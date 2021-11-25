Log in
    3289   JP3569200003

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3289)
  Report
Tokyu Fudosan : Notice Regarding Selection and Application for New Market Segment “Prime Market” on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
November 25, 2021

Company:

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation

Representative:

Hironori Nishikawa, President & CEO

(Code No. 3289, First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Jun Kodama, Operating Officer

TEL (03) 6455-1122

Notice Regarding Selection and Application for New Market Segment "Prime Market"

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (the "Company") received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the continued listing criteria of the new market segment that is scheduled to be introduced on April 4, 2022 from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 9, 2021, and confirmed that the Company is in compliance with the continued listing criteria for the "Prime Market".

Based on the result, at the Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to select the "Prime Market" as the market to which it will belong after the new market segment introduction.

Hereafter, the Company will proceed with the prescribed application procedures in accordance with the schedule set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
