Tokyo Tatemono : Outline of Consolidated Financial Statements for the 1st Quarter of FY2023178KB

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, Etc. for the Period Under Review

Description of Operating Results

In the three months ended March 31, 2023 (first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (FY2023)), the Japanese economy continued to show signs of picking up, with further progress in the normalization of economic and social activities from the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the effects of various policies. Meanwhile, it is necessary to monitor the effects of factors such as the prolonged Russia-Ukraine situation, the risk of a global economic slowdown stemming from the financial uncertainty in Europe and the US, the impact of trends in prices and interest rates in Japan, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Accordingly, the economic outlook remains uncertain.

Amid this business environment, during the first quarter of FY2023, while property sales to investors in the Commercial Properties business and the Asset Service business decreased, sales volume in the Residential business increased. Consequently, operating revenue was ¥118,393 million (down 2.7% from ¥121,684 million for the same period last year), operating profit was ¥27,289 million (up 7.0% from ¥25,504 million for the same period last year), business profit was ¥28,136 million (up 10.8% from ¥25,390 million for the same period last year), ordinary profit was ¥27,472 million (up 9.2% from ¥25,156 million for the same period last year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥17,755 million (up 3.1% from ¥17,226 million for the same period last year).

The Tokyo Tatemono Group has set "business profit," which is the sum of operating profit and share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method, as a profit indicator.

See below for an outline of consolidated results by business segment.

Commercial Properties Business

In the first quarter of FY2023, while sales of real estate were recorded for "FUNDES Tenjin Nishidori" (Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi) and "Osaka Dojima Bldg." (Kita-ku,Osaka-shi) as property sales to investors, revenues decreased primarily due to the rebound from the sale of large-scale properties in the same period last year.

Consequently, operating revenue was ¥34,420 million (down 40.3% from ¥57,673 million for the same period last year), operating profit was ¥10,102 million (down 40.9% from ¥17,079 million for the same period last year), and business profit was ¥10,167 million (down 40.7% from ¥17,146 million for the same period last year).