MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokyu Corporation    9005   JP3574200006

TOKYU CORPORATION

(9005)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokyu : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

03/01/2021 | 01:04am EST
Tokyu Corporation

Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product and service launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese Accounting Standards] (Consolidated)

For the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Tokyu Corporation

February 10, 2021

Stock Code:

9005

URL:

https://www.tokyu.co.jp/

President

Kazuo Takahashi

Listed exchanges:

Inquiries:

Planned date for submission of quarterly financial reports:

February 10, 2021

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

Supplementary documents for quarterly results:

Quarterly results briefing (for institutional investor and analysts):

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Katsumi Oda, Senior Manager, Accounting and IR Group Telephone: 81-3-3477-6168

YES

NO

* Amounts of less than ¥1 million have been rounded down.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)

1) Consolidated Operating Results

Million yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

Change (%)

Change (%)

Operating revenue .............................................................. 685,855

-21.0

867,949

1.5

Operating profit ................................................................... -15,945

-

66,114

0.5

Recurring profit ................................................................... -12,594

-

66,438

2.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent ................................ -26,523

-

46,024

-1.6

Net income per share (¥) .................................................... -43.91

75.77

Net income per share (diluted) (¥) ...................................... -

-

Million yen

Note: Comprehensive Income: Nine months ended December 31, 2020: ¥-23,852 million [-%]

Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥50,188 million [8.3%]

2) Consolidated Financial Position

As of December 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2020

Total assets .......................................................... Net assets ............................................................ Equity ratio (%) .....................................................

.............. .............. ..............

2,522,063 772,709 28.6

2,537,196 809,614 29.8

Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2020: ¥722,314 million

As of March 31, 2020: ¥757,003 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per share - end of first quarter (¥)

-

-

Dividend per share - end of first half (¥)

10.00

12.00

Dividend per share - end of third quarter (¥)

-

-

Dividend per share - end of term (¥)

5.00

11.00

Dividend per share - annual (¥)

15.00

23.00

FY ending March 31, 2021

FY ending March 31,

FY ended March 31,

(forecast)

2021

2020

Notes: (1) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes

(2) The interim dividend of ¥12.0 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 includes a commemorative dividend of ¥2.0.

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)

Million yen

Full year

Change (%)

Operating revenue .....................................................

931,000

-20.0

Operating profit ..........................................................

-35,000

-

Recurring profit ..........................................................

-40,000

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent ........................

-60,000

-

Net income per share (¥) ...........................................

-99.32

Note: Revision to consolidated business performance forecasts published most recently: Yes

* Notes

  • (1) Changes in important subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter (cumulative) under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): No

  • (2) Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions

    • 1) Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards, etc.: No

    • 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No

    • 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No

    • 4) Restatement of revisions: No

  • (4) Number of shares issued (common stock)

    • 1) Number of shares issued at the end of the term (including treasury stock) (shares)

      As of December 31, 2020: 624,869,876 As of March 31, 2020: 624,869,876

    • 2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term (shares)

      As of December 31, 2020: 20,775,493 As of March 31, 2020: 20,858,041

    • 3) Average numbers of shares issued during the terms (quarterly consolidated accumulation periods) Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 604,085,321

      Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 607,381,505

(Note) The number of treasury stock includes shares of the Company held by a group of shareholding employees in trust and compensation for Directors in trust, as follows:

As of December 31, 2020: 310,500 shares As of March 31, 2020: 395,600 shares

* The summary of financial statements is not subject to audit.

* Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes

(Notes on forecast results)

The forecast results presented above are based on information available on the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable.

Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts depending on a number of factors.

For details on the forecast results, please see the statement under the heading of "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters of FY2020, (3) Explanation about the future outlook, including forecast for consolidated earnings" in the accompanying materials.

(Method of acquiring supplementary documents for quarterly results)

The "Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2020" will be disclosed on Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) and our IR website today (February 10, 2021).

Accompanying Materials - Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters

Ended December 31, 2020 ................................................................................................................. Page 2

(1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results ....................................................................... Page 2

(2) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position ...................................................................... Page 4

(3) Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings ................ Page 4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes . .................................................... Page 5

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ....................................................................................... Page 5

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income ................................................................................................................ Page 7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income ............................................................................. Page 7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ................................................... Page 8

(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................ Page 9

(Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) .................................................................... Page 9

(Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity) ............................................ Page 9

(Matters Related to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income) ............................................ Page 9

(Additional Information) ................................................................................................................. Page 9

(Segment Information) ................................................................................................................. Page 10

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2020

(1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results

During the first three quarters under review, the Japanese economy faced extremely challenging circumstances, with continued heavy corporate profit declines under the adverse effects of COVID-19, although signs of recovery were observed in certain sectors. Conditions in the first three quarters, such as restraints on outings and movements in response to spreading COVID-19, weakened consumer demand and declined service use, seriously affected businesses operated by the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Operating revenue for the first three quarters under review decreased 21.0% year on year, to ¥685,855 million, reflecting demand decline that occurred in all sectors under the adverse effects of the spread of COVID-19. The operating loss amounted to ¥15,945 million (compared to operating profit of ¥66,114 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The recurring loss came to ¥12,594 million (compared to recurring profit of ¥66,438 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥26,523 million (compared to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥46,024 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Operating results on a segmental basis are as follows. The results for individual segments include inter-segment internal revenues or transfers where applicable. The Company presents operating profit for each reported segment as segment profit in this document.

(i) Transportation

In the Transportation segment, the number of passengers carried in the railway operations of Tokyu Railways (numbers shown for the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year are operating results for the railway business of Tokyu Corporation and Tokyu Railway) plunged 33.9% overall, reflecting a 34.6% decline in the number of commuters carried and a 33.0% fall in the number of non-commuters carried, both of which were attributable to declined rail use due to the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, operating revenue for the segment decreased 30.8% year on year, to ¥111,629 million, resulting in an operating loss of ¥12,320 million for the segment (as opposed to operating profit of ¥29,498 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), despite cost cutting initiatives taken by Tokyu Railways.

(Operation results of the Company and Tokyu Railway's railway operations)

Categories

Units

First three quarters of the previous fiscal year

First three quarters of the fiscal year under review

April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Number of operating days

Days

275

275

Operating distance

Kilometers

104.9

104.9

Operating distance of passenger trains

Thousand kilometers

114,431

115,421

Number of passengers carried

Non-commuter

Thousand passengers

360,711

241,648

Commuter

Thousand passengers

555,859

363,801

Total

Thousand passengers

916,570

605,449

Passenger revenue

Non-commuter

Million yen

58,927

39,000

Commuter

Million yen

49,502

33,863

Total

Million yen

108,429

72,863

Miscellaneous income from railway operations

Million yen

11,733

10,830

Total revenues

Million yen

120,162

83,693

Average passenger revenue per day

Million yen

394

265

Operating efficiency

%

52.3

33.0

(Note) Calculation method of the operating efficiency

Operating efficiency

Number of passengers carried = x xAverage service distance

100

Operating distance of passenger trains

Average transportation capacity

(ii) Real Estate

In the Real Estate segment, operating revenue decreased 5.4% year on year, to ¥146,539 million, mainly due to the absence of large orders received by Tokyu Geox Co., Ltd. in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Operating profit stood at ¥22,496 million, up 1.4% year on year, reflecting sales of highly profitable properties in the Company's real estate sales business, despite the temporary closing of facilities in the Company's real estate leasing business following the declaration of a state of emergency.

(iii) Life Service

In the Life Service segment, operating revenue fell 15.7% year on year, to ¥439,925 million, mainly due to a trend of staying at home in view of COVID-19's spread, and the adverse effects caused by the suspension of various facilities' operations and the reduction of their operating hours in the wake of the declaration of a state of emergency. The operating loss came to ¥3,544 million (as opposed to operating profit of ¥10,738 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

(iv) Hotel and Resort

In the Hotel and Resort segment, the occupancy rate plummeted to 32.5% (down 51.2 points from the same period of the previous fiscal year), reflecting a sharp decline in the use of facilities at most hotels operated by Tokyu Hotels Co., Ltd. in hotel operations following their operational resumption, in addition to their temporary closing in response to a state of emergency declared to deal with COVID-19's spread.

Consequently, operating revenue plunged 62.2% year on year, to ¥29,426 million, resulting in an operating loss of ¥23,023 million (compared to operating profit of ¥3,077 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

  • (2) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position

    Assets

    Total assets decreased ¥15,132 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥2,522,063 million at the end of the first three quarters under review, primarily due to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade.

    Liabilities

    Liabilities increased ¥21,772 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,749,354 million, attributable to interest-bearing debt* of ¥1,211,673 million (rising ¥60,662 million year on year), even though notes and accounts payable - trade decreased.

    Net assets

    Net assets declined ¥36,905 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥772,709 million, chiefly reflecting the posting of a loss attributable to owners of parent.

    * Interest-bearing debt: the sum of debt, corporate bonds, and commercial papers

  • (3) Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings

The Company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 that was announced on November 10, 2020. The operating revenue forecast has changed to ¥931.0 billion (down 1.0% from the previous forecast). The forecasts for the operating loss, recurring loss and loss attributable to owners of parents have changed to ¥35.0 billion (from an operating loss of ¥20.0 billion), ¥40.0 billion (from a recurring loss of ¥25.0 billion) and ¥60.0 billion (from a loss attributable to owners of parents of ¥45.0 billion), respectively.

Based on the revision to the earnings forecast, the Company has revised the year-end dividend forecast.

The Company plans to pay annual dividends of ¥15 per share (interim dividends of ¥10 per share and year-end dividends of ¥5 per share).

For details of the earnings forecasts and revised dividend forecasts, refer to the Notice Regarding Revisions to Full-Year Results and Dividend Forecasts and Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2020 separately disclosed today.

* The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

Million yen

Item

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

Trade notes & accounts receivable

Merchandise and products

Land and buildings for sale

Work in progress

Raw materials and supplies

Others

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total current assets

Fixed Assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings & structures (net)

Rolling stock & machinery (net)

Land

Construction in progress

Others (net)

Total tangible fixed assets

Intangible fixed assets

Investments & others

Investment securities

Net defined benefit asset

Deferred tax assets

Others

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total investments and others

Total fixed assets

Total Assets

59,389

154,176

13,717

49,251

7,044

8,265

55,297

(1,195)

44,009

150,051

13,285

43,612

9,124

9,033

50,438

(1,286)

345,947

318,268

884,032

78,666

732,209

147,573

33,024

866,716

77,300

738,420

162,151

30,705

1,875,506

1,875,295

40,468

176,218

4,494

23,846

71,441

(727)

38,027

196,226

4,746

21,392

68,835

(729)

275,273

290,472

2,191,248

2,203,794

2,537,196

2,522,063

Item

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Trade notes & accounts payable

Short-term debt

Commercial papers

Current portion of corporate bonds

Accrued income taxes

Provision

Advances received

Others

Total current liabilities Long-Term Liabilities

Corporate bonds

Long-term debt

Provision

Net defined benefit liability

Long-term deposits from tenants and club members

Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities from revaluation

Others

Total long-term liabilities Special Legal Reserves

Urban railways improvement reserve

Total Liabilities

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock Capital surplus Retained income Treasury stock

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment

securities, net of taxes

Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging

instruments, net of taxes

Land revaluation reserve

Foreign currency translation adjustment account

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total Net Assets

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

103,082

331,817

50,000

35,090

14,066

13,193

46,772

131,099

90,573

404,219

35,000

5,090

5,597

8,716

48,942

116,193

725,122

714,332

210,000

524,102

2,912

47,768

138,055

14,079

9,168

43,823

270,000

497,363

2,789

48,182

136,842

12,099

9,168

47,908

989,909

1,024,354

12,550

10,667

1,727,581

1,749,354

121,724 134,023 524,423 (37,291)

121,724 134,092 484,907 (37,151)

742,880

703,574

9,983

(41)

8,406 3,371 (7,598)

14,969

44 8,700 1,415 (6,389)

14,122

18,740

52,611

50,394

809,614

772,709

2,537,196

2,522,063

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2019

Operating Revenue

867,949

Cost of operating revenue

Operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.)

633,880

SG&A expenses

167,954

Total cost of operating revenue

801,835

Operating Profit (Loss)

66,114

Non-operating profit

Interest income

229

Dividend income

914

Investment gains from equity method

5,832

Subsidies for employment adjustment

*1

4,847

Others

3,702

4,372

Total non-operating profit

10,678

12,956

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

6,722

6,475

Others

3,631

3,130

Total non-operating expenses

10,353

9,605

Recurring Profit (Loss)

66,438

(12,594)

Extraordinary gains

Subsidies for employment adjustment

*1

1,266

Gains on sale of fixed assets

706

51

Subsidies received for construction

454

447

Gain on reversal of Urban Railways Improvement Reserve

1,882

1,882

Gain on sales of investment securities

182

103

Others

581

1,041

Total extraordinary gains

3,807

4,792

Extraordinary losses

Reduction entry of land contribution for construction

366

372

Loss on retirement of fixed assets

701

400

Impairment loss

1,457

7,135

Loss on valuation of investment securities

735

40

Losses related to the spread of COVID-19

*2

3,734

Others

749

2,303

Total extraordinary losses

4,010

13,987

Income (loss) before Income Taxes

66,235

(21,789)

Corporate income taxes

19,037

5,836

Net Income (loss)

47,197

(27,625)

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

1,173

(1,101)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

46,024

(26,523)

548,990 152,810 701,801 (15,945)

Item

Million yen

April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

685,855

218 838 2,680

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

Item

April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Net Income (loss)

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging instruments Revaluation reserve for land

Foreign currency translation adjustment account Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive Income Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

47,197

2,165

0

2

(1,457)

1,585

695

(27,625)

4,090

(0)

(1,632)

1,114

201

2,990

3,772

50,188

(23,852)

49,318

869

(22,199)

(1,653)

(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern)

There is no applicable item.

(Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity)

There is no applicable item.

(Matters Related to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income)

*1 Employment Adjustment Subsidy

The Company posted the Employment Adjustment Subsidy received in connection with the spread of COVID-19 under non-operating profit and extraordinary gains. The Company posted the Employment Adjustment Subsidy received for a loss related to COVID-19 posted under extraordinary losses as extraordinary gains.

*2 Losses related to the spread of COVID-19

Some hotels and commercial facilities of the Group were closed temporarily following the declaration of a state of emergency issued by the government and stay-at-home requests made by local authorities amid the spread of COVID-19. The Company decided that fixed expenses (personnel expenses, rents, and depreciation) incurred due to such temporary closings were contingent and therefore posted them as extraordinary losses.

(Additional Information)

(Approach to Incorporating the Effects of the COVID 19 Pandemic When Ma king Accounting Estimates)

The Company reconsidered the details of assumptions, such as when COVID-19 will end, stated in (Additional Information) Approach to Incorporating the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic When Making Accounting Estimates in the annual securities report for the previous fiscal year, taking into consideration a resurgence of COVID-19 infections toward the end of 2020 and the second declaration of a state of emergency in early January 2021. When COVID-19 will end remains hard to predict. The Company assumes conditions will not normalize by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and that they will recover in stages in the period from fiscal 2021. The Company estimates future cash flows in the impairment accounting of fixed assets, collectability of deferred tax assets and the like based on those assumptions.

(Segment Information)

I. April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment

Million yen

Reported segment

Total

Adjustments

(Note) 1

Amount posted in the consolidated statement of income (Note) 2

Transportation

Real Estate

Life Service

Hotel and

Resort

Operating revenue Outside customers

Inter-segment internal revenues or transfers

159,658

1,646

121,816 33,085

509,001 12,569

77,473

449

867,949 47,751

(47,751)

867,949

Total

161,305

154,901

521,571

77,922

915,701

(47,751)

867,949

Segment profit

29,498

22,182

10,738

3,077

65,496

618

66,114

Notes

  • 1. An adjustment of ¥618 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.

  • 2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income.

    II. April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

    1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment

Million yen

Reported segment

Total

Adjustments

(Note) 1

Amount posted in the consolidated statement of income (Note) 2

Transportation

Real Estate

Life Service

Hotel and

Resort

Operating revenue Outside customers

Inter-segment internal revenues or transfers

109,128

2,501

118,642 27,897

428,852 11,073

29,232

193

685,855 41,666

(41,666)

685,855

Total

111,629

146,539

439,925

29,426

727,521

(41,666)

685,855

Segment profit (loss)

(12,320)

22,496

(3,544)

(23,023)

(16,391)

445

(15,945)

Notes

  • 1. An adjustment of ¥445 million in segment profit (loss) represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.

  • 2. Segment profit (loss) has been adjusted with operating profit (loss) recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income.

    2. Information related to impairment loss on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. by reported segment (Important impairment loss related to fixed assets)

    The Company posted an impairment loss of ¥5,917 million in the Hotel and Resort segment and ¥1,203 million in the Life Service segment.

    Impairment loss the Company posted in the first three quarters under review was ¥7,135 million.

Disclaimer

Tokyu Corporation published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 940 B 8 819 M 8 819 M
Net income 2021 -48 314 M -453 M -453 M
Net Debt 2021 1 174 B 11 017 M 11 017 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,3x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 884 B 8 292 M 8 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 24 464
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TOKYU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tokyu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 540,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 464,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuo Takahashi President & Representative Director
Kyosuke Toda Manager-Finance Strategy Office
Hirofumi Nomoto Chairman
Keiichi Konaga Independent Outside Director
Reiko Kanise Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYU CORPORATION14.29%8 292
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY19.33%32 111
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY20.65%11 678
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-3.86%10 607
KEIO CORPORATION-0.63%9 102
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.3.06%7 986
