishing Internal Environment)https://tatemono.com/csr/english/reports/pdf/updated202201csr015_e.pdf

[Principle 2.6 Exercising capability as an asset owner for corporate pension]

Tokyo Tatemono has established policy asset allocation to facilitate safe and efficient achievement of the target rate of return for future steady pension benefit and lump-sum payments.

In addition, with an asset management committee in place, the basic policy on asset management and policy asset allocation are formulated and reviewed for revision, and other measures are taken to incorporate the opinions of outside experts and ensure appropriate management.

[Principle 3.1 Enhancement of information disclosure]

(i)Company objectives (e.g., business principles), business strategies and business plans

Tokyo Tatemono has formulated and disclosed a corporate philosophy, a long-term vision and medium-term business plan. For details, please refer to the Tokyo Tatemono website.

(Tokyo Tatemono website: Corporate Philosophy)https://tatemono.com/english/company/philosophy.html

(Tokyo Tatemono website: Long-term Vision, Medium-term Business Plan)https://tatemono.com/english/ir/management/management.html

Tokyo Tatemono has formulated and disclosed an integrated report on Company's strategies and efforts for the Company's medium- to long-term corporate value creation. For details, please refer to the Tokyo Tatemono website. (Tokyo Tatemono website: Integrated Report)https://tatemono.com/english/ir/library/ar.html

(ii) Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance based on each of the principles of the Code Please refer to "1. Basic Views" in "I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information" in this report and the Tokyo Tatemono website. (Tokyo Tatemono website: Policy and Approach Regarding Corporate Governance)https://tatemono.com/csr/english/reports/pdf/updated202201csr022_e.pdf

(iii) Board policies and procedures in determining the remuneration of the senior management and directors Tokyo Tatemono aims to achieve sustained growth and enhance long-term corporate value based on the corporate philosophy of "Trust beyond the era," and uses a remuneration system linking a fixed percentage of remuneration to performance and share price for the remuneration of senior management and directors to heighten awareness about contributing to enhancement of corporate value not only over the short term but also the medium to long term. See "1. Organizational Composition and Operation [Incentives] [Director Remuneration]" within "II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management" in this report for details.

(iv) Board policies and procedures in the appointment/dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of candidates for directors and audit & supervisory board members At Tokyo Tatemono, persons capable of contributing to enhancing the Tokyo Tatemono Group's corporate value over the medium to long term based on a comprehensive judgment of character, skills, knowledge, experience, etc. are appointed as senior management and nominated as candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board member. Appointment and dismissal of representative directors and nomination of candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board member are subject to deliberation by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, which has independent external directors as core members, and then resolution by the Board of Directors.

(v) Explanations with respect to the individual appointments/dismissals and nominations when the board of directors is appointing/dismissing senior management and directors and nominating candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board member based on iv) above. The individual career summaries of candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board member and reasons for their election are presented in notices of convocation of general meeting of shareholders. Furthermore, when submitting a proposal for dismissal to directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members to a General Meeting of Shareholders, the reason will be stated in the notice of convocation of the general meeting of shareholders. (Tokyo Tatemono website: Notice of the 203rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 25, 2021) https://tatemono.com/ir/stock/pdf/noticeoftheresolutionsofthe203st_210224.pdf

[Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Initiatives on sustainability]

・ Initiatives on sustainability

The Tokyo Tatemono Group has set forth "contributing to SDGs" as a basic policy in its long-term vision of "Becoming a Next-Generation Developer" with a view to 2030, and aims to leverage its businesses to solve social issues and achieve higher levels of growth as a company. It has established a Sustainability Committee and is engaged in sustainability measures throughout the entire Group such as setting medium- to long-term targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and promoting specific measures aimed at the achievement of these targets.

・ Investment in human capital, etc.

The Tokyo Tatemono Group considers human resources to be the source of corporate value creation and sustained growth, and an important foundation of management. With "improvement of employee growth and job satisfaction" and "diversity & inclusion" as materiality to secure and develop human resources who will lead the next generation with a view to realizing the long-term vision and further ahead, the Group is working to strengthen human capital as one of the most important management issues.

In order to adapt to rapid changes in the business environment and ensure competitiveness, Tokyo Tatemono is actively hiring mid-career personnel in addition to new graduates and is focusing on acquiring highly specialized human resources and human resources capable of promoting digitalization / globalization in that process.

Regarding human resources development, Tokyo Tatemono will develop and implement a training system consisting of various systems and programs such as position-specific training, a self-development support system, a qualification acquisition support system, language learning support and overseas assignment training, and also endeavor to optimize personnel rotation and allocation of human resources to enable each person to accumulate the necessary knowledge and maximize their skills as members of a comprehensive developer.

In addition, the Group strongly recognizes the importance of respecting the human rights of all stakeholders involved in the business, and the Tokyo Tatemono Group Human Rights Policy has been established based on the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in order to strengthen its efforts to respect human rights. Based on this policy, the Group will implement human rights due diligence and work to understand, reduce, correct and remedy human rights issues in business.

・ Disclosure based on TCFD

The Group considers climate change to be one of the most important social issues, strongly recognizes the importance of working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, sets medium- to long-term goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promotes concrete measures aimed at the achievement of these goals.

In addition, the Group announced its support for the TCFD recommendations in June 2020. By analyzing multiple scenarios, Tokyo Tatemono identifies risks and opportunities and evaluates the importance of the building business and the housing business which are the Group's main businesses, and then organizes the affected periods and discloses them in its Sustainability Report.

For details, please refer to the Tokyo Tatemono website. (Tokyo Tatemono Website: Initiatives on Sustainability)https://tatemono.com/csr/english/

(Tokyo Tatemono Website: Investment in Human Capital, etc.)https://tatemono.com/csr/english/reports/pdf/updated202201csr016_e.pdf(Tokyo Tatemono Website: Disclosure based on TCFD) Recommendationshttps://tatemono.com/csr/english/reports/pdf/updated202201csr009_e.pdf

[Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Scope of the matters delegated to the management]

Tokyo Tatemono has adopted an executive officers system to strengthen management functions and business execution functions, stimulate the Board of Directors and accelerate the decision-making process, delegating the authority to make business execution decisions to the president & chief executive officer and other executive officers, unless otherwise provided in laws, regulations, the articles of incorporation, etc. as matters to be resolved by the Board of Directors and important matters concerning execution of business.

The scope of the delegation is provided in internal rules on the basis of the transaction conditions, transaction amount, etc.

[Principle 4.9 Criteria for independence and credentials of independent external directors]

Tokyo Tatemono deems external directors to be independent when, in addition to meeting the criteria for independence stipulated by Tokyo Stock Exchange, they do not fall under any of the following items:

(1) A business partner of Tokyo Tatemono that constitutes 2% or more of Tokyo Tatemono's consolidated net sales in the most recent fiscal year or a person executing business of such partner

(2) A shareholder of Tokyo Tatemono that holds more than 10% of the total number of voting rights of Tokyo Tatemono or a person executing business of such shareholder

(3) A representative, member or employee of an auditing firm employed as the accounting auditor for Tokyo Tatemono

(4) A consultant, accounting professional or legal professional that receives remuneration (excluding director remuneration) of more than ¥10 million from Tokyo Tatemono in the most recent fiscal year

[Supplementary Principle 4.10.1 Basic views on the composition of the nomination and remuneration committee] Tokyo Tatemono has established a Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors to select candidates for directors, select and dismiss representative directors, and deliberate on remuneration for directors. The committee members are appointed from among the directors, and the total number of the members is not more than 7 in which external directors account for a majority of the members in order to utilize the knowledge and advice of the external directors and to ensure the objectivity and transparency of procedures.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Composition of the board of directors (diversity, balance, size)]

Tokyo Tatemono strives to secure diversity and balance in knowledge, experience, skills, etc. of the Board of Directors as a whole to ensure useful and multilateral discussions by the Board of Directors, and maintains the Board of Directors in an appropriate size to ensure that the Board of Directors functions effectively and efficiently. With regard to the appointment of directors, persons capable of contributing to enhancing the Tokyo Tatemono Group's corporate value over the medium to long term based on a comprehensive judgment of character, skills, knowledge, experience, etc. are nominated as candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members. When making nominations, external directors have appropriate involvement, and the Board of Directors passes resolutions after deliberation by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, of which the majority of the members is made up of external directors.

In addition, a skill matrix that lists the expertise and experience of each director is defined as described in "2. Other Matters Concerning Corporate Governance System" in "V. Other" of this report.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Status of concurrent posts of directors, etc.]

The status of important concurrent positions held by Tokyo Tatemono's directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members are disclosed in notices of convocation of general meeting of shareholders. For details, please refer to the Tokyo Tatemono website.

(Tokyo Tatemono website: Notice of the 204th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 29, 2022)

https://tatemono.com/ir/stock/pdf/204thmeetingofshareholders_220228.pdf

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Analysis and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors]

Tokyo Tatemono has all directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members respond to a questionnaire survey on the composition, agenda, operation, etc. of the Board of Directors once a year, the results of which are analyzed and then discussed by the Board of Directors.

The results have found that effectiveness as a board of directors is fully secured.

[Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 Training policy for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members]

Tokyo Tatemono conducts legal and corporate management training workshops, etc. for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members as appropriate to promote their understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

In addition, the Tokyo Tatemono Group's business overview, medium-term business plan content and progress status, medium- to long-term business issues, etc. are explained to external directors upon their assumption of office.

[Principle 5.1 Policy on constructive dialogue with shareholders]

Tokyo Tatemono takes proactive measures for dialogue with shareholders and investors on the thinking that proactive and appropriate disclosure of the medium-term business plan progress and other management status, financial information, etc. leads to fulfillment of corporate accountability.

Tokyo Tatemono has the Corporate Communications Department set as the competent department having jurisdiction over dialogue with shareholders and investors and information disclosure, and the director in charge of the Corporate Communications Department set as the director in charge of dialogue with shareholders and investors and information disclosure, and also has these working in cooperation with other directors, departments, etc. when necessary. Based on such, Tokyo Tatemono strives for constructive dialogue with shareholders and investors and information disclosure through the general meeting of shareholders, financial results briefings, individual interviews and other opportunities.

In addition, as described in "2. Other Matters Concerning Corporate Governance System" in "V. Other" of this report, Tokyo Tatemono has developed a system for timely disclosure.