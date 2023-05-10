Tokyu Fudosan : FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Flash Report

FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Flash Report
1. Statements of Income
Mar-2020
Mar-2021
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
(Consolidated base)
1H
1H
1H
1H
Operating revenue
412.5
963.2
383.9
907.7
411.8
989.0
445.0
1,005.8
Operating gross profit
90.9
201.7
64.9
164.8
84.4
193.9
86.7
197.2
Gross margin ratio
22.0%
20.9%
16.9%
18.2%
20.5%
19.6%
19.5%
19.6%
SG&A expenses
59.3
122.4
48.0
108.3
50.9
110.1
40.8
86.7
SG&A expenses to sales
14.4%
12.7%
12.5%
11.9%
12.4%
11.1%
9.2%
8.6%
Operating profit
31.7
79.3
17.0
56.5
33.5
83.8
45.9
110.4
Non-operating income
0.6
1.4
1.3
3.8
1.4
3.3
1.1
2.6
Interest and dividends
0.3
0.7
0.2
1.0
0.2
0.6
0.2
0.5
Other
0.4
0.8
1.1
2.8
1.2
2.7
0.8
2.1
Non-operating expenses
6.2
13.3
6.2
13.7
8.0
14.3
6.2
13.5
Interest
5.0
10.3
5.3
11.9
5.6
11.1
5.3
10.7
Other
1.2
3.0
0.8
1.8
2.4
3.2
0.9
2.7
(Net interest receive)
(4.8)
(9.6)
(5.1)
(10.9)
(5.4)
(10.5)
(5.0)
(10.2)
Ordinary profit
26.1
67.5
12.1
46.6
26.8
72.8
40.8
99.6
Extraordinary income
－
0.1
2.1
7.3
2.5
7.1
0.4
1.9
Extraordinary losses
0.7
4.6
6.8
12.0
1.6
24.0
－
31.3
Profit before income taxes and
25.3
63.0
7.4
41.8
27.8
55.9
41.1
70.2
minority interests
Profit
14.4
38.6
0.0
21.6
14.6
36.0
27.1
48.3
Profit attributable to
14.4
38.6
0.6
21.7
14.3
35.1
26.9
48.2
owners of parent
2. Management Indexes
(Consolidated base)
Total assets
2,485.7
2,487.4
2,612.1
2,652.3
2,606.7
2,634.3
2,698.0
2,738.5
ROA
－
3.3%
－
2.2%
－
3.2%
－
4.1%
Equity
575.1
583.3
579.3
596.7
612.0
631.8
684.3
684.6
Equity ratio
23.1%
23.5%
22.2%
22.5%
23.5%
24.0%
25.4%
25.0%
ROE
－
6.7%
－
3.7%
－
5.7%
－
7.3%
Earnings per share (Yen)
20.02
53.70
0.84
30.13
19.90
48.84
37.43
67.21
Net assets per share (Yen)
799.82
811.04
805.50
829.50
850.86
878.32
951.36
964.77
Dividends per share (Yen)
8.0
16.0
8.0
16.0
8.0
17.0
9.0
23.5
Dividend payout ratio
－
29.8%
－
53.1%
－
34.8%
－
35.0%
EBITDA *
47.6
117.1
38.0
101.7
57.3
132.5
70.1
160.2
Depreciation
13.2
32.3
18.4
39.8
21.1
43.3
21.6
44.5
Amortization of goodwill
2.7
5.4
2.6
5.3
2.7
5.4
2.6
5.2
3. Interest-bearing Debt
(Consolidated base)
Interest-bearing Debt
1,399.4
1,361.0
1,495.0
1,478.8
1,479.3
1,421.7
1,473.1
1,482.9
Interest-bearing Debt/EBITDA
－
11.6
－
14.5
－
10.7
－
9.3
D/E ratio
－
2.3
－
2.5
－
2.3
－
2.2
D/E ratio in consideration
－
2.3
－
2.3
－
2.0
－
2.0
of hybrid financing *
Interest
5.0
10.3
5.3
11.9
5.6
11.1
5.3
10.7
Average interest rate
－
0.8%
－
0.8%
－
0.8%
－
0.7%
* EBITDA (Operating profit before depreciation) = Operating profit+Depreciation+Amortization of goodwill * Hybrid financing of 100 billion yen raised in December 2020 and April 2021. Acquired equity credit rating
for 50% of raised funds from the Japan Credit Rating Agency.
( billion)
Mar-2024 Forecasts
1,120.0
－
－
－
－
112.0
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
100.5
－
－
－
－
62.0
－
4.0%
－
－
8.8%
87.37
－
28.0
32.0%
162.7
45.6
5.0
1,650.0
10.1
2.3
2.0
－
－
- 1 -
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
March-2023
( billion)
４．Investment etc.
Mar-2020
Mar-2021
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
Mar-2024
(Consolidated base)
1H
1H
1H
1H
Forecasts
Capital Investment
83.9
136.1
80.4
108.7
21.1
41.7
35.6
79.8
280.0
Real estate for sale *1
30.0
70.4
36.4
85.8
66.3
158.4
85.0
145.8
230.0
Land for sale
17.6
24.9
0.1
10.0
8.4
28.2
17.7
73.7
20.0
(Domestic condominiums）
Equity Investment *2
－
－
－
－
3.0
18.4
2.4
15.2
40.0
(Domestic business)
Overseas Investment
10.4
25.3
12.1
13.0
4.1
18.6
26.7
40.0
50.0
*1
Investment in for-rent housing is included in real estate for sale (domestic business excluding condominiums)
from the fiscal year ending March 2022.
*2
Equity Investment (domestic business excluding condominiums) has been disclosed from the fiscal year ending March 2022.
５．Cash Flows (Consolidated base)
( billion)
CF from operating activities
(113.0)
(6.7)
(16.4)
100.4
(46.1)
76.5
(9.4)
94.7
CF from investing activities
(97.2)
(147.2)
(107.3)
(116.0)
(21.4)
(31.8)
(63.3)
(120.1)
CF from financing activities
108.4
65.1
130.3
108.3
(22.5)
(81.3)
45.3
42.8
Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the year
83.1
97.0
103.8
189.5
99.7
153.9
127.4
170.6
６．Reorganization of Business Segments
We have consolidated and reorganized our business segments from the previous seven segments to four segments from the fiscal year ending March 2022.
Now
* Tokyu Hands Business: Excluded from the scope of consolidation from the end of the previous fiscal year due to the transfer of all issued shares of Tokyu Hands Co., Ltd. (Company name changed to Hands Inc. from October 1, 2022)
- 2 -
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
March-2023
( billion)
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
YoY Comparison
Mar-2024
７．Segment Performance
1H
Result
1H
Result
1H
Forecasts
YoY
Comparison
Operating revenue
411.8
989.0
445.0
1,005.8
33.3
16.8
1,120.0
114.2
Urban Development
106.4
325.8
135.7
346.1
29.3
20.3
384.0
37.9
Strategic Investment
19.5
67.0
33.8
78.8
14.4
11.8
107.0
28.2
Property Management &
Operation
179.0
383.8
152.0
337.1
(27.0)
(46.6)
371.0
33.9
Real Estate Agents
117.7
234.5
132.6
263.0
14.9
28.4
278.0
15.0
Elimination
(10.8)
(22.0)
(9.1)
(19.1)
1.7
2.9
(20.0)
(0.9)
Operating profit
33.5
83.8
45.9
110.4
12.4
26.6
112.0
1.6
Urban Development
21.4
51.9
20.4
58.6
(1.0)
6.7
52.7
(5.9)
Strategic Investment
6.0
14.7
8.6
15.2
2.6
0.5
16.5
1.3
Property Management &
Operation
(4.9)
(0.1)
1.8
12.3
6.7
12.4
17.2
4.9
Real Estate Agents
15.0
26.1
19.1
33.7
4.1
7.5
34.9
1.2
Elimination
(4.0)
(8.9)
(4.1)
(9.4)
(0.1)
(0.6)
(9.3)
0.1
Operating Profit Ratio
8.1%
8.5%
10.3%
11.0%
2.2P
2.5P
10.0%
(1.0)P
Urban Development
20.1%
15.9%
15.1%
16.9%
(5.1)P
1.0P
13.7%
(3.2)P
Strategic Investment
30.6%
22.0%
25.4%
19.4%
(5.2)P
(2.7)P
15.4%
(3.9)P
Property Management &
Operation
－
－
1.2%
3.6%
－
－
4.6%
1.0P
Real Estate Agents
12.8%
11.1%
14.4%
12.8%
1.6P
1.7P
12.6%
(0.3)P
( billion)
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
* Comparison
1H
Result
1H
Result
1H
Assets
2,606.7
2,634.3
2,698.0
2,738.5
63.7
104.1
Urban Development
1,614.1
1,627.5
1,595.3
1,644.1
(32.2)
16.6
Strategic Investment
440.4
463.6
543.3
537.0
79.8
73.4
Property Management &
Operation
434.7
403.4
405.8
407.6
2.4
4.1
Real Estate Agents
187.5
221.8
202.1
223.0
(19.7)
1.2
Elimination
(70.0)
(82.0)
(48.6)
(73.2)
33.4
8.8
Depreciation
21.1
43.3
21.6
44.5
0.5
1.2
Urban Development
9.1
18.3
8.9
18.3
(0.2)
(0.0)
Strategic Investment
3.7
8.1
5.2
10.6
1.4
2.5
Property Management &
Operation
6.5
13.4
5.7
11.6
(0.8)
(1.8)
Real Estate Agents
1.3
2.8
1.5
3.3
0.2
0.6
Elimination
0.4
0.8
0.4
0.7
(0.0)
(0.1)
Additions to property, plant and
21.6
48.8
47.7
84.0
26.1
37.3
equipment and intangible assets
Urban Development
5.1
12.5
30.7
44.6
25.6
32.1
Strategic Investment
9.3
22.0
8.9
18.9
(0.4)
(3.1)
Property Management &
Operation
4.9
9.9
5.5
13.2
0.6
5.4
Real Estate Agents
2.1
4.2
2.4
5.8
0.2
1.6
Elimination
0.2
0.2
0.3
1.5
0.1
1.3
* Assets are compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Others are compared with the same period of the previous year.
- 3 -
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
March-2023
８．Segment Indicators
①Urban Deveｌopment
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
YoY Comparison
Mar-2024
1H
Result
1H
Result
1H
Forecasts
YoY
Comparison
Operating revenue ( billion)
106.4
325.8
135.7
346.1
29.3
20.3
384.0
37.9
Leasing
73.2
169.4
53.7
200.7
(19.5)
31.4
209.4
8.7
Leasing (Office buildings）
25.9
51.0
26.5
54.7
0.6
3.7
58.8
4.1
Leasing
(Commercial facilities）
19.5
39.6
20.7
40.3
1.2
0.7
41.6
1.3
Other *1
27.8
78.8
6.5
105.8
(21.3)
27.0
109.1
3.3
Residential
33.2
156.4
82.0
145.3
48.8
(11.1)
174.6
29.3
Condominiums
27.6
139.9
57.4
95.5
29.8
(44.3)
84.4
(11.2)
Other *2
5.6
16.6
24.6
49.8
19.0
33.2
90.3
40.4
Operating profit
21.4
51.9
20.4
58.6
(1.0)
6.7
52.7
(5.9)
Leasing *3
23.4
43.1
10.9
47.6
(12.5)
4.5
37.9
(9.6)
Residential *3
(2.0)
8.9
9.5
11.1
11.5
2.2
14.8
3.7
*1 Excluding lease in office and commercial facility business
*2 Excluding condominiums in residential business
*3 Operating profit before consolidation processing
Leasing (Office buildings·
Mar-2020
Mar-2021
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
Commercial facilities）
1H
1H
1H
1H
Vacancy rate (%)
0.4%
0.6%
0.8%
1.3%
1.1%
1.3%
2.7%
1.1%
Total floor area (thousand ㎡)
1,496
1,484
1,624
1,617
1,588
1,579
1,648
1,536
Ｏｆｆｉｃｅ
646
640
775
772
748
731
801
755
Commercial facilities
850
844
849
846
840
848
848
780
Owned (Including SPC)
1,389
1,382
1,521
1,515
1,486
1,477
1,546
1,481
Subleased
107
102
102
102
102
102
102
54
Office for each area
Chiyoda,Chuo,Minato,
Shinjuku,Shibuya
544
543
688
685
678
661
731
712
Other Tokyo districts
(total 23 districts)
72
72
62
62
52
52
52
26
Other Metropolitan area
14
14
14
14
7
7
7
7
Kansai area and Others
16
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
Mar-2020
Mar-2021
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
Mar-2024
Residential
1H
1H
1H
1H
Forecasts
No. of units sold *1
800
1,697
273
1,777
464
2,194
796
1,369
1,218
Condominiums
789
1,680
273
1,777
464
2,194
796
1,369
1,218
Detached housing
11
17
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
Inventory of completed units *1
388
453
299
827
587
661
367
200
－
Condominiums
382
453
299
827
587
661
367
200
－
Detached housing
6
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
No. of units supplied *1
1,180
2,269
593
1,797
855
1,549
629
1,310
940
Condominiums
1,171
2,260
593
1,797
855
1,549
629
1,310
940
Metropolitan area
827
1,674
375
1,176
439
916
386
837
450
Kansai area
312
546
188
520
316
518
172
352
320
Other area
32
40
30
101
100
115
71
121
170
Detached housing
9
9
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
*1 Number of units after conversion to equity
- 4 -
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
March-2023
②Strategic Investment
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
YoY Comparison
Mar-2024
1H
Result
1H
Result
1H
Forecasts
YoY
Comparison
Operating revenue ( billion)
19.5
67.0
33.8
78.8
14.4
11.8
107.0
28.2
Infrastructure & Industry
13.5
52.8
24.8
63.3
11.3
10.6
83.3
20.0
Asset management
3.9
8.3
4.1
8.9
0.2
0.6
8.7
(0.2)
Overseas operations
2.0
5.9
4.9
6.5
2.8
0.6
15.0
8.5
Operating profit
6.0
14.7
8.6
15.2
2.6
0.5
16.5
1.3
Infrastructure & Industry *
3.4
9.0
6.1
16.3
2.7
7.2
16.5
0.3
Asset management *
2.5
5.5
2.7
6.1
0.2
0.5
6.1
0.1
Overseas operations *
0.0
0.2
(0.2)
(6.7)
(0.2)
(6.9)
(6.2)
0.5
* Operating profit before consolidation processing
Renewable energy power
Mar-2020
Mar-2021
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
Mar-2024
generation facilities
1H
1H
1H
1H
Forecasts
No. of facilities in operation
19
30
35
38
48
66
67
65
73
Rated capacity (MW)
296
487
596
730
773
882
937
1,034
1,312
* Rated capacities in operation are those before taking our equity into account.
③Property Management &
Mar-2022
Mar-2023
YoY Comparison
Mar-2024
Operation
1H
Result
1H
Result
1H
Forecasts
YoY
Comparison
Operating revenue ( billion)
179.0
383.8
152.0
337.1
(27.0)
(46.6)
371.0
33.9
Property management
95.1
206.0
96.8
213.1
1.7
7.1
219.0
5.9
Property management
(Condominiums)
57.5
127.3
59.3
131.2
1.7
3.9
130.3
(0.9)
Property management
(Office buildings)
37.6
78.6
37.5
81.9
(0.0)
3.2
88.7
6.8
Wellness
51.8
107.3
49.3
110.3
(2.4)
3.1
138.7
28.4
Hotel
12.6
28.5
19.0
42.2
6.4
13.8
51.8
9.5
Leisure facilities
5.3
16.0
6.8
19.1
1.5
3.0
16.3
(2.8)
Health care
11.5
23.8
13.2
26.5
1.8
2.7
28.5
2.0
Other (Wellness)
22.4
39.0
10.3
22.5
(12.1)
(16.5)
42.1
19.6
Tokyu Hands
27.3
56.7
－
－
(27.3)
(56.7)
－
－
Environmental and greening
management
4.8
13.8
5.8
13.7
1.0
(0.1)
13.3
(0.4)
Operating profit
(4.9)
(0.1)
1.8
12.3
6.7
12.4
17.2
4.9
Property management *
2.6
7.9
2.8
10.1
0.3
2.2
10.7
0.5
Wellness *
(5.1)
(5.3)
(1.4)
1.2
3.6
6.4
6.6
5.4
Tokyu Hands *
(2.4)
(4.0)
－
－
2.4
4.0
－
－
Environmental and greening *
management
0.0
0.8
0.3
0.7
0.3
(0.2)
(0.0)
(0.7)
* Operating profit before consolidation processing
