Tokyu Fudosan : Introduction of a Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship）

December 23, 2022 Company: Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Representative: Hironori Nishikawa, President & CEO (Code No. 3289, TSE Prime) Inquiries: Jun Kodama, Operating Officer

Introduction of a Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship®）

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held on December 23, 2022, the Board of Directors passed a resolution to introduce a Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E- Ship®) (the "Plan") for the purpose of giving an incentive to the employees of the Company and the Group (the "Employees") to increase the Company's medium- to long-term corporate value.

1. Purpose of the introduction of the Plan

The Company formulated in May 2022 its Medium-Term Management Plan with fiscal 2025 as the target year. In

line with the group policy and business policy laid out in the long-term management policy, the Company is making efforts to enhance its corporate value by improving the power to earn and efficiency with a view to resuming growth in the post-COVID-19 era, building a solid and distinctive business portfolio, and realizing its ideal vision.

The Company will introduce the Plan as part of its investment in human resources that will drive the growth of the Company toward achieving the targets of the Medium-Term Management Plan and creating a future where everyone can be themselves and shine vigorously, which is a goal shared by the entire Group under the slogan "WE ARE GREEN."

In addition, the Company will strive to increase the Employees' focus on shareholders' perspective by having them take an equity stake in the Company, foster a sense of unity between the Company and the Employees and enhance their motivation to work by sharing the fruits of growth, and support the Employees in building their assets by enhancing employee benefits through expanding the Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Employee Shareholding Association (the "ESA").

2. Overview of the Plan

The Plan is an incentive plan for all Employees who participate in the ESA. For the Plan, the Company will establish the Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan Trust (the "E-Ship Trust") through a trust bank, and the E-Ship Trust will acquire the shares of the Company that are expected to be acquired by the ESA for the next two years and nine months. The E-ship Trust will then sell the shares of the Company to the ESA on an ongoing basis. If the E-Ship Trust has a surplus equivalent to gains on the sale of the shares at the end of the trust term, it will be distributed as residual assets to those who meet the beneficiary eligibility requirements. As the Company will become the guarantor of the loans taken for the E-Ship Trust to acquire the shares of the Company, if the E-Ship Trust has a deficit equivalent to losses on the sale of the shares due to declines in the price of the shares of the Company and thus an outstanding loan balance equivalent to the losses on the sale of the shares at the end of the trust term, the Company will pay the said loan balance.

