Tokyu Fudosan : Financial Summary (FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023)

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year

Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 showed increases in revenues and profit with ¥1,005.8 billion in operating revenue (up 1.7% from the previous fiscal year), ¥110.4 billion in operating profit (up 31.7%), and ¥99.6 billion in ordinary profit (up 36.7%), due to strong performance in the sales market and sales of condominium units against the backdrop of a strong real estate market, as well as a recovery in the hotel business due to the easing of activity restrictions and border controls among other factors.

Due to business restructuring to improve efficiency based on the medium-term management plan 2025, as a result of the recording of ¥1.9 billion in gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates, etc. as extraordinary income (¥7.1 billion in extraordinary income in the previous fiscal year) and ¥31.3 billion in impairment losses, etc. as extraordinary losses (¥24.0 billion in extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year), ¥48.2 billion in profit attributable to owners of parent (up 37.3%) was recorded.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Group achieved record highs, including the period before shifting to a holdings structure, for operating revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent.