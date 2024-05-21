Summary of Results for the year
ended March, 2024
May 13, 2024
9005
FY2023 Main Points in the Results (1)
▎Comparison with the previous fiscal year
- Operating revenue and operating profit both increased mainly due to fare revisions in Tokyu Railways and Increase in condominium sales in the Real estate business, in addition to recovery of demand in Railway and Hotel business.
- Profit attributable to owners of parent rose chiefly due to an increase in share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method in addition to increased operating profit.
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
(Unit : Billion yen)
Results
Results
Comparison
Operating Revenue
931.2
1,037.8
+106.5
（+11.4%）
Operating Profit
44.6
94.9
+50.3
（+112.8%）
FY2023
Comparison with
Feb. Forecast
Feb. Forecast
1,041.4 -3.5
（-0.3%）
90.0 +4.9
（+5.5%）
Real Estate Sales Operating Profit
6.6
+10.9
17.6
17.8
-0.2
（+165.7%）
（-1.5%）
Operating Profit excluding
37.9
+39.3
77.2
72.1
+5.1
Real Estate Sales
（+103.5%）
Business Profit
45.2
95.5
+50.3
（+111.3%）
Recurring Profit
47.3
99.2
+51.9
（+109.6%）
Profit attributable to
25.9
63.7
+37.7
owners of parent
（+145.3%）
（+7.2%）
90.3 +5.2
（+5.7%）
93.8 +5.4
（+5.9%）
60.0 +3.7
（+6.3%）
- Business Profit = Operating Profit + Investment gains (loss) from equity method (excl. listed companies) + Dividend Income related to Real Estate Business, etc.
〇 This slide shows key points in the results for FY2023. Operating revenue stood at 1,037.8 billion yen, and operating
profit was 94.9 billion yen.
Operating revenue and operating profit both increased 106.5 billion yen and 50.3 billion yen year on year, respectively, mainly due to fare revisions in Tokyu Railways and an increase in condominium sales, in addition to recovery of demand in each business, particularly in the Transportation Business and Hotel and Resort Business.
〇 Profit attributable to owners of parent stood at 63.7 billion yen, up 37.7 billion yen, chiefly due to an increase in share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method in addition to increased operating profit.
〇 Compared to forecasts in February, results exceeded the expectations in all segments, mainly because the commission rents remained strong in real estate leasing. Operating profit exceeded the forecast by 4.9 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 3.7 billion yen above the forecast value.
FY2023 Operating Profit by Segment: Financial Results Key Points
Tokyu Hotels, etc. +4.0
(Hotel and Resort：
Increase in profit due to lower energy costs +1.3)
Real Estate Sales +10.9
Real Estate Leasing +3.8
Hotel business of the Company +3.7
(Real Estate： Increase in profit due to lower energy costs +0.0)
Tokyu Railways, etc. +20.7
Tokyu Bus・Tokyu Transses +1.0
+4.8
(Transportation：
+19.8
Increase in profit due to lower energy costs +0.1)
(Billion yen)
Retail +1.2
‒ Tokyu Store Chain +1.3
‒ Tokyu Department Store -0.5
(Retail：Increase in profit due to lower energy costs +0.6)
ICT and Media +0.8
( ICT and Media ：Decrease in profit due to higher energy costs -0.1)
+2.0 ±0.0 94.9
+23.5
44.6
Increase in profit due to lower energy costs +1.9
〇 A year-on-year comparison of operating profit by segment reveals a 23.5 billion yen increase in the Transportation Business, reflecting the recovery of human mobility.
In the Real Estate Business, operating profit increased 19.8
billion yen in total due to the strong performance in the Hotel
business of the Company, in addition to an increase in condominium sales in real estate sales. In the Hotel and Resort Business, the average daily rate (ADR) of hotels remained strong, resulting in a 4.8 billion yen increase in profit. Thus operating profit increased in all businesses.
〇 Note that electricity rates and other energy costs amounted to
27.3 billion yen for the year, down 1.9 billion yen from the previous year.
Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023
- Operating profit continued to exceed pre-COVID levels as a result of the progress of structural reforms in each business in addition to the gradual recovery of the business environment from the COVID crisis.
Consolidated Operating Revenue and Operating Profit Trends
1,345.0 (Billion yen)
1,164.2
Operating Revenue
Operating Profit
165
1,145.0
1,037.8
935.9
879.1
931.2
945.0
115
745.0
94.9
68.7
545.0
65
44.6
345.0
31.5
145.0
15
-55.0
-255.0
-31.6
-35
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
〇 The graph shows trends in operating revenue and operating profit from FY2019.
〇 The operating profit of 94.9 billion yen for FY2023 is above the pre-COVID-19 level and is a record-high for Tokyu Corporation, exceeding the 86.7 billion yen posted in FY2007.
FY2023 Results
Segment Information (1)
Transportation
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Remarks
Forecast
Change
Results
Results
as of Feb.
(Unit:Billion yen)
Operating Revenue
184.0
213.6
+ 29.6
Passengers Carried: +6.4% (Non-commuter: +6.4%; Commuter: +6.4%)
214.1
- 0.4
（+ 16.1%）
┌ Passenger Revenue: +20.5% (Non-commuter: +22.0%; Commuter: +18.2%)
（- 0.2%）
Tokyu Railways
134.8
159.3
+ 24.4
Passenger Revenue: 144.9 (+24.6)
158.5
+ 0.7
（+ 18.1%）
（+ 0.5%）
Tokyu Bus・Tokyu Transses
25.4
27.2
+ 1.8
Passenger Revenue: +6.9%
27.2
+ 0.0
（+ 7.2%）
（+ 0.1%）
Others
23.7
27.1
+ 3.3
28.3
- 1.1
（+ 14.1%）
（- 4.2%）
Operating Profit
8.5
32.0
+ 23.5
31.5
+ 0.5
（+ 275.5%）
（+ 1.8%）
Tokyu Railways
7.6
28.4
+ 20.7
27.6
+ 0.8
（+ 270.1%）
（+ 2.9%）
Tokyu Bus・Tokyu Transses
0.8
1.8
+ 1.0
2.2
- 0.3
（+ 118.5%）
（- 15.5%）
Others
- 0.0
1.7
+ 1.7
1.6
+ 0.1
（－）
（+ 6.6%）
▎Tokyu Railways: Breakdown of operating expense
FY2022
(Unit : Billion yen) Results
FY2023 2023-2022
Results
Change
Total operating expense
127.5
131.1
+3.5
Labor cost
32.5
33.5
+1.0
Power Costs
8.6
8.4
-0.2
Repair Costs
10.1
10.6
+0.5
Expensess
35.2
36.8
+1.4
Various taxes
6.7
6.9
+0.2
Depreciation and amortization
34.3
34.6
+0.3
- Operating revenue was 213.6 billion yen, with operating profit of 32.0 billion. This represents a 29.6 billion yen increase in operating revenue and 23.5 billion yen rise in operating profit year on year.
-
In the railway business, Tokyu Railways generated 159.3 billion yen in operating revenue and 28.4 billion yen in operating profit, recording year- on-year increases in operating revenue and operating profit of 24.4 billion and 20.7 billion yen, respectively.
The number of passengers carried increased 6.4%. Revenue from fares rose 20.5%, partly due to the fare revision, driving a 24.6 billion yen increase in operating revenue.
- Compared with FY2019 levels, the number of passengers carried was down 11.4% while passenger revenue increased 3.0%.
- Expenses increased 3.5 billion yen in total due in part to higher labor costs.
- Tokyu Bus posted operating revenue of 27.2 billion yen and an operating profit of 1.8 billion yen, with operating revenue and operating profit recording year-on-year increases of 1.8 billion and 1.0 billion yen, respectively.
- The Other segment, including the airport operation, regional transportation, and other operations, generated an operating profit of 1.7 billion yen, resulting in year-on-year profit growth of 1.7 billion yen.
- Profit was 0.5 billion yen above the forecast in November, as passenger revenue remained strong in January and February.
Railway Operations Business (1)
Conditions in 4Q
(Jan. - Mar.)
Conditions in April
The number of passengers carried gradually recovered with an increase in opportunities to go out as a result of the downgrading of COVID-19 to a Class 5 infectious disease.
The number of passengers carried is about +3% in comparison with FY2023 levels.
Tokyu Railways: Passengers Carried and Passenger Revenue
FY2022
FY2023
VS
(Thousand people, Million yen)
Results
Results
FY2022
FY2019
Number of
Total
988,883
1,052,143
＋6.4%
- 11.4%
Passengers
Non-commuter
445,985
474,541
＋6.4%
＋2.1%
Carried
Commuter
542,898
577,602
＋6.4%
- 20.0%
Passenger
Total
120,341
144,986
＋20.5%
＋3.0%
Non-commuter
73,422
89,548
＋22.0%
＋18.0%
Revenue
46,919
55,438
+ 18.2%
Commuter
- 14.6%
FY2024
VS
Full Year Forecast.
FY2023
FY2019
1,064,206
+ 1.1%
- 10.4%
480,365
+ 1.2%
+ 3.3%
583,841
+ 1.1%
- 19.2%
147,227
+ 1.5%
+ 4.6%
90,685
+ 1.3%
+ 19.5%
56,542
+ 2.0%
- 12.9%
Tokyu Railways: Passengers Carried (Year-on-year Comparison / FY2019 Comparison)
50.0
（Unit: %）
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
0.0
-10.0
-20.0
-30.0
-40.0
-50.0
22/04
22/05
22/06
22/07
22/08
22/09
22/10
22/11
22/12
23/01
23/02
23/03
23/04
23/05
23/06
23/07
23/08
23/09
23/10
23/11
23/12
24/1
24/2
24/3
YoY Comparison Commuter
3.8
7.6
8.2
7.7
6.6
9.2
9.1
6.7
5.4
5.2
7.1
6.6
6.8
6.2
5.6
6.1
6.8
6.4
6.0
5.6
5.9
6.3
9.8
5.7
YoY Comparison Non-Commuter
12.7
29.6
17.8
8.5
19.1
19.1
10.3
4.1
2.9
15.4
28.6
14.9
8.6
6.3
4.4
10.6
12.5
8.0
4.6
5.5
5.8
3.9
5.2
2.6
FY2019 Comparison Commuter
-25.8
-24.6
-25.1
-22.6
-26.3
-38.3
-21.7
-24.4
-14.7
-26.4
-30.6
-11.6-20.7-20.0-20.8
-17.9
-21.3
-34.4
-17.0
-20.2
-9.7
-21.8
-23.8
-6.6
FY2019 Comparison Non-Commuter
-10.8
-8.1
-5.9
-11.2
-14.6
-9.6
2.1
-6.9
-5.6
-5.8
0.3
39.1 -3.2-2.3-1.7
-1.8
-3.9
-2.4
6.8
-1.9
-0.2
-2.1
5.6
42.8
FY2023 Results
Segment Information (2)
Real Estate
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Remarks
Forecast
Change
Results
Results
as of Feb.
(Unit:Billion yen)
Operating Revenue
220.4
286.5
+ 66.1
290.7
- 4.1
（+ 30.0%）
（- 1.4%）
Real Estate Sales
41.1
85.6
+ 44.5
88.5
- 2.8
（+ 108.2%）
（- 3.2%）
Real Estate Sales of the Company
34.5
79.9
+ 45.4
Increase in number of properties sold
82.4
- 2.5
（+ 131.5%）
（- 3.1%）
Real Estate Leasing
117.3
127.1
+ 9.7
127.2
- 0.0
（+ 8.3%）
（- 0.1%）
Real Estate Leasing of the Company
100.6
109.8
+ 9.1
109.2
+ 0.5
（+ 9.1%）
（+ 0.5%）
Real estate Management
29.8
32.0
+ 2.2
32.1
- 0.0
（+ 7.4%）
（- 0.2%）
Others
32.0
41.7
+ 9.6
Hotel business of the Company:23.4 (+10.3)
42.8
- 1.1
（+ 30.2%）
（- 2.6%）
Operating Profit
28.8
48.7
+ 19.8
46.0
+ 2.7
（+ 68.9%）
（+ 5.9%）
Real Estate Sales
6.6
17.6
+ 10.9
17.8
- 0.2
（+ 165.7%）
（- 1.5%）
Real Estate Sales of the Company
5.4
17.4
+ 12.0
Increase in number of properties sold
17.6
- 0.1
（+ 220.6%）
（- 1.0%）
Real Estate Leasing
19.4
23.2
+ 3.8
20.8
+ 2.4
（+ 19.7%）
（+ 11.5%）
Real Estate Leasing of the Company
15.8
19.1
+ 3.2
16.8
+ 2.2
（+ 20.4%）
（+ 13.3%）
Real Estate Management
3.5
4.7
+ 1.1
4.4
+ 0.2
（+ 33.7%）
（+ 6.3%）
Others
- 0.7
3.0
+ 3.8
Hotel business of the Company: 3.7 (+3.7)
2.7
+ 0.2
（－）
（+ 10.5%）
〇The Real Estate Business posted operating revenue of 286.5 billion yen and operating profit of 48.7 billion yen.
This represents a 66.1 billion yen increase in operating revenue and 19.8 billion yen rise in operating profit year on year.
〇 In Real Estate Sales, operating revenue was 85.6 billion yen with operating profit of 17.6 billion yen, year-on-year increase of
- billion yen and 10.9 billion yen respectively, mainly due to an increase in the number of condominiums delivered. 。
- The Real Estate Leasing Business posted operating revenue of
- billion yen and operating profit of 23.2 billion yen. Operating revenue increased 9.7 billion yen and operating profit rose 3.8 billion yen year on year, reflecting the opening of Tokyu Kabukicho Tower and a business recovery especially in commercial facilities.
- Other of the Real Estate Business posted operating revenue up
- billion yen and operating profit increasing 3.8 billion yen year on year.
In the Hotel business of the Company, where earnings from the hotels in the complexes owned by the Company were posted, operating revenue rose 10.3 billion yen from previous year to
23.4 billion yen, and operating profit increased 3.7 billion yen to 3.7 billion yen, attributable to a significant rise in average daily rate (ADR) which mainly reflects inbound tourism demand.
- Operating profit exceeded the forecast as of February by 2.7 billion yen thanks to the strong performance of real estate leasing and hotels.
FY2023 Results
Segment Information (3)
Retail
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Results
Results
(Unit:Billion yen)
Operating Revenue
332.8
331.9
- 0.8
（- 0.3%）
Tokyu Department Store
66.9
58.8
- 8.0
（- 12.0%）
Tokyu Store Chain
209.9
214.6
+ 4.7
（+ 2.3%）
Others
56.0
58.4
+ 2.3
（+ 4.3%）
Operating Profit
4.3
5.5
+ 1.2
（+ 27.9%）
Tokyu Department Store
0.3
- 0.2
- 0.5
（－）
Tokyu Store Chain
3.8
5.1
+ 1.3
（+ 36.1%）
Others
0.2
0.6
+ 0.4
（+ 208.7%）
Remarks
Forecast
Change
as of Feb.
330.0
+ 1.9
（+ 0.6%）
Rate of Change in Sales: All Stores: -23.0%
Existing Stores -6.7%
58.4
+ 0.4
Rate of Change in Total sales (including leasing) : Existing Stores: +6.5%
（+ 1.3%）
Rate of Change in Sales: All Stores: +1.8%
Existing Stores: +2.0%
214.4
+ 0.2
（+ 0.1%）
57.1
+ 1.2
（+ 2.3%）
4.6
+ 0.9
（+ 21.3%）
0
- 0.3
(－)
4.1
+ 1.0
（+ 24.0%）
0.3
+ 0.2
（+ 77.6%）
〇 In the Life Service Business, operating revenue was 518.8 billion yen with operating profit of 13.1 billion yen, corresponding to year-on-year increases of 1.5 billion yen and
2.0 billion yen, respectively.
- In the Retail Business, operating revenue was 331.9 billion yen with operating profit of 5.5 billion yen, corresponding to a year- on-year decrease of 0.8 billion and an increase of 1.2 billion yen, respectively.
- Tokyu Department Store posted operating revenue of 58.8 billion yen and an operating loss of 0.2 billion yen.
Operating revenue declined due to the closure of the flagship store in Shibuya and the remodeling floors from own sales to rental sales in Tama Plaza store, Kichijoji store, etc.. Despite ongoing improvements in operational efficiency, operating profit decreased 0.5 billion yen year on year.
Sales at all existing stores including tenants, excluding the effect of the closure of the flagship store, rose from a year ago.
- Tokyu Store Chain posted operating revenue of 214.6 billion yen and operating profit of 5.1 billion yen. Operating revenue and operating profit rose 4.7 billion yen and 1.3 billion yen, respectively, mainly due to the rise of product prices.
