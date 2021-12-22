Log in
Tokyu Fudosan : Notice Regarding Change (Transfer of Shares) in a Consolidated Subsidiary and Assignment of Receivables

12/22/2021
December 22, 2021

Company:

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation

Representative:

Hironori Nishikawa, President & CEO

(Code No. 3289, First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Kazuhiro Nishimura, Operating

Officer

TEL (03) 6455-0834

Notice Regarding Change (Transfer of Shares) in a Consolidated Subsidiary

and Assignment of Receivables

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's board of directors meeting held today resolved the transfer of all issued shares of Tokyu Hands Inc. (a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, "Hands") (the "Shares") and the assignment of receivables held by the Company against Hands (the "Receivables") to Cainz Corporation ("Cainz") (the transfer of the Shares and the assignment of the Receivables shall be collectively referred to as the "Transfer"); and that the Company has concluded a share transfer agreement in relation to the Transfer (the "Share Transfer Agreement"). Due to the Transfer, Hands will be excluded from the scope of consolidation of the Company.

1. Reason for the Transfer

Hands was established in 1976 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyu Land Corporation, a core company of the Company group. It started as a proposal-based lifestyle shop centered on DIY, having "re-empowerment of hands" as its founding philosophy. As a Creative Life Store that gathers together the trends of the times from a unique perspective, Hands has always provided its customers with new discoveries. With its unique style as a retail store, in which it provides comprehensive consultation services based on its wide range of product lineups and abundant product knowledge, Hands has supported each of its customers in realizing their unique lifestyles; and it has received patronage from many customers. Currently, Hands has expanded its business to a total of 86 stores (including 24 franchised stores) in Japan and overseas. It has established its position as the one and only retailer; and capitalizing on its nationwide brand recognition, it has greatly contributed to the value improvement of the Tokyu brand.

Meanwhile, the environment surrounding the retail industry has changed significantly in recent years. With a declining birthrate and an aging population as well as a change in customer lifestyle as the backdrop, it has become a common situation for the domestic retail market to be saturated; amid such circumstances, electronic commerce has developed, rival companies have emerged, and competition keeps on intensifying. In order to break away from poor business performance and to enhance the provision of value to its customers, Hands has been working on various measures such as (i) reinforcing development of private brand products, (ii) expanding electronic commerce, and (iii) accelerating franchise developments; and the Company and the Company group as a whole have supported Hands in its recovery. However, the spread of COVID-19 has further accelerated the change in the environment of the retail industry.

Under these circumstances, the Company has determined that it is difficult to maximize the value provided to Hands's customers and Hands's business value by restructuring Hands's business with the management resources of the Company group; therefore, the Company has been considering a wide range of options including sales to a new partner. Recently, the Company appointed a financial advisor

and widely conducted bidding procedures. During those procedures, the Company received proposals from several candidates. After careful consideration, and taking into account Cainz's proposal, which will contribute to Hands's future growth, as well as the discussions with Cainz conducted after such proposal, the Company has determined that Cainz may be the best owner for Hands and decided that it will transfer the Shares and the Receivables to Cainz.

Cainz is a top company group that continues to grow steadily in the intensely competitive retail industry. Its corporate vision is "La la la Lifestyle." and it advocates promotion of DIY culture. It shares values with Hands, which has the corporate vision to "create a creative lifestyle." While combining both companies' features and strengths, they will be able to aim to create new value, which is, co-creation of DIY culture in Japan.

In addition, the Company considers that Cainz is at the cutting edge of private brand products and the DX field, which are both Hands's issues; and by capitalizing on Cainz's resources and know-how, and by seeking to create the maximum synergy for both companies, Hands will be able to realize maximizing the value it provides to its customers as well as sustainable growth.

In its long-term vision "GROUP VISION 2030" announced on May 11, 2021, the Company has stated that it "will aim to enhance the shareholder value and the corporate value by building a solid and distinctive business portfolio toward fiscal 2030." In order to realize that vision, the Company is reviewing all types of businesses from a long-term perspective.

The Company will continue to promote business portfolio management focusing on the improvement in efficiency of the existing businesses, and it will aim for sustainable growth of the Company group and enhancement of the shareholder value and the corporate value.

2. Outline of the Subsidiary Subject to Change

(As of April 1, 2021)

(1)

Name

Tokyu Hands Inc.

(2)

Headquarters

Shinjuku Eastside Square, 6-27-30 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku,

Tokyo

(3)

Representative

President & CEO Seiichi Kimura

(4)

Businesses

Specialized comprehensive retail business for products,

equipment, tools, materials, and parts related to home, housing

life, and handmade items

(5)

Capital

400 million yen

(6)

Date of Foundation

August 28, 1976

(7)

Major Shareholders

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, 100.0%

and Shareholding Ratio

(8)

Relationship between

Capital

The subsidiary is a wholly-owned

the Company and the

Relationship

subsidiary of the Company.

Subsidiary

Personnel

Four of Hands's officers serve

Relationship

concurrently as the Company's officers.

In addition, Hands's President & CEO

Seiichi Kimura serves concurrently as

an operating officer of the Company.

Three of Hands's employees work

concurrently at the Company. Other

than that, one officer and five

employees are dispatched from the

Company's consolidated subsidiary to

Hands (Note 1).

- 2 -

Business

There are intra-group transactions

Relationship

relating to lease of building, provision

of service for building management and

other services, and finance loan, etc.

between the Company and some of its

consolidated subsidiaries and Hands.

Status as Related

It is a consolidated subsidiary of the

Party

Company, and therefore constitutes a

related party.

  1. The Subsidiary's Financial Position and Operating Results for the Latest Three Years (Note 2)

(in millions of yen)

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Consolidated Net

12,124

10,752

3,646

Assets

Consolidated Total

37,796

36,978

32,797

Assets

Consolidated Net

841.95 yen

746.68 yen

253.26 yen

Assets per Share

Consolidated Sales

97,367

96,528

63,113

Revenue

Consolidated

705

181

(4,473)

Operating Profit

Consolidated

614

85

(4,610)

Ordinary Profit

Consolidated Profit

172

(1,334)

(7,136)

for the year

Consolidated

11.97 yen

(92.68 yen)

(495.56 yen)

Earnings per Share

Dividends per

- yen

- yen

- yen

Share

(Note 1) The four officers who serve concurrently as the Company's officers will resign from their posts as Hands officers by March 31, 2022, which is the scheduled date for implementation of the Transfer. (Note 2) Pursuant to the Share Transfer Agreement, between the period from the conclusion date of the agreement up to the implementation date of the Transfer, Hands may conduct a capital increase with the Company as the subscriber; and Hands may repay its borrowings from the Company using part of the amount paid in such capital increase. Where such capital increase is conducted, the amount of consolidated net assets, etc. before the change in subsidiary may change.

3. Outline of the Transferee of the Transfer

(As of February 28, 2021)

(1)

Name

Cainz Corporation

(2)

Headquarters

1-2-1, Waseda no Mori, Honjo-shi, Saitama

(3)

Representative

Owner and Chairman Hiromasa Tsuchiya

CEO, President Masayuki Takaya

(4)

Businesses

Management of home center chain stores

(5)

Capital

3.26 billion yen

(6)

Date of Foundation

March 1, 1989

(7)

Relationship between

Capital

N/A

the Company and the

Relationship

Transferee

Personnel

N/A

Relationship

- 3 -

Business

N/A

Relationship

Status as Related

N/A

Party

(Note) Pursuant to the request by the transferee, which is a non-listed company, some of the matters to be stated have been omitted.

4. Number of Shares to be Transferred, Transfer Price and Status of Shareholdings Before and After the Transfer, and Outline of the Assigned Receivables

(1)

Number of Shares Held Before the

14.4 million shares (Ownership ratio of voting

Change

rights: 100.0%) (Note 1)

(2)

Number of Shares to be Transferred

14.4 million shares (Ownership ratio of voting

rights: 100.0%) (Note 1)

(3)

Transfer Price

Pursuant to the request by the transferee, the

transfer price will not be disclosed. (Note 2)

(4)

Number of Shares Held After the

0 shares (Ownership ratio of voting rights: 0.0%)

Change

(5)

Assets that are Subject to the

Receivables held by the Company against Hands

Assignment of Receivables

(Note 1)

(6)

Transfer Price of the Assigned

Pursuant to the request by the transferee, the

Receivables

transfer price will not be disclosed. (Note 2)

(Note 1) The number of shares in (1) and (2) above is the number of shares as of today. Pursuant to the Share Transfer Agreement, between the period from the conclusion date of the agreement up to the implementation date of the Transfer, Hands may conduct a capital increase with the Company as the subscriber; and Hands may repay its borrowings from the Company using part of the amount paid in such capital increase. In such a case, the number of shares in (1) and (2) above shall be the number of shares after adding the number of shares issued to the Company in the capital increase; and the amount of receivables stated in (5) shall be the amount of receivables reduced by such repayment.

(Note 2) For the Transfer, the Company appointed Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. as its financial advisor, and it has decided on the transferee of the Transfer after a bidding process, and the transfer price was decided upon discussion.

5. Schedule

(1)

Date of the Board of Directors

December 22, 2021

Resolution

(2)

Conclusion Date of the Agreement

December 22, 2021

(3)

Implementation Date of the Transfer

March 31, 2022 (plan) (Note)

(Note) The implementation date of the Transfer in (3) above may change due to procedures such as procedures for permits granted by the competition authorities.

6. Future Outlook

Due to the Transfer, the Company expects to report extraordinary income in the fiscal year ending March 2022; however, there will be no changes in the consolidated performance forecast. The Company will promptly make notices if any matter that should be disclosed occurs.

End

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
