Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3289   JP3569200003

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3289)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2021 Integrated Report

11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

T O K Y U

F U D O S A N H O L D I N G S

01

WE

ARE

GREEN

Contents

05 The Group Philosophy

  1. The Group's History of Tackling Social Issues
  2. At a Glance
  3. Message from the President

The Value Creation Story

  1. Process for Value Creation
  2. Overview of Sustainable Management
  3. Themes of Our Efforts to Create Value (Materialities)
  4. Materiality Identification Process
  5. Expectations from Stakeholders

Value Creation Utilizing

Our Strengths

27 Evolution of Lifestyle Creation

32 The Group Policy│ Environmental Management

37 The Group Policy│DX

Business Strategies for

Value Creation

42 Special Feature

The Greater Shibuya Area Concept

44 Special Feature

Urban Development of the Takeshiba Area

  1. Urban Developmen
  1. Strategic Investment
  1. Property Management & Operation
  1. Real Estate Agents

Foundations Supporting

Our Sustainable Growth

59 Financial Capital Strategy

  1. Human Capital and Organizational Climate
  1. Governance

Data Section

  1. Status of Achievement of the Medium-Term Management Plan
  2. Financial and Non-Financial Data

86 Business Areas

88 Socially and Environmentally Friendly Assets

  1. Support of International Initiatives / External Evaluations
  2. Holdings Structure
  3. Corporate Overview / Stock Information
  4. Communication with Stakeholders
  5. On Publishing the 2021 Integrated Report

04

THEThe Group GROUPPhilosophyPHILOSOPHY

The Group Philosophy

In formulating its long-term vision, GROUP VISION 2030, the Group has redeﬁned its Group Philosophy.

In order to realize a sustainable society and growth, we aim to become

a corporate group that continues to create value.

Our

ideal vision

Our pledge to society

Our founding spirit

We resolve social issues through our business activities and aim for sustainable society and growth together with our stakeholders.

We realize a future where everyone can be themselves and shine vigorously through the creation of a variety of appealing lifestyles.

A progressive spirit inherited since the development of Den-en Chofu, a pioneering effort to create the ideal town

05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:36:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION
03:37a2021 Integrated Report
PU
11/04Financial Summary FY2021 Second Quarter (First Six Months) Ended September 30, 2021
PU
11/04Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March..
CI
09/03TOKYU FUDOSAN : Japan's First Policy on Issuance of ESG Bonds for the Long Term, "WE ARE G..
PU
08/19TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2021 Ended June 30, 2021 Presentation Material (and..
PU
08/10TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Summary FY2021 First Quarter(First Three Months) Ended June 30,2..
PU
08/10Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
08/10Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March..
CI
08/10Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter an..
CI
07/14TOKYU FUDOSAN : Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 033 B 9 066 M 9 066 M
Net income 2022 34 767 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 1 298 B 11 389 M 11 389 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 453 B 3 980 M 3 977 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 630,00 JPY
Average target price 780,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Nishikawa President & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Kanazashi Chairman
Makoto Kaiami Independent Outside Director
Saeko Arai Independent Outside Director
Michiaki Ogasawara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION14.55%3 980
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.20%37 128
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.41%28 884
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.49%28 496
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.66%25 292
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.58%25 011