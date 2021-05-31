Log in
    9005   JP3574200006

TOKYU CORPORATION

(9005)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokyu : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

05/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Tokyu Corporation

Consolidated Financial Statements

Fiscal 2020

(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product and service launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese Accounting Standards] (Consolidated)

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Tokyu Corporation

May 13, 2021

Stock Code:

9005

Listed exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

URL

https://www.tokyu.co.jp/

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Nishimura, General Manager and

Senior Manager, Accounting and IR Group

President

Kazuo Takahashi

Planned date of general meeting of shareholders:

June 29, 2021

Telephone:

81-3-3477-6168

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

June 30, 2021

Planned date for submission of financial reports:

June 29, 2021

Supplementary results documents

YES

Results briefing (institutional investors and analysts)

YES

* Amounts less than ¥1 million have been rounded down.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Figures in percentages denote year-on-year changes)

Million yen

FY ended March 31, 2021

FY ended March 31, 2020

Change (%)

Change (%)

Operating revenue .....................................................

935,927

-19.6

1,164,243

0.6

Operating profit ..........................................................

-31,658

-

68,760

-16.1

Recurring profit...........................................................

-26,824

-

70,925

-13.4

........................Profit attributable to owners of parent

-56,229

-

42,386

-26.7

...........................................Net income per share (¥)

-93.08

69.88

.............................Net income per share (diluted) (¥)

-

-

Return on equity (%) ..................................................

-7.7

5.6

Return on assets (%) .................................................

-1.1

2.9

Operating profit ratio (%) ............................................

-3.4

5.9

Notes: Comprehensive Income: FY ended March 31, 2021: ¥-45,072 million [-%]; FY ended March 31, 2020: ¥35,132 million [-34.5%]

Reference: Equity in income (losses) of equity-method affiliates: FY ended March 31, 2021: ¥4,622 million; FY ended March 31, 2020: ¥9,001million

2) Consolidated Financial Position

Million yen

As of March 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2020

Total assets ............................................................

2,476,061

2,537,196

Net assets ..............................................................

752,538

809,614

Equity ratio (%).......................................................

28.4

29.8

Net assets per share (¥).........................................

1,162.66

1,253.29

Reference: Shareholders' equity: FY ended March 31, 2021: ¥702,355 million; FY ended March 31, 2020: ¥757,003 million

3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Million yen

FY ended March 31, 2021

FY ended March 31, 2020

Operating activities.................................................

85,890

155,302

Investing activities ..................................................

-115,195

-190,641

Financing activities .................................................

17,184

59,634

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year .............

45,297

57,524

2. Dividends

FY ending March 31, 2022

FY ended March 31, 2021

FY ended March 31, 2020

(forecast)

Dividend per share - end of first quarter (¥)

-

-

-

Dividend per share - end of first half (¥)

7.50

10.00

12.00

Dividend per share - end of third quarter (¥)

-

-

-

Dividend per share - end of term (¥)

7.50

5.00

11.00

Dividend per share - annual (¥)

15.00

15.00

23.00

Total cash dividends (annual)

9,069

13,962

Dividend payout ratio (consolidated) (%) .........

-

-

32.9

Net assets dividend ratio (consolidated) (%)........

1.2

1.9

Notes: (1) Dividends for shares held by a group of shareholding employees in trust and compensation for Directors in trust that are included in total dividends are as follows:

FY ended March 31, 2021: ¥4 million; FY ended March 31, 2020: ¥13 million

(2) The interim dividend of ¥ 12.0 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 includes a commemorative dividend of ¥ 2.0.

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Figures in percentages denote year-on-year changes) Million yen

Full year

Change (%)

Operating revenue .....................................................

898,200

-4.0

Operating profit ..........................................................

20,000

-

Recurring profit ..........................................................

15,600

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent........................

10,000

-

Net income per share (¥) ...........................................

16.55

* Notes

(1) Changes in important subsidiaries during the term

(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements of revisions
    1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatements of revisions: No
  3. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the term (including treasury stock) (shares)

FY ended March 31, 2021:

624,869,876

FY ended March 31, 2020:

624,869,876

2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term (shares)

FY ended March 31, 2021:

20,776,928

FY ended March 31, 2020:

20,858,041

3) Average numbers of shares issued during the term (shares)

FY ended March 31, 2021:

604,087,222

FY ended March 31, 2020:

606,591,818

(Note) The number of treasury stock includes shares of the Company held by a group of shareholding employees in trust and compensation for

Directors in trust, as follows.

FY ended March 31, 2021: 310,500 shares

FY ended March 31, 2020: 395,600 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Results

1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(Figures in percentages denote year-on-year changes)

Million yen

FY ended March 31, 2021

FY ended March 31, 2020

Change (%)

Change (%)

Operating revenue ...............................................

-36.0

217,454

-23.6

139,271

Operating profit ....................................................

15,483

-58.6

37,388

-31.4

Recurring profit ....................................................

25,858

-31.9

37,974

-30.3

Net income ...........................................................

-26,989

-

25,780

-32.7

Net income per share (¥) .....................................

-44.66

42.48

Net income per share (diluted) (¥) .......................

-

-

2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Million yen

As of March 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2020

Total assets..........................................................

1,932,158

1,862,623

Net assets ............................................................

522,912

554,026

Equity ratio (%) ....................................................

27.1

29.7

Net assets per share (¥) ......................................

865.25

916.86

Reference: Shareholders' equity: FY ended March 31, 2021: ¥522,912 million; FY ended March 31, 2020: ¥554,026 million

  • The summary of financial statements is not subject to audit.
  • Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Notes on forecast results)
    The forecast results presented above are based on information available on the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable.
    Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on many factors.
    For more information on forecast results, please see the statement under the heading, "1. Overview of business results, etc., (4)
    Explanation about the future outlook" in the accompanying materials.

(Method for acquiring the Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan)

The "Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan (FY2021-2023)" will be disclosed on TDnet (Timely Disclosure network) and our IR website today (May 13, 2021).

(Method for acquiring supplementary results documents)

The "Summary of Results for FY2020 Forecasts for FY2021" will be disclosed on TDnet (Timely Disclosure network) and our IR website today (May 13, 2021).

(Method for acquiring closing of accounts briefing materials)

Tokyu Corporation will hold a result and medium-term management plan briefing for institutional investors and analysts on May 14, 2021.

Please see the "Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan (FY2021-2023)" and the "Summary of Results for FY2020 Forecasts for FY2021" disclosed on May 13, 2021 for the materials to be used on that day.

  • Accompanying Materials - Contents

1.

Overview of Financial Results, etc......................................................................................................

Page 2

(1)

Overview of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year under Review ..................................................

Page 2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position. .....................................................................................................

Page 4

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows................................................................................................................

Page 4

(4)

Outlook ..........................................................................................................................................

Page 4

2. Basic Concept concerning the Selection of Accounting Standards ....................................................

Page 4

3.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes .....................................................................

Page 5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets .......................................................................................................

Page 5

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

Income...........................................................................................................................................

Page 7

Consolidated Statements of Income .............................................................................................

Page 7

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...................................................................

Page 8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets ....................................................................

Page 9

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow .......................................................................................

Page 11

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ..............................................................................

Page 13

(Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) ..................................................................

Page 13

(Matters related to Consolidated Statements of Income)............................................................

Page 13

(Additional Information) ...............................................................................................................

Page 13

(Segment Information).................................................................................................................

Page 13

(Per Share Information)...............................................................................................................

Page 16

(Subsequent Events)...................................................................................................................

Page 16

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokyu Corporation published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
