Tokyu : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
03/01/2021 | 01:04am EST
Tokyu Corporation
Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2020-December 31, 2020)
This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product and service launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese Accounting Standards] (Consolidated)
For the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Profit attributable to owners of parent ................................ -26,523
-
46,024
-1.6
Net income per share (¥) .................................................... -43.91
75.77
Net income per share (diluted) (¥) ......................................-
-
Million yen
Note: Comprehensive Income: Nine months ended December 31, 2020: ¥-23,852 million [-%]
Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥50,188 million [8.3%]
2) Consolidated Financial Position
As of December 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
Total assets .......................................................... Net assets ............................................................ Equity ratio (%) .....................................................
.............. .............. ..............
2,522,063 772,709 28.6
2,537,196 809,614 29.8
Reference: Shareholders' equity:As of December 31, 2020: ¥722,314 million
As of March 31, 2020: ¥757,003 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per share-end of first quarter (¥)
-
-
Dividend per share-end of first half (¥)
10.00
12.00
Dividend per share-end of third quarter (¥)
-
-
Dividend per share-end of term (¥)
5.00
11.00
Dividend per share-annual (¥)
15.00
23.00
FY ending March 31, 2021
FY ending March 31,
FY ended March 31,
(forecast)
2021
2020
Notes: (1) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes
(2) The interim dividend of ¥12.0 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 includes a commemorative dividend of ¥2.0.
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)
Profit attributable to owners of parent ........................
-60,000
-
Net income per share (¥) ...........................................
-99.32
Note: Revision to consolidated business performance forecasts published most recently: Yes
* Notes
(1) Changes in important subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter (cumulative) under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): No
(2) Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions
1) Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards, etc.: No
2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No
3) Changes in accounting estimates: No
4) Restatement of revisions: No
(4) Number of shares issued (common stock)
1) Number of shares issued at the end of the term (including treasury stock) (shares)
As of December 31, 2020: 624,869,876 As of March 31, 2020: 624,869,876
2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term (shares)
As of December 31, 2020: 20,775,493 As of March 31, 2020: 20,858,041
3) Average numbers of shares issued during the terms (quarterly consolidated accumulation periods) Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 604,085,321
Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 607,381,505
(Note) The number of treasury stock includes shares of the Company held by a group of shareholding employees in trust and compensation for Directors in trust, as follows:
As of December 31, 2020: 310,500 shares As of March 31, 2020: 395,600 shares
* The summary of financial statements is not subject to audit.
* Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes
(Notes on forecast results)
The forecast results presented above are based on information available on the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable.
Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts depending on a number of factors.
For details on the forecast results, please see thestatement under the heading of "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters of FY2020, (3) Explanation about the future outlook, including forecast for consolidated earnings"in the accompanying materials.
(Method of acquiring supplementary documents for quarterly results)
The "Summary of Resultsfor the First Three Quarters of FY2020"will be disclosed on Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) and our IR website today (February 10, 2021).
Accompanying Materials-Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters
Ended December 31, 2020 ................................................................................................................. Page 2
(1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results ....................................................................... Page 2
(2) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position ...................................................................... Page 4
(3) Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings ................ Page 4
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2020
(1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results
During the first three quarters under review, the Japanese economy faced extremely challenging circumstances, with continued heavy corporate profit declines under the adverse effects of COVID-19, although signs of recovery were observed in certain sectors. Conditions in the first three quarters, such as restraints on outings and movements in response to spreading COVID-19, weakened consumer demand and declined service use, seriously affected businesses operated by the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Operating revenue for the first three quarters under review decreased 21.0% year on year, to ¥685,855 million, reflecting demand decline that occurred in all sectors under the adverse effects of the spread of COVID-19. The operating loss amounted to ¥15,945 million (compared to operating profit of ¥66,114 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The recurring loss came to ¥12,594 million (compared to recurring profit of ¥66,438 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥26,523 million (compared to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥46,024 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Operating results on a segmental basis are as follows. The results for individual segments include inter-segment internal revenues or transfers where applicable. The Company presents operating profit for each reported segment as segment profit in this document.
(i) Transportation
In the Transportation segment, the number of passengers carried in the railway operations of Tokyu Railways (numbers shown for the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year are operating results for the railway business of Tokyu Corporation and Tokyu Railway) plunged 33.9% overall, reflecting a 34.6% decline in the number of commuters carried and a 33.0% fall in the number of non-commuters carried, both of which were attributable to declined rail use due to the spread of COVID-19.
As a result, operating revenue for the segment decreased 30.8% year on year, to ¥111,629 million, resulting in an operating loss of ¥12,320 million for the segment (as opposed to operating profit of ¥29,498 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), despite cost cutting initiatives taken by Tokyu Railways.
(Operation results of the Company and Tokyu Railway's railway operations)
Categories
Units
First three quarters of the previous fiscal year
First three quarters of the fiscal year under review
April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019
April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
Number of operating days
Days
275
275
Operating distance
Kilometers
104.9
104.9
Operating distance of passenger trains
Thousand kilometers
114,431
115,421
Number of passengers carried
Non-commuter
Thousand passengers
360,711
241,648
Commuter
Thousand passengers
555,859
363,801
Total
Thousand passengers
916,570
605,449
Passenger revenue
Non-commuter
Million yen
58,927
39,000
Commuter
Million yen
49,502
33,863
Total
Million yen
108,429
72,863
Miscellaneous income from railway operations
Million yen
11,733
10,830
Total revenues
Million yen
120,162
83,693
Average passenger revenue per day
Million yen
394
265
Operating efficiency
%
52.3
33.0
(Note) Calculation method of the operating efficiency
Operating efficiency
Number of passengers carried = x xAverage service distance
100
Operating distance of passenger trains
Average transportation capacity
(ii) Real Estate
In the Real Estate segment, operating revenue decreased 5.4% year on year, to ¥146,539 million, mainly due to the absence of large orders received by Tokyu Geox Co., Ltd. in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Operating profit stood at ¥22,496 million, up 1.4% year on year, reflecting sales of highly profitable properties in the Company's real estate sales business, despite the temporary closing of facilities in the Company's real estate leasing business following the declaration of a state of emergency.
(iii) Life Service
In the Life Service segment, operating revenue fell 15.7% year on year, to ¥439,925 million, mainly due to a trend of staying at home in view of COVID-19's spread, and the adverse effects caused by the suspension of various facilities'operations and the reduction of their operating hours in the wake of the declaration of a state of emergency. The operating loss came to ¥3,544 million (as opposed to operating profit of ¥10,738 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
(iv) Hotel and Resort
In the Hotel and Resort segment, the occupancy rate plummeted to 32.5% (down 51.2 points from the same period of the previous fiscal year), reflecting a sharp decline in the use of facilities at most hotels operated by Tokyu Hotels Co., Ltd. in hotel operations following their operational resumption, in addition to their temporary closing in response to a state of emergency declared to deal with COVID-19's spread.
Consequently, operating revenue plunged 62.2% year on year, to ¥29,426 million, resulting in an operating loss of ¥23,023 million (compared to operating profit of ¥3,077 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
(2) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position
Assets
Total assets decreased ¥15,132 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥2,522,063 million at the end of the first three quarters under review, primarily due to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade.
Liabilities
Liabilities increased ¥21,772 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,749,354 million, attributable to interest-bearing debt* of ¥1,211,673 million (rising ¥60,662 million year on year), even though notes and accounts payable - trade decreased.
Net assets
Net assets declined ¥36,905 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥772,709 million, chiefly reflecting the posting of a loss attributable to owners of parent.
* Interest-bearing debt: the sum of debt, corporate bonds, and commercial papers
(3) Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings
The Company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 that was announced on November 10, 2020. The operating revenue forecast has changed to ¥931.0 billion (down 1.0% from the previous forecast). The forecasts for the operating loss, recurring loss and loss attributable to owners of parents have changed to ¥35.0 billion (from an operating loss of ¥20.0 billion), ¥40.0 billion (from a recurring loss of ¥25.0 billion) and ¥60.0 billion (from a loss attributable to owners of parents of ¥45.0 billion), respectively.
Based on the revision to the earnings forecast, the Company has revised the year-end dividend forecast.
The Company plans to pay annual dividends of ¥15 per share (interim dividends of ¥10 per share and year-end dividends of ¥5 per share).
For details of the earnings forecasts and revised dividend forecasts, refer to the Notice Regarding Revisions to Full-Year Results and Dividend Forecasts and Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2020 separately disclosed today.
* The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors.
Common stock Capital surplus Retained income Treasury stock
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment
securities, net of taxes
Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging
instruments, net of taxes
Land revaluation reserve
Foreign currency translation adjustment account
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-Controlling Interests
Total Net Assets
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
103,082
331,817
50,000
35,090
14,066
13,193
46,772
131,099
90,573
404,219
35,000
5,090
5,597
8,716
48,942
116,193
725,122
714,332
210,000
524,102
2,912
47,768
138,055
14,079
9,168
43,823
270,000
497,363
2,789
48,182
136,842
12,099
9,168
47,908
989,909
1,024,354
12,550
10,667
1,727,581
1,749,354
121,724 134,023 524,423 (37,291)
121,724 134,092 484,907 (37,151)
742,880
703,574
9,983
(41)
8,406 3,371 (7,598)
14,969
44 8,700 1,415 (6,389)
14,122
18,740
52,611
50,394
809,614
772,709
2,537,196
2,522,063
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
April 1, 2019
to December 31, 2019
Operating Revenue
867,949
Cost of operating revenue
Operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.)
633,880
SG&A expenses
167,954
Total cost of operating revenue
801,835
Operating Profit (Loss)
66,114
Non-operating profit
Interest income
229
Dividend income
914
Investment gains from equity method
5,832
Subsidies for employment adjustment
‒
*1
4,847
Others
3,702
4,372
Total non-operating profit
10,678
12,956
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
6,722
6,475
Others
3,631
3,130
Total non-operating expenses
10,353
9,605
Recurring Profit (Loss)
66,438
(12,594)
Extraordinary gains
Subsidies for employment adjustment
‒
*1
1,266
Gains on sale of fixed assets
706
51
Subsidies received for construction
454
447
Gain on reversal of Urban Railways Improvement Reserve
1,882
1,882
Gain on sales of investment securities
182
103
Others
581
1,041
Total extraordinary gains
3,807
4,792
Extraordinary losses
Reduction entry of land contribution for construction
366
372
Loss on retirement of fixed assets
701
400
Impairment loss
1,457
7,135
Loss on valuation of investment securities
735
40
Losses related to the spread of COVID-19
‒
*2
3,734
Others
749
2,303
Total extraordinary losses
4,010
13,987
Income (loss) before Income Taxes
66,235
(21,789)
Corporate income taxes
19,037
5,836
Net Income (loss)
47,197
(27,625)
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
1,173
(1,101)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
46,024
(26,523)
548,990 152,810 701,801 (15,945)
Item
Million yen
April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
685,855
218 838 2,680
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
Item
April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019
April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
Net Income (loss)
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging instruments Revaluation reserve for land
Foreign currency translation adjustment account Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive IncomeComprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
47,197
2,165
0
2
(1,457)
1,585
695
(27,625)
4,090
(0)
‒
(1,632)
1,114
201
2,990
3,772
50,188
(23,852)
49,318
869
(22,199)
(1,653)
(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern)
There is no applicable item.
(Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity)
There is no applicable item.
(Matters Related to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income)
*1 Employment Adjustment Subsidy
The Company posted the Employment Adjustment Subsidy received in connection with the spread of COVID-19 under non-operating profit and extraordinary gains. The Company posted the Employment Adjustment Subsidy received for a loss related to COVID-19 posted under extraordinary losses as extraordinary gains.
*2 Losses related to the spread of COVID-19
Some hotels and commercial facilities of the Group were closed temporarily following the declaration of a state of emergency issued by the government and stay-at-home requests made by local authorities amid the spread of COVID-19. The Company decided that fixed expenses (personnel expenses, rents, and depreciation) incurred due to such temporary closings were contingent and therefore posted them as extraordinary losses.
(Additional Information)
(Approach to Incorporating the Effects of the COVID 19 Pandemic When Ma king Accounting Estimates)
The Company reconsidered the details of assumptions, such as when COVID-19 will end, stated in(Additional Information) Approach to Incorporating the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic When Making Accounting Estimatesin the annual securities report for the previous fiscal year, taking into consideration a resurgence of COVID-19 infections toward the end of 2020 and the second declaration of a state of emergency in early January 2021. When COVID-19 will end remains hard to predict. The Company assumes conditions will not normalize by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and that they will recover in stages in the period from fiscal 2021. The Company estimates future cash flows in the impairment accounting of fixed assets, collectability of deferred tax assets and the like based on those assumptions.
(Segment Information)
I. April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019
1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment
Million yen
Reported segment
Total
Adjustments
(Note) 1
Amount posted in the consolidated statement of income (Note) 2
Transportation
Real Estate
Life Service
Hotel and
Resort
Operating revenue Outside customers
Inter-segment internal revenues or transfers
159,658
1,646
121,816 33,085
509,001 12,569
77,473
449
867,949 47,751
‒
(47,751)
867,949
‒
Total
161,305
154,901
521,571
77,922
915,701
(47,751)
867,949
Segment profit
29,498
22,182
10,738
3,077
65,496
618
66,114
Notes
1. An adjustment of ¥618 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.
2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income.
II. April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment
Million yen
Reported segment
Total
Adjustments
(Note) 1
Amount posted in the consolidated statement of income (Note) 2
Transportation
Real Estate
Life Service
Hotel and
Resort
Operating revenue Outside customers
Inter-segment internal revenues or transfers
109,128
2,501
118,642 27,897
428,852 11,073
29,232
193
685,855 41,666
‒
(41,666)
685,855
‒
Total
111,629
146,539
439,925
29,426
727,521
(41,666)
685,855
Segment profit (loss)
(12,320)
22,496
(3,544)
(23,023)
(16,391)
445
(15,945)
Notes
1. An adjustment of ¥445 million in segment profit (loss) represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.
2. Segment profit (loss) has been adjusted with operating profit (loss) recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income.
2. Information related to impairment loss on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. by reported segment (Important impairment loss related to fixed assets)
The Company posted an impairment loss of ¥5,917 million in the Hotel and Resort segment and ¥1,203 million in the Life Service segment.
Impairment loss the Company posted in the first three quarters under review was ¥7,135 million.