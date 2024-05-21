Profit attributable to owners of parent rose chiefly due to an increase in share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method in addition to increased operating profit.

Operating revenue and operating profit both increased mainly due to fare revisions in Tokyu Railways and Increase in condominium sales in the Real estate business, in addition to recovery of demand in Railway and Hotel business.

Business Profit = Operating Profit + Investment gains (loss) from equity method (excl. listed companies) + Dividend Income related to Real Estate Business, etc.

〇 This slide shows key points in the results for FY2023. Operating revenue stood at 1,037.8 billion yen, and operating

profit was 94.9 billion yen.

Operating revenue and operating profit both increased 106.5 billion yen and 50.3 billion yen year on year, respectively, mainly due to fare revisions in Tokyu Railways and an increase in condominium sales, in addition to recovery of demand in each business, particularly in the Transportation Business and Hotel and Resort Business.

〇 Profit attributable to owners of parent stood at 63.7 billion yen, up 37.7 billion yen, chiefly due to an increase in share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method in addition to increased operating profit.

〇 Compared to forecasts in February, results exceeded the expectations in all segments, mainly because the commission rents remained strong in real estate leasing. Operating profit exceeded the forecast by 4.9 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 3.7 billion yen above the forecast value.