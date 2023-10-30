1
Editorial Policy
The Group aims to realize a future where everyone can be themselves and shine vigorously under "WE ARE GREEN," the slogan for achieving our long-term vision. Therefore, since last year, we have released
the "WE ARE GREEN" report with the aim of providing all of our stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, with easy-to- understand information about how the Group addresses social issues through its businesses to achieve sustainable growth and improve its corporate value. The report covers our value creation story, long-term management policy, and medium-term management plan. It also explains both our financial and non-financial initiatives in areas such as human capital strategy and corporate governance, interspersed with case studies and messages from our employees. The International Integrated Reporting Framework advocated by the IFRS Foundation (formerly the Value Reporting Foundation), and the Guidance for Integrated
Information disclosure framework
Non-financial
Environmental
DX Report
Management
Report
Company overview
To be issued in
To be
issued in
Sustainability website
(website)
November 2023
November
2023
Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and other resources were consulted in the creation of this report.
Reporting target
Covered in this report
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation and Group companies
Dates covered
April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 (including some information from April 2023 and later)
Released
August 2023
Administrative office and cooperative departments
Group Sustainability Promotion Department / Group Corporate Planning Department / Corporate Communication Department / Group General Administration Department / Group Human Resources Department / Group Digital Transformation Promotion Department / other departments at each Group company
Note on forward-looking statements
The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions determined as rational. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute assurance regarding actual results by the Company. Actual performance may significantly differ from
Selective type
Integrated
Report
Financial Highlights
Presentation Materials
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation company website
Corporate Governance Report
Annual Report
Financial
Summary
Exhaustive type
these forecasts due to various factors in the future.
Financial
The Group Philosophy
We aspire to create value for the future to realize a sustainable society and growth, based on a Group Philosophy comprising our ideal vision, our pledge to society, and our founding spirit.
Our ideal vision
Create value for the future
We resolve social issues through our business activities and aim for sustainable society and growth together with our stakeholders.
We realize a future where everyone can be themselves and shine vigorously through the creation of a variety of appealing lifestyles.
Our pledge to society We believe that corporate value is the sum total of the levels
of satisfaction of all of our stakeholders.
Customers
Always coming face-to-face with customers, we will provide value that will ensure that we continue to be chosen by them.
Group employees
We develop human capital who can tackle challenges and create workstyle environments where Group employees can work actively.
Business partners
We will create value in partnerships and aim to achieve growth together with our partners.
Local communities
We will contribute to a sustainable society by initiatives to coexist with communities and revitalize them.
Shareholders and investors
We will maximize shareholder value through sustainable growth.
Future society
We aspire to pass on to future generations a world full of hope with a rich environment.
Our founding spirit
"Challenge-oriented DNA"
A progressive spirit inherited since the development of Den-en Chofu, a pioneering effort to create the ideal town
Eiichi Shibusawa
1840-1931
Established the Den-en Toshi Company, the origin of the Group
Eiichi Shibusawa is often referred to as the father of Japanese capitalism for his role in building the foundation for the Japanese economy. He was active from the Meiji era (1868-1912) into the early Showa period (1926-1989). He was involved in the establishment and development of around 500 companies and around 600 public works projects, and made great efforts in support of philanthropic activities.
Noboru Goto
1916-1989
First president of Tokyu Land Corporation
Noboru Goto led the Tokyu Group as the first president of Tokyu Land Corporation. He engaged in large-scale urban development and resort development projects, as well as serving as chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).
Provided by: Tokyu Corporation
Special Feature:
11
Community Development in
the Greater Shibuya Area
Our Ideal Vision
14
Process for Value Creation
15
•Create Value for the Future
15
•Value Provided to Stakeholders
16
Letter to Our Stakeholders
17
(Message from the President)
Medium- to Long-term
24
Growth Strategy
Long-term Management Policy
25
Medium-term Management Plan 2025
26
Financial Capital Strategy
27
(Message from the Officer in Charge)
Management Strategy Promotion
31
and Progress
(Message from the Officer in Charge)
Group Policy-Environmental Management
33
•Policy Summary
33
•Earnings Growth Drivers
34
•Accelerating Renewable Energy
35
Business Expansion
•Special Feature:
36
The Future of the Renewable
Energy Business
Group Policy-DX
37
•Policy Summary
37
•DX Initiatives
38
•Special Feature:
39
Creating "Bridge Persons" to Drive DX
Business Policy
40
•Policy Summary
40
•Case Study:
41
Realizing Smart Cities
41
Advancing Building Preservation and
43
Regenerative Architecture
Human Capital and Organizational Climate
45
•Human Capital Management
45
(Message from the Officer in Charge)
Outside Director Discussion
47
Strategy by Business Segment
Urban Development
52
Strategic Investment
54
Property Management & Operation
56
Real Estate Agents
58
Value Creation
Foundation
Themes of Our Efforts to Create Value (Materialities)
Overview of Sustainable Management
Financial and Non-Financial KPI Targets and Results
64
Communication With Stakeholders
Environment
65
•Promoting Environmental Management
65
•Addressing Climate Change
67
Society
70
•Contributing to Local Communities
70
•Human Capital and Organizational Climate
72
•Respect for Human Rights
76
Governance
78
•Corporate Governance
78
•Risk Management
85
•Officers
87
Data
Financial and Non-Financial Highlights
92
Financial and Non-Financial Data
94
Business Areas
96
Socially and Environmentally
98
Friendly Assets
Support for International Initiatives /
100
External Evaluations
Holdings Structure
101
Corporate Overview / Stock Information
102
A history of growth and taking on challenges
Four factors for our next-generation community development
History
Accomplishments
Strengths
Vision
Special Feature
Community Development in the Greater Shibuya Area
See p. 11
A History of Value Creation Business Overview
The Group's Strengths in Numbers
Value to Be Created-Lifestyle Creation 3.0
Special Feature: Community Development in the Greater Shibuya Area
Group Overview A History of Value Creation
A Group with History of new value through our real estate business.
We have a history of addressing social issues and needs as they
change with the times by advancing Group co-creation in pursuit
Major theme from 1953 to the 1960s
Major theme up to the 1980s
Major theme up to the 2000s
Eliminating housing shortages
Improving quality of life
Diversifying lifestyles
FY2022 operating revenue
¥1,005.8 billion
Major theme up to the present
Creating a sustainable society
A History of Value CreationBusiness Overview
The Group's Strengths in Numbers
Value to Be Created-Lifestyle Creation 3.0
Special Feature: Community Development in the Greater Shibuya Area
Tokyu Skyline (condominiums)
Asumigaoka New Town (housing estate)
Setagaya Business Square (office building)
Shibuya Fukuras (office and commercial complex)
During the period of rapid economic growth that followed Japan's
As living standards continued to rise, people's values also began to
After the collapse of Japan's economic bubble, the Group shifted its
In order to respond to global climate change and the
post-war recovery, the problem of housing shortages in urban
diversify. The Group started working to diversify its operations-ex-
focus from the long-term development of suburban housing to the
digitalization of society, we are pursuing even greater value
areas became apparent. The Group supplied residential properties
panding into property management and real estate agency
leasing of offices, commercial facilities and other properties. We also
creation through urban development that is both
and commercial facilities, primarily in its base area of Shibuya, and
operations, retail and resort development-and grew into a
improved our finances and strengthened our revenue base.
economically and environmentally sustainable.
pursued the creation of value through real estate business.
corporate group providing total lifestyle services.
Our Origin: Den-en Chofu Urban Development
Den-en Toshi Company was established in 1918 by Eiichi Shibusawa and others. The company developed the Den-en Chofu district as a residential area in Tamagawadai, incorporating the British-originated garden city concept to offer the advantages of both natural and urban environments.
Business development that addresses social issues
Realizing Lifestyle Creation 3.0
From buildings to solutions, and combination of lifestyle scenes. We are evolving our efforts to create value in a way that is conscious of social issues to realize Lifestyle Creation 3.0, which brings together the three areas of living, work, and play. We combine environmental management and digital transformation (DX) to propose new value that is more unique than ever before.
Lifestyle Creation 1.0
Lifestyle Creation 2.0
Developing businesses
Proposing solutions
from buildings
using buildings
Commercial facilities
Hotels
Proposals for
Golf courses
play styles
Ski resorts
Condominiums
Proposals
Proposals
Ofﬁce buildings
for
for
Detached houses
home styles
work styles
Lifestyle Creation 3.0
Combining every
aspect of life
Proposals fo play styles
Proposals Proposals
for
for
home styles
work styles
Lifestyle creation
Changes in operating revenue* and establishment of major companies
1970 Establishment of Tokyu Community Corp.
1953 Establishment of Tokyu Land Corporation
1972 Establishment of Area Service Co., Ltd. (now Tokyu Livable, Inc.)
1976 Establishment of Tokyu Hands Inc.
2013 Establishment of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
2014 Establishment of Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
2016 National Students Information Center Co., Ltd. made into a consolidated subsidiary
2022 Divestment of Tokyu Hands Inc.
1953
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2020
- Fiscal 1953 to fiscal 1992: non-consolidated operating revenue from Tokyu Land Corporation. Fiscal 1993 to fiscal 2012: consolidated operating revenue from Tokyu Land Corporation. From fiscal 2013 onward: consolidated operating revenue from Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation. Fiscal 1989 was only a 6-month fiscal term, as the fiscal term was changed from September to March that year.
Group Overview Business Overview
A Group with
Accomplishments operation, real estate agent operations, infrastructure building, and real estate investment.
We possess the expertise and resources required for future-oriented urban development across
a wide variety of businesses, from real estate development to building management and
Urban Development
See p. 52
In the Urban Development segment, we develop and operate office buildings, commercial facilities, and other facilities, while also developing condominiums and rental housing (rental condominiums and student residences). Our focus is on
redevelopment projects and developing complexes, taking advantage of our extensive
Property Management
See p. 56
& Operation
In the Property Management & Operation segment, we operate a wide range of customer-oriented businesses, including a property management business that helps maintain and improve asset values, and a wellness business that helps promote good health and create enriched lifestyles. We provide value in terms of a comfortable urban life, safe and secure housing, mental and physical health, and
Eliminations
-¥19.1 billion
Real Estate Agents
¥263.0 billion
Property Management & Operation
¥337.1 billion
FY2022
Operating revenue
¥1,005.8 billion
Urban Development
¥346.1 billion
Strategic
Investment
¥78.8 billion
Special Feature: Community Development
in the Greater Shibuya Area
Shibuya Solasta
Strategic Investment
See p. 54
fulfilling leisure time through our business while working to maximize the value of customers' assets and facilities.
Niseko Tokyu Grand HIRAFU
Real Estate Agents
See p. 58
Eliminations
-¥9.4 billion
Real Estate Agents
¥33.7 billion
Property Management & Operation
¥12.3 billion
Strategic Investment
¥15.2 billion
FY2022
Operating profit
¥110.4 billion
Urban Development
¥58.6 billion
In the Strategic Investment segment, we develop and improve infrastructures supporting lifestyles, such as renewable energy power generation facilities and logistics facilities. We also create diverse investment opportunities by applying our real estate investment management know-how in Japan and overseas. In our overseas operations, centered around the United States and Indonesia, we are demonstrating our presence as
a comprehensive developer. We provide value in terms of a comfortable urban life and the supply of clean energy through our business with the aim of building next-generation social infrastructure.
ReENE Matsumae Wind Power Plant
In the Real Estate Agents segment, we provide solutions related to the use of real estate stock, such as real-estate sales agent services and consignment sales, and engage in operations related to rental housing management. We provide value in terms of a comfortable urban life and safe and secure housing through our business in order to contribute to the development of a
healthy society that uses building stock effectively.
Real estate agent business
Human capital-utilizing
Asset-utilizing business
business
¥2,181.1 billion
¥630.6 billion
(77.6%)
(22.4%)
Real Estate Agents
¥223.0 billion
(7.9%)
Property Management
FY2022
Total assets
& Operation
Urban
¥407.6 billion
(excluding eliminations)
Development
(14.5%)
¥2,811.7 billion
¥1,644.1 billion
Strategic Investment
(58.5%)
¥537.0 billion
(19.1%)
Group Overview The Group's Strengths in Numbers
A Group with Strengths
are driving us toward sustainable growth.
The Group's unique strengths are the source of our competitiveness and
Diverse assets and customers
A culture that produces unique businesses
Highly specialized personnel and knowhow
Group facilities under operation
Renewable energy business
Group employees (including temporary employees)
205
Customers served
Approx.18.2 million *1
ReENE
See p. 99
As of June 2023 Rated Capacity
1,612MW
Total number of businesses
87
Approx. 30,000
Employees with certifications
Approx. 12,200
Tenant companies (office)
Tenant companies (commercial)
508
1,387
Reduction in CO2 emissions
Approx. 1,526,000 t-CO2/year
Licensed architects
Real estate notaries
(first and second class)
5,648
716
Licensed condominium
Licensed strata management
Condominium units under comprehensive management
Approx. 525,000
Condominium management company (non-consolidated) Condominium units under comprehensive management (approx. 502,000)
(Source: Mansion Kanri Shimbun, May 25, 2023 issue)
STEP
the Group's co-creation-based internal venture scheme
Launched in FY2019 Cumulative proposals received
253
Commercialized proposals
3
managers
consultants
2,375
1,943
Licensed care workers
IT Passport holders
561
937
Acquiring external knowledge and sharing expertise within the Group
Real estate transactions through agents
Approx. 30,000
FY2022 Ranking for real estate transactions through agents
No.3 in Japan
(Source: Shukan Jutaku, May 29, 2023 issue)
etc.
Corporate Venture Capital
Launched in FY2017
Cumulative investments
34
We invite external experts to give self-development seminars. We also hold seminars led by internal instructors with the aim of encouraging mutual understanding between businesses and strengthening collaboration within the Group alongside other events.
Cumulative 111events held
Becoming an environmentally advanced company
CDP Climate Change A List Selected in 2022
Selected for 2 consecutive years
DX promotion initiatives
First Japanese company*2 to completely switch
Selected as a Digital Transformation Stock
to renewable energy in 2022 (Tokyu Land Corporation)
(DX stock) 2023
*1. Includes outsourced employee welfare services members, commercial facility cardholders and app members, fitness club members, BRANZ CLUB members, Tokyu Cosmos Members Club members, and Tokyu Harvest Club members
*2. According to the list at the end of the RE100 2021 Annual Disclosure Report. Excludes financial institutions
Group Overview Value to Be Created-Lifestyle Creation 3.0
We are fulfilling customers' needs through unique proposals that combine home styles,
A Group with Vision work styles, and play styles. We aim to realize Lifestyle Creation 3.0 *1 by creating value on both time and spatial axes.
Lifestyle creation (value creation on a time axis)
Wide range of business fields (value creation on a spatial axis)
Creating value in all manner of urban settings on a spatial axis that utilizes
Providing diverse services for each life stage of our customers and creating new lifestyles
the Group's value chains
Life stage
Schooling
Career
Post-retirement
Higher
Employment
Marriage
Parenting
Job transfer
Leisure
Retirement
Nursing care
education
Real estate
Office
rental (rent)
buildings
Facility
Proposals
for
work styles
Office buildings
Consignment welfare and health support
Career support
Building and facility management
Urban style
operation
(charges)
hotels
Real estate sales
(sale proceeds)
Condominiums
Membership-
based business
(sale proceeds)
Proposals
for
home styles
Proposals
for
play styles
Condominium management
Accommodations
for students
New condominiums
Rental housing
Real estate agents (sales and leasing)
Renovation construction
Senior life
Commercial facilities
Hotels
Leisure
*2
Fitness
Renewable energy
Logistics facilities
Commercial
Real estatefacilities management
(fees)
Senior
housing
facility
Real estate
agents
(commission)
Detached
houses
Renovation
(construction
Accommodations
fees)
for students
Asset
management
(dividends and
commission)
Ski resorts
Landscaping
and greening
(work fees)
Golf courses
Membership
hotels
Resort
hotels
Fitness
Renewable
Logistics
energy
facilities
Various services
Area Management Initiatives
(commission)
Renewable
energy
business
(revenue from
sales of electric
power)
*1. See Realizing Lifestyle Creation 3.0 on p. 7
*2. In fiscal 2022, 40% of shares were transferred to Renaissance Incorporated. The remaining 60% of shares are scheduled to be transferred on March 31, 2024.
