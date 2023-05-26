Tokyo Tatemono : Outline of Consolidated Financial Statements for the 1st Quarter of FY2023178KB

Advanced search
This document has been translated from a portion of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation, nor for direct, indirect, or any other form of damages that may arise from use of this translation.

This English version includes some explanatory notes.

May 11, 2023

Outline of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending December 2023

Name of Company Listed:

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.

Exchange:

Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

8804

URL:

https://www.tatemono.com/english/

Representative:

Hitoshi Nomura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Munetoshi Harunaga, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department

TEL: +81-(0)3‐3274‐1984

Scheduled date for submission of quarterly report:

May 12, 2023

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payment:

Supplementary documents for quarterly results:

Yes

Quarterly results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Results of Operations for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 2023 (January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023)

  1. Consolidated business results (on a cumulative basis)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY2023 1Q

118,393

(2.7)

27,289

7.0

27,472

9.2

17,755

3.1

FY2022 1Q

121,684

18.5

25,504

21.0

25,156

27.2

17,226

24.4

Note 1: The percentage figures indicate the percentage increase/decrease compared with the previous fiscal year.

Note 2: Comprehensive income FY2023 1Q

¥20,570 million (12.6%)

FY2022 1Q

¥18,272 million (-25.4%)

Profit per share

Profit per share after adjusting

for dilution

Yen

Yen

FY2023 1Q

85.00

FY2022 1Q

82.47

(2) Consolidated financial status

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY2023 1Q

1,812,369

469,740

25.3

2,196.12

FY2022

1,720,134

456,838

25.9

2,135.08

Reference: Equity capital

FY2023 1Q

¥458,745 million

FY2022

¥445,994 million

2. Dividend Status

Dividend per share

End of first quarter

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

29.00

36.00

65.00

FY2023

FY2023 (Forecast)

36.00

36.00

72.00

Note: Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results of Operations for Fiscal Year Ending December 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

413,000

18.0

66,000

2.4

67,000

5.5

44,500

3.3

213.03

Note 1: The percentage figures indicate the percentage increase/decrease compared with the previous fiscal year.

Note 2: Revisions to consolidated results forecast of operations published most recently: None

*Notes

  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries accompanied by a change in the scope of consolidation during the period: No
  2. Application of particular accounting practices to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in the accounting principles and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in the accounting principles due to amendment of accounting standard, etc.:

Yes

(ii)

Changes in the accounting principles other than (i):

None

(iii)

Changes in the accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Restatement:

None

Note: Refer to page 9, "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes; (3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements; (Changes in accounting policies)" for details.

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023:

209,167,674 shares

As of December 31, 2022:

209,167,674 shares

(ii) Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023:

278,822 shares

As of December 31, 2022:

278,430 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative consolidated quarterly periods)

FY2023 1Q:

208,889,077 shares

FY2022 1Q:

208,891,398 shares

    • The Company has introduced a stock compensation plan, "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)." The shares of the Company held by the trust are included in the number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period and the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares during the period.
  • Outline of Quarterly Financial Statements is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
  • Explanation Regarding the Appropriate Use of Business Performance Forecasts, and Other Items to Note
    The performance forecasts and other statements regarding the future in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be rational. Actual performance may differ materially depending on various factors. Refer to page 4, "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, Etc. for the Period Under Review; (3) Description of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements" for matters regarding the performance forecasts.

Contents of Accompanying Materials

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, Etc. for the Period Under Review

2

(1)

Description of Operating Results

2

(2)

Description of Financial Position

4

(3)

Description of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes

5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

7

(3)

Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

9

(Notes on going assumptions)

9

(Notes on cases where there was a substantial change in the amount of shareholders' equity)

9

(Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period under review)

9

(Changes in accounting policies)

9

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, Etc. for the Period Under Review

  1. Description of Operating Results

In the three months ended March 31, 2023 (first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (FY2023)), the Japanese economy continued to show signs of picking up, with further progress in the normalization of economic and social activities from the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the effects of various policies. Meanwhile, it is necessary to monitor the effects of factors such as the prolonged Russia-Ukraine situation, the risk of a global economic slowdown stemming from the financial uncertainty in Europe and the US, the impact of trends in prices and interest rates in Japan, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Accordingly, the economic outlook remains uncertain.

Amid this business environment, during the first quarter of FY2023, while property sales to investors in the Commercial Properties business and the Asset Service business decreased, sales volume in the Residential business increased. Consequently, operating revenue was ¥118,393 million (down 2.7% from ¥121,684 million for the same period last year), operating profit was ¥27,289 million (up 7.0% from ¥25,504 million for the same period last year), business profit was ¥28,136 million (up 10.8% from ¥25,390 million for the same period last year), ordinary profit was ¥27,472 million (up 9.2% from ¥25,156 million for the same period last year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥17,755 million (up 3.1% from ¥17,226 million for the same period last year).

The Tokyo Tatemono Group has set "business profit," which is the sum of operating profit and share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method, as a profit indicator.

See below for an outline of consolidated results by business segment.

  1. Commercial Properties Business

In the first quarter of FY2023, while sales of real estate were recorded for "FUNDES Tenjin Nishidori" (Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi) and "Osaka Dojima Bldg." (Kita-ku,Osaka-shi) as property sales to investors, revenues decreased primarily due to the rebound from the sale of large-scale properties in the same period last year.

Consequently, operating revenue was ¥34,420 million (down 40.3% from ¥57,673 million for the same period last year), operating profit was ¥10,102 million (down 40.9% from ¥17,079 million for the same period last year), and business profit was ¥10,167 million (down 40.7% from ¥17,146 million for the same period last year).

First quarter of FY2022

First quarter of FY2023

Item

Operating

Operating

Quantity, etc.

revenue

Quantity, etc.

revenue

(million yen)

(million yen)

Leased area of buildings

Leased area of buildings

Leasing of buildings, etc.

833,145 m2

18,898

983,086 m2

18,882

(Of which, subleased area

(Of which, subleased area

87,516 m2)

81,207 m2)

Sales of real estate

2 properties

29,387

2 properties

5,770

Building management service, etc.

9,387

9,767

Total operating revenue

57,673

34,420

Operating profit

17,079

10,102

Business profit

17,146

10,167

- 2 -

  1. Residential Business

In the first quarter of FY2023, residential sales were recorded for "SHIROKANE The SKY" (Minato-ku, Tokyo) and "Brillia Shiki Garden" (Niiza-shi, Saitama), and sales of real estate were recorded for "Brillia ist Asakusabashi" (Taito-ku, Tokyo) as property sales to investors.

Consequently, operating revenue was ¥63,842 million (up 47.3% from ¥43,350 million for the same period last year), and operating profit and business profit were both ¥17,840 million (up 133.5% from ¥7,641 million for the same period last year).

Item

First quarter of FY2022

First quarter of FY2023

Operating

Operating

Quantity, etc.

revenue

Quantity, etc.

revenue

(million yen)

(million yen)

Residential sales

390 units

23,250

548 units

53,611

Sales of real estate

12,889

1,960

Residence leasing

Leased area of buildings

1,235

Leased area of buildings

1,453

107,443 m2

128,337 m2

Condominium management

Number of managed units

3,406

Number of managed units

3,989

service

96,761 units

98,159 units

Other

2,568

2,827

Total operating revenue

43,350

63,842

Operating profit

7,641

17,840

Business profit

7,641

17,840

(iii) Asset Service Business

In the first quarter of FY2023, while revenue increased due to heightened occupancy of existing facilities and new opening in parking lot operations, sales of real estate as property sales to investors decreased in the asset solution business. Consequently, operating revenue was ¥14,251 million (down 9.9% from ¥15,810 million for the same period last year), and operating profit and business profit were both ¥1,687 million (down 48.2% from ¥3,254 million for the same period last year).

First quarter of FY2022

First quarter of FY2023

Item

Operating

Operating

Quantity, etc.

revenue

Quantity, etc.

revenue

(million yen)

(million yen)

Brokerage

250 properties

1,305

248 properties

848

Asset solution (Note)

8,370

6,544

Management service, etc.

1,150

1,186

Parking lot operations

Number of parking spaces

4,984

Number of parking spaces

5,671

75,618 spaces

79,045 spaces

Total operating revenue

15,810

14,251

Operating profit

3,254

1,687

Business profit

3,254

1,687

Note: This business mainly improves the added value of acquired real estate for the purpose of resale.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Tokyo Tatemono Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:36:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer