Tokyu : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
05/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Tokyu Corporation
Consolidated Financial Statements
Fiscal 2020
(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product and service launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese Accounting Standards] (Consolidated)
Net income ...........................................................
-26,989
-
25,780
-32.7
Net income per share (¥) .....................................
-44.66
42.48
Net income per share (diluted) (¥) .......................
-
-
2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Million yen
As of March 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2020
Total assets..........................................................
1,932,158
1,862,623
Net assets ............................................................
522,912
554,026
Equity ratio (%) ....................................................
27.1
29.7
Net assets per share (¥) ......................................
865.25
916.86
Reference: Shareholders' equity: FY ended March 31, 2021: ¥522,912 million; FY ended March 31, 2020: ¥554,026 million
The summary of financial statements is not subject to audit.
Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Notes on forecast results)
The forecast results presented above are based on information available on the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable.
Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on many factors.
For more information on forecast results, please see the statement under the heading, "1. Overview of business results, etc., (4)
Explanation about the future outlook" in the accompanying materials.
(Method for acquiring the Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan)
The "Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan (FY2021-2023)" will be disclosed on TDnet (Timely Disclosure network) and our IR website today (May 13, 2021).
(Method for acquiring supplementary results documents)
The "Summary of Results for FY2020 Forecasts for FY2021" will be disclosed on TDnet (Timely Disclosure network) and our IR website today (May 13, 2021).
(Method for acquiring closing of accounts briefing materials)
Tokyu Corporation will hold a result and medium-term management plan briefing for institutional investors and analysts on May 14, 2021.
Please see the "Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan (FY2021-2023)" and the "Summary of Results for FY2020 Forecasts for FY2021" disclosed on May 13, 2021 for the materials to be used on that day.
Accompanying Materials - Contents
1.
Overview of Financial Results, etc......................................................................................................
Page 2
(1)
Overview of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year under Review ..................................................
Page 2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position. .....................................................................................................
Page 4
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows................................................................................................................
Page 4
(4)
Outlook ..........................................................................................................................................
Page 4
2. Basic Concept concerning the Selection of Accounting Standards ....................................................
Page 4
3.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes .....................................................................