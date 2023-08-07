Total number of shares issued (common stock)

(a) Total number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023: 719,830,974 shares As of March 31, 2023: 719,830,974 shares (b) Number of treasury shares at end of period As of June 30, 2023: 9,682,878 shares As of March 31, 2023: 10,207,732 shares

(c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023: 709,898,971 shares Three months ended June 30, 2022: 719,318,673 shares

(Note) The Company has a "Director Stock Ownership Plan Trust" for directors, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries and a "Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan Trust." The shares of the Company held by the trust accounts of the trusts are included in the number of treasury shares as a deduction in calculating the number of treasury shares at end of period and the average number of shares.

Quarterly financial summary reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of forecasts, and other special matters

(Disclaimer)

The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions determined as rational. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual performance may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future.