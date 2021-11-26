Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9005   JP3574200006

TOKYU CORPORATION

(9005)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokyu : Notice Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments

11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 26, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company Name: Tokyu Corporation

Representative: Kazuo Takahashi, President & Representative Director (Securities code: 9005 TSE First Section)

Contact: Hiroaki Nishimura, General Manager and Senior Manager, Accounting and IR Group (Telephone: +81-3-3477-6168)

Notice Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments

Tokyu Corporation (the "Company") received the results of the first assessment dated July 9, 2021 from the Tokyo Stock Exchange regarding the status of compliance with the continued listing criteria on new market segments, and confirmed that the Company is in compliance with the continued listing criteria on the Prime Market.

Taking the results into consideration, the Company announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has decided to select the Prime Market with respect to the transition to the new market segments in the Tokyo Stock Exchange scheduled for April 4, 2022.

Going forward, according to the schedule specified by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will proceed with the required application procedures pertaining to an application for the selection of new market segments.

Disclaimer

Tokyu Corporation published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKYU CORPORATION
02:30aTOKYU : Notice Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments
PU
11/10Tokyu Turns to Fiscal H1 Profit, Slashes Revenue Guidance for FY22
MT
11/09Results in the First Half of FY2021 Presentation for Investors
PU
11/09Tokyu Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
CI
11/09［Summary］Consolidated Financial Statements First Half of the Fiscal Year ..
PU
11/09Notice Regarding Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Results Forecasts
PU
11/09Summary of Results for the First Half of FY2021
PU
11/09Tokyu Corporation Announces Dividend for the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31,..
CI
11/09Tokyu Corporation Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March ..
CI
09/29TOKYU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 906 B 7 913 M 7 913 M
Net income 2022 12 716 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2022 1 185 B 10 348 M 10 348 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,8x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 1 039 B 9 004 M 9 069 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 24 655
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart TOKYU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tokyu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 724,00 JPY
Average target price 1 661,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Takahashi President & Representative Director
Kyosuke Toda Manager-Finance Strategy Office
Hirofumi Nomoto Chairman
Keiichi Konaga Independent Outside Director
Reiko Kanise Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYU CORPORATION34.58%9 004
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY15.73%28 373
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-3.41%10 883
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED200.04%9 252
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.4.52%7 372
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-29.69%7 022