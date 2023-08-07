Financial Summary

FY2023 First Quarter (First Three Months)

Ended June 30, 2023

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation

This report provides information excerpts from Tokyu Fudosan Holdings' original disclosure in Japanese, "Kessan Tanshin," which was released on August 7, 2023 at 15:00 (GMT+9).

The review has not been completed.

1. Overview of the FY2023 First Quarter (First Three Months) Ended June 30, 2023

*All the figures in millions are rounded down and all the figures in billions are rounded off to one decimal place.

(1) Summary of consolidated statement of income

(% indicates year-on-year change.)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

First three months

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

FY2023

253,104

14.9

34,527

38.7

32,604

45.1

25,293

75.4

FY2022

220,305

17.6

24,888

132.4

22,476

171.0

14,420

-

Note: Comprehensive income:

First three months of FY2023

¥29,577 million [21.1%]

First three months of FY2022

¥24,420 million [103.4%]

Earnings per share

Fully diluted earnings

per share

First three months

(Yen)

(Yen)

FY2023

35.63

-

FY2022

20.05

-

(2) Summary of consolidated balance sheet

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

As of June 30, 2023

2,839,341

720,043

24.8

991.09

As of March 31, 2023

2,738,458

700,702

25.0

964.77

Reference: Equity: As of June 30, 2023 ¥703,822 million; As of March 31, 2023 ¥684,625 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-end

Total

FY2022 ended March

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

-

9.00

-

14.50

23.50

31, 2023

FY2023 ending March

-

31, 2024

FY2023 ending March

14.00

-

14.00

28.00

31, 2024 (Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of dividends most recently announced: None

3. Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 Ending March 31, 2024

(% indicates year-on-year change.)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Earnings

to owners of

revenue

profit

profit

per share

parent

(Millions

(%)

(Millions

(%)

(Millions

(%)

(Millions

(%)

(Yen)

of yen)

of yen)

of yen)

of yen)

Full-year forecast

1,120,000 11.4

112,000

1.4

100,500

0.9

62,000

28.6

87.37

Note: Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None

Total number of shares issued (common stock)

(a) Total number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023:

719,830,974 shares

As of March 31, 2023:

719,830,974 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of June 30, 2023:

9,682,878 shares

As of March 31, 2023:

10,207,732 shares

(c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

709,898,971 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

719,318,673 shares

(Note) The Company has a "Director Stock Ownership Plan Trust" for directors, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries and a "Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan Trust." The shares of the Company held by the trust accounts of the trusts are included in the number of treasury shares as a deduction in calculating the number of treasury shares at end of period and the average number of shares.

  • Quarterly financial summary reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts, and other special matters

(Disclaimer)

The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions determined as rational. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual performance may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future.

Operating Results and Financial Position

1. Analysis of Operating Results

(1) Overview

The Group's business performance during the first three months ended June 30, 2023, owing to strong performance in sales of assets and the real estate sales agent business against the backdrop of a strong real estate market, strong performance in the hotel business due to the recovery in demand in Japan and overseas, etc., showed increases both in revenues and profit with ¥253.1 billion in operating revenue (up 14.9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), ¥34.5 billion in operating profit (up 38.7%), ¥32.6 billion in ordinary profit (up 45.1%), and ¥25.3 billion in profit attributable to owners of parent (up 75.4%).

The first three months for FY2022 in the tables below was from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and the first three months for FY2023 was from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

(Unit:¥ billion)

First three months

Comparison

FY2022

FY2023

Operating revenue

220.3

253.1

32.8

Operating profit

24.9

34.5

9.6

Ordinary profit

22.5

32.6

10.1

Profit attributable to

14.4

25.3

10.9

owners of parent

Operating revenue and operating profit

FY2022

FY2023

forecast

1,005.8

1,120.0

110.4 112.0

  1. 100.5
  1. 62.0

(Unit:¥ billion)

First three

First six

First nine

Full-year

months

months

months

Operating revenue for FY2023

253.1

-

-

-

Operating revenue for FY2022

220.3

445.0

641.7

1,005.8

Operating revenue for FY2021

187.3

411.8

634.1

989.0

Operating profit for FY2023

34.5

-

-

-

Operating profit for FY2022

24.9

45.9

62.0

110.4

Operating profit for FY2021

10.7

33.5

53.2

83.8

By segment, the Urban Development segment, the Property Management & Operation segment and the Real Estate Agents segment saw increases in revenues and profit while the Strategic Investment segment saw decreases in revenues and profit (compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Operating revenue

First three months

Comparison

FY2022

FY2023

Total

220.3

253.1

32.8

Urban Development

70.0

87.2

17.2

Strategic Investment

25.0

24.6

(0.5)

Property Management &

70.0

76.7

6.7

Operation

Real Estate Agents

59.4

75.6

16.2

Adjustment for Inter-

(4.2)

(11.0)

(6.9)

Company Transactions

Operating profit

First three months

Comparison

FY2022

FY2023

Total

24.9

34.5

9.6

Urban Development

11.2

17.4

6.2

Strategic Investment

8.1

5.4

(2.7)

Property Management &

(1.0)

2.7

3.7

Operation

Real Estate Agents

8.6

11.3

2.7

Adjustment for Inter-

(2.0)

(2.3)

(0.3)

Company Transactions

FY2022

1,005.8

346.1

78.8

337.1

263.0

(19.1)

FY2022

110.4

58.6

15.2

12.3

33.7

(9.4)

(Unit:¥ billion)

FY2023 forecast

1,120.0

384.0

107.0

371.0

278.0

(20.0)

(Unit:¥ billion)

FY2023 forecast

112.0

52.7

16.5

17.2

34.9

(9.3)

