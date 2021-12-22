Tokyu Fudosan : Notice Regarding Change (Transfer of Shares) in a Consolidated Subsidiary and Assignment of Receivables
December 22, 2021
Company:
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
Representative:
Hironori Nishikawa, President & CEO
(Code No. 3289, First Section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Kazuhiro Nishimura, Operating
Officer
TEL (03) 6455-0834
Notice Regarding Change (Transfer of Shares) in a Consolidated Subsidiary
and Assignment of Receivables
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's board of directors meeting held today resolved the transfer of all issued shares of Tokyu Hands Inc. (a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, "Hands") (the "Shares") and the assignment of receivables held by the Company against Hands (the "Receivables") to Cainz Corporation ("Cainz") (the transfer of the Shares and the assignment of the Receivables shall be collectively referred to as the "Transfer"); and that the Company has concluded a share transfer agreement in relation to the Transfer (the "Share Transfer Agreement"). Due to the Transfer, Hands will be excluded from the scope of consolidation of the Company.
1. Reason for the Transfer
Hands was established in 1976 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyu Land Corporation, a core company of the Company group. It started as a proposal-based lifestyle shop centered on DIY, having "re-empowerment of hands" as its founding philosophy. As a Creative Life Store that gathers together the trends of the times from a unique perspective, Hands has always provided its customers with new discoveries. With its unique style as a retail store, in which it provides comprehensive consultation services based on its wide range of product lineups and abundant product knowledge, Hands has supported each of its customers in realizing their unique lifestyles; and it has received patronage from many customers. Currently, Hands has expanded its business to a total of 86 stores (including 24 franchised stores) in Japan and overseas. It has established its position as the one and only retailer; and capitalizing on its nationwide brand recognition, it has greatly contributed to the value improvement of the Tokyu brand.
Meanwhile, the environment surrounding the retail industry has changed significantly in recent years. With a declining birthrate and an aging population as well as a change in customer lifestyle as the backdrop, it has become a common situation for the domestic retail market to be saturated; amid such circumstances, electronic commerce has developed, rival companies have emerged, and competition keeps on intensifying. In order to break away from poor business performance and to enhance the provision of value to its customers, Hands has been working on various measures such as (i) reinforcing development of private brand products, (ii) expanding electronic commerce, and (iii) accelerating franchise developments; and the Company and the Company group as a whole have supported Hands in its recovery. However, the spread of COVID-19 has further accelerated the change in the environment of the retail industry.
Under these circumstances, the Company has determined that it is difficult to maximize the value provided to Hands's customers and Hands's business value by restructuring Hands's business with the management resources of the Company group; therefore, the Company has been considering a wide range of options including sales to a new partner. Recently, the Company appointed a financial advisor
and widely conducted bidding procedures. During those procedures, the Company received proposals from several candidates. After careful consideration, and taking into account Cainz's proposal, which will contribute to Hands's future growth, as well as the discussions with Cainz conducted after such proposal, the Company has determined that Cainz may be the best owner for Hands and decided that it will transfer the Shares and the Receivables to Cainz.
Cainz is a top company group that continues to grow steadily in the intensely competitive retail industry. Its corporate vision is "La la la Lifestyle." and it advocates promotion of DIY culture. It shares values with Hands, which has the corporate vision to "create a creative lifestyle." While combining both companies' features and strengths, they will be able to aim to create new value, which is, co-creation of DIY culture in Japan.
In addition, the Company considers that Cainz is at the cutting edge of private brand products and the DX field, which are both Hands's issues; and by capitalizing on Cainz's resources and know-how, and by seeking to create the maximum synergy for both companies, Hands will be able to realize maximizing the value it provides to its customers as well as sustainable growth.
In its long-term vision "GROUP VISION 2030" announced on May 11, 2021, the Company has stated that it "will aim to enhance the shareholder value and the corporate value by building a solid and distinctive business portfolio toward fiscal 2030." In order to realize that vision, the Company is reviewing all types of businesses from a long-term perspective.
The Company will continue to promote business portfolio management focusing on the improvement in efficiency of the existing businesses, and it will aim for sustainable growth of the Company group and enhancement of the shareholder value and the corporate value.
Specialized comprehensive retail business for products,
equipment, tools, materials, and parts related to home, housing
life, and handmade items
(5)
Capital
400 million yen
(6)
Date of Foundation
August 28, 1976
(7)
Major Shareholders
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, 100.0%
and Shareholding Ratio
(8)
Relationship between
Capital
The subsidiary is a wholly-owned
the Company and the
Relationship
subsidiary of the Company.
Subsidiary
Personnel
Four of Hands's officers serve
Relationship
concurrently as the Company's officers.
In addition, Hands's President & CEO
Seiichi Kimura serves concurrently as
an operating officer of the Company.
Three of Hands's employees work
concurrently at the Company. Other
than that, one officer and five
employees are dispatched from the
Company's consolidated subsidiary to
Hands (Note 1).
Business
There are intra-group transactions
Relationship
relating to lease of building, provision
of service for building management and
other services, and finance loan, etc.
between the Company and some of its
consolidated subsidiaries and Hands.
Status as Related
It is a consolidated subsidiary of the
Party
Company, and therefore constitutes a
related party.
The Subsidiary's Financial Position and Operating Results for the Latest Three Years (Note 2)
(in millions of yen)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Consolidated Net
12,124
10,752
3,646
Assets
Consolidated Total
37,796
36,978
32,797
Assets
Consolidated Net
841.95 yen
746.68 yen
253.26 yen
Assets per Share
Consolidated Sales
97,367
96,528
63,113
Revenue
Consolidated
705
181
(4,473)
Operating Profit
Consolidated
614
85
(4,610)
Ordinary Profit
Consolidated Profit
172
(1,334)
(7,136)
for the year
Consolidated
11.97 yen
(92.68 yen)
(495.56 yen)
Earnings per Share
Dividends per
- yen
- yen
- yen
Share
(Note 1) The four officers who serve concurrently as the Company's officers will resign from their posts as Hands officers by March 31, 2022, which is the scheduled date for implementation of the Transfer. (Note 2) Pursuant to the Share Transfer Agreement, between the period from the conclusion date of the agreement up to the implementation date of the Transfer, Hands may conduct a capital increase with the Company as the subscriber; and Hands may repay its borrowings from the Company using part of the amount paid in such capital increase. Where such capital increase is conducted, the amount of consolidated net assets, etc. before the change in subsidiary may change.
3. Outline of the Transferee of the Transfer
(As of February 28, 2021)
(1)
Name
Cainz Corporation
(2)
Headquarters
1-2-1, Waseda no Mori, Honjo-shi, Saitama
(3)
Representative
Owner and Chairman Hiromasa Tsuchiya
CEO, President Masayuki Takaya
(4)
Businesses
Management of home center chain stores
(5)
Capital
3.26 billion yen
(6)
Date of Foundation
March 1, 1989
(7)
Relationship between
Capital
N/A
the Company and the
Relationship
Transferee
Personnel
N/A
Relationship
Business
N/A
Relationship
Status as Related
N/A
Party
(Note) Pursuant to the request by the transferee, which is a non-listed company, some of the matters to be stated have been omitted.
4. Number of Shares to be Transferred, Transfer Price and Status of Shareholdings Before and After the Transfer, and Outline of the Assigned Receivables
(1)
Number of Shares Held Before the
14.4 million shares (Ownership ratio of voting
Change
rights: 100.0%) (Note 1)
(2)
Number of Shares to be Transferred
14.4 million shares (Ownership ratio of voting
rights: 100.0%) (Note 1)
(3)
Transfer Price
Pursuant to the request by the transferee, the
transfer price will not be disclosed. (Note 2)
(4)
Number of Shares Held After the
0 shares (Ownership ratio of voting rights: 0.0%)
Change
(5)
Assets that are Subject to the
Receivables held by the Company against Hands
Assignment of Receivables
(Note 1)
(6)
Transfer Price of the Assigned
Pursuant to the request by the transferee, the
Receivables
transfer price will not be disclosed. (Note 2)
(Note 1) The number of shares in (1) and (2) above is the number of shares as of today. Pursuant to the Share Transfer Agreement, between the period from the conclusion date of the agreement up to the implementation date of the Transfer, Hands may conduct a capital increase with the Company as the subscriber; and Hands may repay its borrowings from the Company using part of the amount paid in such capital increase. In such a case, the number of shares in (1) and (2) above shall be the number of shares after adding the number of shares issued to the Company in the capital increase; and the amount of receivables stated in (5) shall be the amount of receivables reduced by such repayment.
(Note 2) For the Transfer, the Company appointed Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. as its financial advisor, and it has decided on the transferee of the Transfer after a bidding process, and the transfer price was decided upon discussion.
5. Schedule
(1)
Date of the Board of Directors
December 22, 2021
Resolution
(2)
Conclusion Date of the Agreement
December 22, 2021
(3)
Implementation Date of the Transfer
March 31, 2022 (plan) (Note)
(Note) The implementation date of the Transfer in (3) above may change due to procedures such as procedures for permits granted by the competition authorities.
6. Future Outlook
Due to the Transfer, the Company expects to report extraordinary income in the fiscal year ending March 2022; however, there will be no changes in the consolidated performance forecast. The Company will promptly make notices if any matter that should be disclosed occurs.
