Tokyu Fudosan : Notice Regarding Change (Transfer of Shares) in a Consolidated Subsidiary and Assignment of Receivables

December 22, 2021 Company: Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Representative: Hironori Nishikawa, President & CEO (Code No. 3289, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Kazuhiro Nishimura, Operating Officer TEL (03) 6455-0834 Notice Regarding Change (Transfer of Shares) in a Consolidated Subsidiary and Assignment of Receivables Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's board of directors meeting held today resolved the transfer of all issued shares of Tokyu Hands Inc. (a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, "Hands") (the "Shares") and the assignment of receivables held by the Company against Hands (the "Receivables") to Cainz Corporation ("Cainz") (the transfer of the Shares and the assignment of the Receivables shall be collectively referred to as the "Transfer"); and that the Company has concluded a share transfer agreement in relation to the Transfer (the "Share Transfer Agreement"). Due to the Transfer, Hands will be excluded from the scope of consolidation of the Company. 1. Reason for the Transfer Hands was established in 1976 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyu Land Corporation, a core company of the Company group. It started as a proposal-based lifestyle shop centered on DIY, having "re-empowerment of hands" as its founding philosophy. As a Creative Life Store that gathers together the trends of the times from a unique perspective, Hands has always provided its customers with new discoveries. With its unique style as a retail store, in which it provides comprehensive consultation services based on its wide range of product lineups and abundant product knowledge, Hands has supported each of its customers in realizing their unique lifestyles; and it has received patronage from many customers. Currently, Hands has expanded its business to a total of 86 stores (including 24 franchised stores) in Japan and overseas. It has established its position as the one and only retailer; and capitalizing on its nationwide brand recognition, it has greatly contributed to the value improvement of the Tokyu brand. Meanwhile, the environment surrounding the retail industry has changed significantly in recent years. With a declining birthrate and an aging population as well as a change in customer lifestyle as the backdrop, it has become a common situation for the domestic retail market to be saturated; amid such circumstances, electronic commerce has developed, rival companies have emerged, and competition keeps on intensifying. In order to break away from poor business performance and to enhance the provision of value to its customers, Hands has been working on various measures such as (i) reinforcing development of private brand products, (ii) expanding electronic commerce, and (iii) accelerating franchise developments; and the Company and the Company group as a whole have supported Hands in its recovery. However, the spread of COVID-19 has further accelerated the change in the environment of the retail industry. Under these circumstances, the Company has determined that it is difficult to maximize the value provided to Hands's customers and Hands's business value by restructuring Hands's business with the management resources of the Company group; therefore, the Company has been considering a wide range of options including sales to a new partner. Recently, the Company appointed a financial advisor

and widely conducted bidding procedures. During those procedures, the Company received proposals from several candidates. After careful consideration, and taking into account Cainz's proposal, which will contribute to Hands's future growth, as well as the discussions with Cainz conducted after such proposal, the Company has determined that Cainz may be the best owner for Hands and decided that it will transfer the Shares and the Receivables to Cainz. Cainz is a top company group that continues to grow steadily in the intensely competitive retail industry. Its corporate vision is "La la la Lifestyle." and it advocates promotion of DIY culture. It shares values with Hands, which has the corporate vision to "create a creative lifestyle." While combining both companies' features and strengths, they will be able to aim to create new value, which is, co-creation of DIY culture in Japan. In addition, the Company considers that Cainz is at the cutting edge of private brand products and the DX field, which are both Hands's issues; and by capitalizing on Cainz's resources and know-how, and by seeking to create the maximum synergy for both companies, Hands will be able to realize maximizing the value it provides to its customers as well as sustainable growth. In its long-term vision "GROUP VISION 2030" announced on May 11, 2021, the Company has stated that it "will aim to enhance the shareholder value and the corporate value by building a solid and distinctive business portfolio toward fiscal 2030." In order to realize that vision, the Company is reviewing all types of businesses from a long-term perspective. The Company will continue to promote business portfolio management focusing on the improvement in efficiency of the existing businesses, and it will aim for sustainable growth of the Company group and enhancement of the shareholder value and the corporate value. 2. Outline of the Subsidiary Subject to Change (As of April 1, 2021) (1) Name Tokyu Hands Inc. (2) Headquarters Shinjuku Eastside Square, 6-27-30 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo (3) Representative President & CEO Seiichi Kimura (4) Businesses Specialized comprehensive retail business for products, equipment, tools, materials, and parts related to home, housing life, and handmade items (5) Capital 400 million yen (6) Date of Foundation August 28, 1976 (7) Major Shareholders Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, 100.0% and Shareholding Ratio (8) Relationship between Capital The subsidiary is a wholly-owned the Company and the Relationship subsidiary of the Company. Subsidiary Personnel Four of Hands's officers serve Relationship concurrently as the Company's officers. In addition, Hands's President & CEO Seiichi Kimura serves concurrently as an operating officer of the Company. Three of Hands's employees work concurrently at the Company. Other than that, one officer and five employees are dispatched from the Company's consolidated subsidiary to Hands (Note 1). - 2 -

Business There are intra-group transactions Relationship relating to lease of building, provision of service for building management and other services, and finance loan, etc. between the Company and some of its consolidated subsidiaries and Hands. Status as Related It is a consolidated subsidiary of the Party Company, and therefore constitutes a related party. The Subsidiary's Financial Position and Operating Results for the Latest Three Years (Note 2) (in millions of yen) Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Consolidated Net 12,124 10,752 3,646 Assets Consolidated Total 37,796 36,978 32,797 Assets Consolidated Net 841.95 yen 746.68 yen 253.26 yen Assets per Share Consolidated Sales 97,367 96,528 63,113 Revenue Consolidated 705 181 (4,473) Operating Profit Consolidated 614 85 (4,610) Ordinary Profit Consolidated Profit 172 (1,334) (7,136) for the year Consolidated 11.97 yen (92.68 yen) (495.56 yen) Earnings per Share Dividends per - yen - yen - yen Share (Note 1) The four officers who serve concurrently as the Company's officers will resign from their posts as Hands officers by March 31, 2022, which is the scheduled date for implementation of the Transfer. (Note 2) Pursuant to the Share Transfer Agreement, between the period from the conclusion date of the agreement up to the implementation date of the Transfer, Hands may conduct a capital increase with the Company as the subscriber; and Hands may repay its borrowings from the Company using part of the amount paid in such capital increase. Where such capital increase is conducted, the amount of consolidated net assets, etc. before the change in subsidiary may change. 3. Outline of the Transferee of the Transfer (As of February 28, 2021) (1) Name Cainz Corporation (2) Headquarters 1-2-1, Waseda no Mori, Honjo-shi, Saitama (3) Representative Owner and Chairman Hiromasa Tsuchiya CEO, President Masayuki Takaya (4) Businesses Management of home center chain stores (5) Capital 3.26 billion yen (6) Date of Foundation March 1, 1989 (7) Relationship between Capital N/A the Company and the Relationship Transferee Personnel N/A Relationship - 3 -