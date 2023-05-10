Tokyu Fudosan : FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Flash Report

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation

March-2023

( billion) ４．Investment etc. Mar-2020 Mar-2021 Mar-2022 Mar-2023 Mar-2024 (Consolidated base) 1H 1H 1H 1H Forecasts Capital Investment 83.9 136.1 80.4 108.7 21.1 41.7 35.6 79.8 280.0 Real estate for sale *1 30.0 70.4 36.4 85.8 66.3 158.4 85.0 145.8 230.0 Land for sale 17.6 24.9 0.1 10.0 8.4 28.2 17.7 73.7 20.0 (Domestic condominiums） Equity Investment *2 － － － － 3.0 18.4 2.4 15.2 40.0 (Domestic business) Overseas Investment 10.4 25.3 12.1 13.0 4.1 18.6 26.7 40.0 50.0

*1 Investment in for-rent housing is included in real estate for sale (domestic business excluding condominiums) from the fiscal year ending March 2022. *2 Equity Investment (domestic business excluding condominiums) has been disclosed from the fiscal year ending March 2022. ５．Cash Flows (Consolidated base) ( billion) CF from operating activities (113.0) (6.7) (16.4) 100.4 (46.1) 76.5 (9.4) 94.7 CF from investing activities (97.2) (147.2) (107.3) (116.0) (21.4) (31.8) (63.3) (120.1) CF from financing activities 108.4 65.1 130.3 108.3 (22.5) (81.3) 45.3 42.8 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 83.1 97.0 103.8 189.5 99.7 153.9 127.4 170.6

６．Reorganization of Business Segments

We have consolidated and reorganized our business segments from the previous seven segments to four segments from the fiscal year ending March 2022.

Now

* Tokyu Hands Business: Excluded from the scope of consolidation from the end of the previous fiscal year due to the transfer of all issued shares of Tokyu Hands Co., Ltd. (Company name changed to Hands Inc. from October 1, 2022)