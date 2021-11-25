Tokyu Fudosan : Notice Regarding Selection and Application for New Market Segment “Prime Market” on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

November 25, 2021 Company: Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Representative: Hironori Nishikawa, President & CEO (Code No. 3289, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Jun Kodama, Operating Officer TEL (03) 6455-1122

Notice Regarding Selection and Application for New Market Segment "Prime Market"

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (the "Company") received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the continued listing criteria of the new market segment that is scheduled to be introduced on April 4, 2022 from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 9, 2021, and confirmed that the Company is in compliance with the continued listing criteria for the "Prime Market".

Based on the result, at the Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to select the "Prime Market" as the market to which it will belong after the new market segment introduction.

Hereafter, the Company will proceed with the prescribed application procedures in accordance with the schedule set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.