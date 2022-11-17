Tokyu Fudosan : 2022 Integrated Report

This report is aimed at providing all of our stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, with easy-to-understand information about how the Group addresses social issues through its businesses to achieve sustainable growth and improve its corporate value. With the slogan for our long-term vision "WE ARE GREEN" on the title page, the report covers our value creation story, long-term management policy, and medium-term management plan. It also explains both our financial and non-financial initiatives in areas such as human capital strategy and corporate governance, interspersed with case studies and messages from our employees.

The International Integrated Reporting Framework advocated by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF), and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative