Tokyu : Notice Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments

November 26, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company Name: Tokyu Corporation

Representative: Kazuo Takahashi, President & Representative Director (Securities code: 9005 TSE First Section)

Contact: Hiroaki Nishimura, General Manager and Senior Manager, Accounting and IR Group (Telephone: +81-3-3477-6168)

Notice Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments

Tokyu Corporation (the "Company") received the results of the first assessment dated July 9, 2021 from the Tokyo Stock Exchange regarding the status of compliance with the continued listing criteria on new market segments, and confirmed that the Company is in compliance with the continued listing criteria on the Prime Market.

Taking the results into consideration, the Company announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has decided to select the Prime Market with respect to the transition to the new market segments in the Tokyo Stock Exchange scheduled for April 4, 2022.

Going forward, according to the schedule specified by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will proceed with the required application procedures pertaining to an application for the selection of new market segments.