  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3289   JP3569200003

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3289)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
679.00 JPY   +0.15%
02:07aTokyu Fudosan : Financial Summary (FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023)
PU
02:07aTokyu Fudosan : FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Flash Report
PU
04/25Cs One Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥1.5 billion in funding from Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc.
CI
Tokyu Fudosan : Financial Summary (FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023)

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Financial Summary

FY2022

Ended March 31, 2023

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation

This report provides information excerpts from Tokyu Fudosan Holdings' original disclosure in Japanese, "Kessan Tanshin," which was released on May 10, 2023 at 15:00 (GMT+9).

The audit has not been completed.

1. Overview of the FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023

*All the figures in millions are rounded down and all the figures in billions are rounded off to one decimal place.

(1) Summary of consolidated statement of income

(% indicates year-on-year change.)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

FY2022

1,005,836

1.7

110,410

31.7

99,558

36.7

48,227

37.3

FY2021

989,049

9.0

83,817

48.3

72,834

56.4

35,133

62.1

Note: Comprehensive income: FY2022 ¥72,983 million [49.2%]; FY2021 ¥48,916 million [97.9%]

Earnings per

Fully diluted

Return on equity

Ordinary profit/

Operating profit/

share

earnings per share

total assets

operating revenue

(Yen)

(Yen)

(%)

(%)

(%)

FY2022

67.21

-

7.3

3.7

11.0

FY2021

48.84

-

5.7

2.8

8.5

Reference:Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: FY2022 ¥(560) million; FY2021 ¥144 million

(2) Summary of consolidated balance sheet

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

As of March 31, 2023

2,738,458

700,702

25.0

964.77

As of March 31, 2022

2,634,343

643,298

24.0

878.32

Reference:Equity: As of March 31, 2023 ¥684,625 million; As of March 31, 2022 ¥631,789 million

(3) Summary of consolidated cash flows

Cash flow from

Cash flow from

Cash flow from

Cash and

cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

FY2022

94,739

(120,060)

42,764

170,649

FY2021

76,453

(31,786)

(81,273)

153,865

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total

Dividend

Ratio of

dividends to

Year-

annual cash

payout ratio

Q1

Q2

Q3

Total

net assets

end

dividends

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(%)

FY2021 ended March

-

8.00

-

9.00

17.00

12,236

34.8

2.0

31, 2022

FY2022 ended March

-

9.00

-

14.50

23.50

16,915

35.0

2.6

31, 2023

FY2023 ending March

-

14.00

-

14.00

28.00

32.0

31, 2024 (Forecast)

Note: The Company decided to increase the amount of dividends from surplus with the record date of March 31, 2023, from the forecast announced on November 9, 2022, to ¥14.50 per share. For details, please refer to the "Announcement of Dividend of Retained Earnings" released today (May 10, 2023).

- 1 -

3. Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 Ending March 31, 2024

(% indicates year-on-year change.)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Earnings

to owners of

revenue

profit

profit

per share

parent

(Millions

(%)

(Millions

(%)

(Millions

(%)

(Millions

(%)

(Yen)

of yen)

of yen)

of yen)

of yen)

Full-year forecast

1,120,000

11.4

112,000

1.4

100,500

0.9

62,000

28.6

87.37

Total number of shares issued (common stock)

(a) Total number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023:

719,830,974 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

719,830,974 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of March 31, 2023:

10,207,732 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

514,089 shares

(c) Average number of shares

Year ended March 31, 2023:

717,516,349 shares

Year ended March 31, 2022:

719,317,903 shares

(Note) The Company has a "Director Stock Ownership Plan Trust" for directors, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries and a "Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan Trust". The shares of the Company held by the Plan's and the Trust's trust account are included in the number of treasury shares as a deduction in calculating the number of treasury shares at end of period and the average number of shares during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

  • Financial summary reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts, and other special matters

(Disclaimer)

The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions determined as rational. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual performance may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future.

- 2 -

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year

Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 showed increases in revenues and profit with ¥1,005.8 billion in operating revenue (up 1.7% from the previous fiscal year), ¥110.4 billion in operating profit (up 31.7%), and ¥99.6 billion in ordinary profit (up 36.7%), due to strong performance in the sales market and sales of condominium units against the backdrop of a strong real estate market, as well as a recovery in the hotel business due to the easing of activity restrictions and border controls among other factors.

Due to business restructuring to improve efficiency based on the medium-term management plan 2025, as a result of the recording of ¥1.9 billion in gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates, etc. as extraordinary income (¥7.1 billion in extraordinary income in the previous fiscal year) and ¥31.3 billion in impairment losses, etc. as extraordinary losses (¥24.0 billion in extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year), ¥48.2 billion in profit attributable to owners of parent (up 37.3%) was recorded.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Group achieved record highs, including the period before shifting to a holdings structure, for operating revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent.

FY2021

FY2022

Comparison

Operating revenue

989.0

1,005.8

16.8

Operating profit

83.8

110.4

26.6

Ordinary profit

72.8

99.6

26.7

Profit attributable to

35.1

48.2

13.1

owners of parent

Interest-bearing debt

1,421.7

1,482.9

61.2

(Unit:¥ billion)

Full-year

Projected

forecast

change

(ann. 11/9/22)

1,005.0

0.8

95.0

15.4

81.0

18.6

39.09.2

1,500.0 (17.1)

- 3 -

By segment, the Urban Development segment, the Strategic Investment segment and the Real Estate Agents segment saw increases in revenues and profit, and the Property Management & Operation segment saw a decrease in revenues but an increase in profit. (compared to the previous fiscal year)

The decrease in revenues in the Property Management & Operation segment was mainly due to the exclusion of Tokyu Hands from the Company's scope of consolidation at the end of the previous fiscal year following the transfer of all issued shares of Tokyu Hands.

Segment Performance

Operating revenue

FY2021

FY2022

Comparison

Total

989.0

1,005.8

16.8

Urban Development

325.8

346.1

20.3

Strategic Investment

67.0

78.8

11.8

Property Management &

383.8

337.1

(46.6)

Operation

Real Estate Agents

234.5

263.0

28.4

Adjustment for Inter-

(22.0)

(19.1)

2.9

Company Transactions

Operating profit

FY2021

FY2022

Comparison

Total

83.8

110.4

26.6

Urban Development

51.9

58.6

6.7

Strategic Investment

14.7

15.2

0.5

Property Management &

(0.1)

12.3

12.4

Operation

Real Estate Agents

26.1

33.7

7.5

Adjustment for Inter-

(8.9)

(9.4)

(0.6)

Company Transactions

(Unit:¥ billion)

Full-year

Projected

forecast

change

(ann. 11/9/22)

1,005.0

0.8

348.0

(1.9)

75.0

3.8

339.0

(1.9)

263.0

(0.0)

(20.0)

0.9

(Unit:¥ billion)

Full-year

Projected

forecast

change

(ann. 11/9/22)

95.0

15.4

51.3

7.3

11.8

3.4

11.4

0.9

31.0

2.7

(10.5)

1.1

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
