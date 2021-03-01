Tokyu : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 03/01/2021 | 01:04am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Tokyu Corporation Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product and service launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese Accounting Standards] (Consolidated) For the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Tokyu Corporation February 10, 2021 Stock Code: 9005 URL: https://www.tokyu.co.jp/ President Kazuo Takahashi Listed exchanges: Inquiries: Planned date for submission of quarterly financial reports: February 10, 2021 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: － Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Quarterly results briefing (for institutional investor and analysts): Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Katsumi Oda, Senior Manager, Accounting and IR Group Telephone: 81-3-3477-6168 YES NO * Amounts of less than ¥1 million have been rounded down. 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change) 1) Consolidated Operating Results Million yen Nine months ended December 31, 2019 Change (%) Change (%) Operating revenue .............................................................. 685,855 -21.0 867,949 1.5 Operating profit ................................................................... -15,945 - 66,114 0.5 Recurring profit ................................................................... -12,594 - 66,438 2.1 Profit attributable to owners of parent ................................ -26,523 - 46,024 -1.6 Net income per share (¥) .................................................... -43.91 75.77 Net income per share (diluted) (¥) ...................................... - - Million yen Note: Comprehensive Income: Nine months ended December 31, 2020: ¥-23,852 million [-%] Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥50,188 million [8.3%] 2) Consolidated Financial Position As of December 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 Total assets .......................................................... Net assets ............................................................ Equity ratio (%) ..................................................... .............. .............. .............. 2,522,063 772,709 28.6 2,537,196 809,614 29.8 Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2020: ¥722,314 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥757,003 million 2. Dividends Dividend per share - end of first quarter (¥) - - Dividend per share - end of first half (¥) 10.00 12.00 Dividend per share - end of third quarter (¥) - - Dividend per share - end of term (¥) 5.00 11.00 Dividend per share - annual (¥) 15.00 23.00 FY ending March 31, 2021 FY ending March 31, FY ended March 31, (forecast) 2021 2020 Notes: (1) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes (2) The interim dividend of ¥12.0 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 includes a commemorative dividend of ¥2.0. 3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change) Million yen Full year Change (%) Operating revenue ..................................................... 931,000 -20.0 Operating profit .......................................................... -35,000 - Recurring profit .......................................................... -40,000 - Profit attributable to owners of parent ........................ -60,000 - Net income per share (¥) ........................................... -99.32 Note: Revision to consolidated business performance forecasts published most recently: Yes * Notes (1) Changes in important subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter (cumulative) under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): No

(2) Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions 1) Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards, etc.: No 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No 4) Restatement of revisions: No

(4) Number of shares issued (common stock) 1) Number of shares issued at the end of the term (including treasury stock) (shares) As of December 31, 2020: 624,869,876 As of March 31, 2020: 624,869,876 2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term (shares) As of December 31, 2020: 20,775,493 As of March 31, 2020: 20,858,041 3) Average numbers of shares issued during the terms (quarterly consolidated accumulation periods) Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 604,085,321 Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 607,381,505

(Note) The number of treasury stock includes shares of the Company held by a group of shareholding employees in trust and compensation for Directors in trust, as follows: As of December 31, 2020: 310,500 shares As of March 31, 2020: 395,600 shares * The summary of financial statements is not subject to audit. * Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Notes on forecast results) The forecast results presented above are based on information available on the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts depending on a number of factors. For details on the forecast results, please see the statement under the heading of "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters of FY2020, (3) Explanation about the future outlook, including forecast for consolidated earnings" in the accompanying materials. (Method of acquiring supplementary documents for quarterly results) The "Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2020" will be disclosed on Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) and our IR website today (February 10, 2021).  Accompanying Materials - Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 ................................................................................................................. Page 2 (1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results ....................................................................... Page 2 (2) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position ...................................................................... Page 4 (3) Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings ................ Page 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes . .................................................... Page 5 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ....................................................................................... Page 5 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ................................................................................................................ Page 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income ............................................................................. Page 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ................................................... Page 8 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................ Page 9 (Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) .................................................................... Page 9 (Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity) ............................................ Page 9 (Matters Related to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income) ............................................ Page 9 (Additional Information) ................................................................................................................. Page 9 (Segment Information) ................................................................................................................. Page 10 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 (1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results During the first three quarters under review, the Japanese economy faced extremely challenging circumstances, with continued heavy corporate profit declines under the adverse effects of COVID-19, although signs of recovery were observed in certain sectors. Conditions in the first three quarters, such as restraints on outings and movements in response to spreading COVID-19, weakened consumer demand and declined service use, seriously affected businesses operated by the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Operating revenue for the first three quarters under review decreased 21.0% year on year, to ¥685,855 million, reflecting demand decline that occurred in all sectors under the adverse effects of the spread of COVID-19. The operating loss amounted to ¥15,945 million (compared to operating profit of ¥66,114 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The recurring loss came to ¥12,594 million (compared to recurring profit of ¥66,438 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥26,523 million (compared to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥46,024 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Operating results on a segmental basis are as follows. The results for individual segments include inter-segment internal revenues or transfers where applicable. The Company presents operating profit for each reported segment as segment profit in this document. (i) Transportation In the Transportation segment, the number of passengers carried in the railway operations of Tokyu Railways (numbers shown for the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year are operating results for the railway business of Tokyu Corporation and Tokyu Railway) plunged 33.9% overall, reflecting a 34.6% decline in the number of commuters carried and a 33.0% fall in the number of non-commuters carried, both of which were attributable to declined rail use due to the spread of COVID-19. As a result, operating revenue for the segment decreased 30.8% year on year, to ¥111,629 million, resulting in an operating loss of ¥12,320 million for the segment (as opposed to operating profit of ¥29,498 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), despite cost cutting initiatives taken by Tokyu Railways. (Operation results of the Company and Tokyu Railway's railway operations) Categories Units First three quarters of the previous fiscal year First three quarters of the fiscal year under review April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 Number of operating days Days 275 275 Operating distance Kilometers 104.9 104.9 Operating distance of passenger trains Thousand kilometers 114,431 115,421 Number of passengers carried Non-commuter Thousand passengers 360,711 241,648 Commuter Thousand passengers 555,859 363,801 Total Thousand passengers 916,570 605,449 Passenger revenue Non-commuter Million yen 58,927 39,000 Commuter Million yen 49,502 33,863 Total Million yen 108,429 72,863 Miscellaneous income from railway operations Million yen 11,733 10,830 Total revenues Million yen 120,162 83,693 Average passenger revenue per day Million yen 394 265 Operating efficiency % 52.3 33.0 (Note) Calculation method of the operating efficiency Operating efficiency Number of passengers carried = x xAverage service distance 100 Operating distance of passenger trains Average transportation capacity (ii) Real Estate In the Real Estate segment, operating revenue decreased 5.4% year on year, to ¥146,539 million, mainly due to the absence of large orders received by Tokyu Geox Co., Ltd. in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Operating profit stood at ¥22,496 million, up 1.4% year on year, reflecting sales of highly profitable properties in the Company's real estate sales business, despite the temporary closing of facilities in the Company's real estate leasing business following the declaration of a state of emergency. (iii) Life Service In the Life Service segment, operating revenue fell 15.7% year on year, to ¥439,925 million, mainly due to a trend of staying at home in view of COVID-19's spread, and the adverse effects caused by the suspension of various facilities' operations and the reduction of their operating hours in the wake of the declaration of a state of emergency. The operating loss came to ¥3,544 million (as opposed to operating profit of ¥10,738 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). (iv) Hotel and Resort In the Hotel and Resort segment, the occupancy rate plummeted to 32.5% (down 51.2 points from the same period of the previous fiscal year), reflecting a sharp decline in the use of facilities at most hotels operated by Tokyu Hotels Co., Ltd. in hotel operations following their operational resumption, in addition to their temporary closing in response to a state of emergency declared to deal with COVID-19's spread. Consequently, operating revenue plunged 62.2% year on year, to ¥29,426 million, resulting in an operating loss of ¥23,023 million (compared to operating profit of ¥3,077 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). (2) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position Assets Total assets decreased ¥15,132 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥2,522,063 million at the end of the first three quarters under review, primarily due to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade. Liabilities Liabilities increased ¥21,772 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,749,354 million, attributable to interest-bearing debt* of ¥1,211,673 million (rising ¥60,662 million year on year), even though notes and accounts payable - trade decreased. Net assets Net assets declined ¥36,905 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥772,709 million, chiefly reflecting the posting of a loss attributable to owners of parent. * Interest-bearing debt: the sum of debt, corporate bonds, and commercial papers

(3) Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings The Company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 that was announced on November 10, 2020. The operating revenue forecast has changed to ¥931.0 billion (down 1.0% from the previous forecast). The forecasts for the operating loss, recurring loss and loss attributable to owners of parents have changed to ¥35.0 billion (from an operating loss of ¥20.0 billion), ¥40.0 billion (from a recurring loss of ¥25.0 billion) and ¥60.0 billion (from a loss attributable to owners of parents of ¥45.0 billion), respectively. Based on the revision to the earnings forecast, the Company has revised the year-end dividend forecast. The Company plans to pay annual dividends of ¥15 per share (interim dividends of ¥10 per share and year-end dividends of ¥5 per share). For details of the earnings forecasts and revised dividend forecasts, refer to the Notice Regarding Revisions to Full-Year Results and Dividend Forecasts and Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2020 separately disclosed today. * The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors. 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets Million yen Item As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and deposits Trade notes & accounts receivable Merchandise and products Land and buildings for sale Work in progress Raw materials and supplies Others Allowance for doubtful accounts Total current assets Fixed Assets Tangible fixed assets Buildings & structures (net) Rolling stock & machinery (net) Land Construction in progress Others (net) Total tangible fixed assets Intangible fixed assets Investments & others Investment securities Net defined benefit asset Deferred tax assets Others Allowance for doubtful accounts Total investments and others Total fixed assets Total Assets 59,389 154,176 13,717 49,251 7,044 8,265 55,297 (1,195) 44,009 150,051 13,285 43,612 9,124 9,033 50,438 (1,286) 345,947 318,268 884,032 78,666 732,209 147,573 33,024 866,716 77,300 738,420 162,151 30,705 1,875,506 1,875,295 40,468 176,218 4,494 23,846 71,441 (727) 38,027 196,226 4,746 21,392 68,835 (729) 275,273 290,472 2,191,248 2,203,794 2,537,196 2,522,063 Item As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade notes & accounts payable Short-term debt Commercial papers Current portion of corporate bonds Accrued income taxes Provision Advances received Others Total current liabilities Long-Term Liabilities Corporate bonds Long-term debt Provision Net defined benefit liability Long-term deposits from tenants and club members Deferred tax liabilities Deferred tax liabilities from revaluation Others Total long-term liabilities Special Legal Reserves Urban railways improvement reserve Total Liabilities Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Common stock Capital surplus Retained income Treasury stock Total shareholders' equity Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities, net of taxes Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging instruments, net of taxes Land revaluation reserve Foreign currency translation adjustment account Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Total accumulated other comprehensive income Non-Controlling Interests Total Net Assets Total Liabilities and Net Assets 103,082 331,817 50,000 35,090 14,066 13,193 46,772 131,099 90,573 404,219 35,000 5,090 5,597 8,716 48,942 116,193 725,122 714,332 210,000 524,102 2,912 47,768 138,055 14,079 9,168 43,823 270,000 497,363 2,789 48,182 136,842 12,099 9,168 47,908 989,909 1,024,354 12,550 10,667 1,727,581 1,749,354 121,724 134,023 524,423 (37,291) 121,724 134,092 484,907 (37,151) 742,880 703,574 9,983 (41) 8,406 3,371 (7,598) 14,969 44 8,700 1,415 (6,389) 14,122 18,740 52,611 50,394 809,614 772,709 2,537,196 2,522,063 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Operating Revenue 867,949 Cost of operating revenue Operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.) 633,880 SG&A expenses 167,954 Total cost of operating revenue 801,835 Operating Profit (Loss) 66,114 Non-operating profit Interest income 229 Dividend income 914 Investment gains from equity method 5,832 Subsidies for employment adjustment ‒ *1 4,847 Others 3,702 4,372 Total non-operating profit 10,678 12,956 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 6,722 6,475 Others 3,631 3,130 Total non-operating expenses 10,353 9,605 Recurring Profit (Loss) 66,438 (12,594) Extraordinary gains Subsidies for employment adjustment ‒ *1 1,266 Gains on sale of fixed assets 706 51 Subsidies received for construction 454 447 Gain on reversal of Urban Railways Improvement Reserve 1,882 1,882 Gain on sales of investment securities 182 103 Others 581 1,041 Total extraordinary gains 3,807 4,792 Extraordinary losses Reduction entry of land contribution for construction 366 372 Loss on retirement of fixed assets 701 400 Impairment loss 1,457 7,135 Loss on valuation of investment securities 735 40 Losses related to the spread of COVID-19 ‒ *2 3,734 Others 749 2,303 Total extraordinary losses 4,010 13,987 Income (loss) before Income Taxes 66,235 (21,789) Corporate income taxes 19,037 5,836 Net Income (loss) 47,197 (27,625) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,173 (1,101) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 46,024 (26,523) 548,990 152,810 701,801 (15,945) Item Million yen April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 685,855 218 838 2,680 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) Item April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 Net Income (loss) Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging instruments Revaluation reserve for land Foreign currency translation adjustment account Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive Income Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 47,197 2,165 0 2 (1,457) 1,585 695 (27,625) 4,090 (0) ‒ (1,632) 1,114 201 2,990 3,772 50,188 (23,852) 49,318 869 (22,199) (1,653) (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) There is no applicable item. (Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity) There is no applicable item. (Matters Related to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income) *1 Employment Adjustment Subsidy The Company posted the Employment Adjustment Subsidy received in connection with the spread of COVID-19 under non-operating profit and extraordinary gains. The Company posted the Employment Adjustment Subsidy received for a loss related to COVID-19 posted under extraordinary losses as extraordinary gains. *2 Losses related to the spread of COVID-19 Some hotels and commercial facilities of the Group were closed temporarily following the declaration of a state of emergency issued by the government and stay-at-home requests made by local authorities amid the spread of COVID-19. The Company decided that fixed expenses (personnel expenses, rents, and depreciation) incurred due to such temporary closings were contingent and therefore posted them as extraordinary losses. (Additional Information) (Approach to Incorporating the Effects of the COVID 19 Pandemic When Ma king Accounting Estimates) The Company reconsidered the details of assumptions, such as when COVID-19 will end, stated in (Additional Information) Approach to Incorporating the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic When Making Accounting Estimates in the annual securities report for the previous fiscal year, taking into consideration a resurgence of COVID-19 infections toward the end of 2020 and the second declaration of a state of emergency in early January 2021. When COVID-19 will end remains hard to predict. The Company assumes conditions will not normalize by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and that they will recover in stages in the period from fiscal 2021. The Company estimates future cash flows in the impairment accounting of fixed assets, collectability of deferred tax assets and the like based on those assumptions. (Segment Information) I. April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment Million yen Reported segment Total Adjustments (Note) 1 Amount posted in the consolidated statement of income (Note) 2 Transportation Real Estate Life Service Hotel and Resort Operating revenue Outside customers Inter-segment internal revenues or transfers 159,658 1,646 121,816 33,085 509,001 12,569 77,473 449 867,949 47,751 ‒ (47,751) 867,949 ‒ Total 161,305 154,901 521,571 77,922 915,701 (47,751) 867,949 Segment profit 29,498 22,182 10,738 3,077 65,496 618 66,114 Notes 1. An adjustment of ¥618 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.

2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income. II. April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment Million yen Reported segment Total Adjustments (Note) 1 Amount posted in the consolidated statement of income (Note) 2 Transportation Real Estate Life Service Hotel and Resort Operating revenue Outside customers Inter-segment internal revenues or transfers 109,128 2,501 118,642 27,897 428,852 11,073 29,232 193 685,855 41,666 ‒ (41,666) 685,855 ‒ Total 111,629 146,539 439,925 29,426 727,521 (41,666) 685,855 Segment profit (loss) (12,320) 22,496 (3,544) (23,023) (16,391) 445 (15,945) Notes 1. An adjustment of ¥445 million in segment profit (loss) represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.

2. Segment profit (loss) has been adjusted with operating profit (loss) recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income. 2. Information related to impairment loss on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. by reported segment (Important impairment loss related to fixed assets) The Company posted an impairment loss of ¥5,917 million in the Hotel and Resort segment and ¥1,203 million in the Life Service segment. Impairment loss the Company posted in the first three quarters under review was ¥7,135 million. Attachments Original document

