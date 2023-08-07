Financial Summary
FY2023 First Quarter (First Three Months)
Ended June 30, 2023
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
This report provides information excerpts from Tokyu Fudosan Holdings' original disclosure in Japanese, "Kessan Tanshin," which was released on August 7, 2023 at 15:00 (GMT+9).
The review has not been completed.
1. Overview of the FY2023 First Quarter (First Three Months) Ended June 30, 2023
*All the figures in millions are rounded down and all the figures in billions are rounded off to one decimal place.
(1) Summary of consolidated statement of income
(% indicates year-on-year change.)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
First three months
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
FY2023
253,104
14.9
34,527
38.7
32,604
45.1
25,293
75.4
FY2022
220,305
17.6
24,888
132.4
22,476
171.0
14,420
-
Note: Comprehensive income:
First three months of FY2023
¥29,577 million [21.1%]
First three months of FY2022
¥24,420 million [103.4%]
Earnings per share
Fully diluted earnings
per share
First three months
(Yen)
(Yen)
FY2023
35.63
-
FY2022
20.05
-
(2) Summary of consolidated balance sheet
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
As of June 30, 2023
2,839,341
720,043
24.8
991.09
As of March 31, 2023
2,738,458
700,702
25.0
964.77
Reference: Equity: As of June 30, 2023 ¥703,822 million; As of March 31, 2023 ¥684,625 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-end
Total
FY2022 ended March
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
-
9.00
-
14.50
23.50
31, 2023
FY2023 ending March
-
31, 2024
FY2023 ending March
14.00
-
14.00
28.00
31, 2024 (Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of dividends most recently announced: None
3. Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 Ending March 31, 2024
(% indicates year-on-year change.)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Earnings
to owners of
revenue
profit
profit
per share
parent
(Millions
(%)
(Millions
(%)
(Millions
(%)
(Millions
(%)
(Yen)
of yen)
of yen)
of yen)
of yen)
Full-year forecast
1,120,000 11.4
112,000
1.4
100,500
0.9
62,000
28.6
87.37
Note: Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None
Total number of shares issued (common stock)
(a) Total number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023:
719,830,974 shares
As of March 31, 2023:
719,830,974 shares
(b) Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of June 30, 2023:
9,682,878 shares
As of March 31, 2023:
10,207,732 shares
(c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
709,898,971 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
719,318,673 shares
(Note) The Company has a "Director Stock Ownership Plan Trust" for directors, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries and a "Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan Trust." The shares of the Company held by the trust accounts of the trusts are included in the number of treasury shares as a deduction in calculating the number of treasury shares at end of period and the average number of shares.
- Quarterly financial summary reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of forecasts, and other special matters
(Disclaimer)
The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions determined as rational. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual performance may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future.
Operating Results and Financial Position
1. Analysis of Operating Results
(1) Overview
The Group's business performance during the first three months ended June 30, 2023, owing to strong performance in sales of assets and the real estate sales agent business against the backdrop of a strong real estate market, strong performance in the hotel business due to the recovery in demand in Japan and overseas, etc., showed increases both in revenues and profit with ¥253.1 billion in operating revenue (up 14.9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), ¥34.5 billion in operating profit (up 38.7%), ¥32.6 billion in ordinary profit (up 45.1%), and ¥25.3 billion in profit attributable to owners of parent (up 75.4%).
The first three months for FY2022 in the tables below was from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and the first three months for FY2023 was from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.
(Unit:¥ billion)
First three months
Comparison
FY2022
FY2023
Operating revenue
220.3
253.1
32.8
Operating profit
24.9
34.5
9.6
Ordinary profit
22.5
32.6
10.1
Profit attributable to
14.4
25.3
10.9
owners of parent
Operating revenue and operating profit
FY2022
FY2023
forecast
1,005.8
1,120.0
110.4 112.0
- 100.5
- 62.0
(Unit:¥ billion)
First three
First six
First nine
Full-year
months
months
months
Operating revenue for FY2023
253.1
-
-
-
Operating revenue for FY2022
220.3
445.0
641.7
1,005.8
Operating revenue for FY2021
187.3
411.8
634.1
989.0
Operating profit for FY2023
34.5
-
-
-
Operating profit for FY2022
24.9
45.9
62.0
110.4
Operating profit for FY2021
10.7
33.5
53.2
83.8
By segment, the Urban Development segment, the Property Management & Operation segment and the Real Estate Agents segment saw increases in revenues and profit while the Strategic Investment segment saw decreases in revenues and profit (compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Operating revenue
First three months
Comparison
FY2022
FY2023
Total
220.3
253.1
32.8
Urban Development
70.0
87.2
17.2
Strategic Investment
25.0
24.6
(0.5)
Property Management &
70.0
76.7
6.7
Operation
Real Estate Agents
59.4
75.6
16.2
Adjustment for Inter-
(4.2)
(11.0)
(6.9)
Company Transactions
Operating profit
First three months
Comparison
FY2022
FY2023
Total
24.9
34.5
9.6
Urban Development
11.2
17.4
6.2
Strategic Investment
8.1
5.4
(2.7)
Property Management &
(1.0)
2.7
3.7
Operation
Real Estate Agents
8.6
11.3
2.7
Adjustment for Inter-
(2.0)
(2.3)
(0.3)
Company Transactions
FY2022
1,005.8
346.1
78.8
337.1
263.0
(19.1)
FY2022
110.4
58.6
15.2
12.3
33.7
(9.4)
(Unit:¥ billion)
FY2023 forecast
1,120.0
384.0
107.0
371.0
278.0
(20.0)
(Unit:¥ billion)
FY2023 forecast
112.0
52.7
16.5
17.2
34.9
(9.3)
