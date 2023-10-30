The Group aims to realize a future where everyone can be themselves and shine vigorously under "WE ARE GREEN," the slogan for achieving our long-term vision. Therefore, since last year, we have released

the "WE ARE GREEN" report with the aim of providing all of our stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, with easy-to- understand information about how the Group addresses social issues through its businesses to achieve sustainable growth and improve its corporate value. The report covers our value creation story, long-term management policy, and medium-term management plan. It also explains both our financial and non-financial initiatives in areas such as human capital strategy and corporate governance, interspersed with case studies and messages from our employees. The International Integrated Reporting Framework advocated by the IFRS Foundation (formerly the Value Reporting Foundation), and the Guidance for Integrated