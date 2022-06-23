Tokyu REIT : Notice Concerning Election of Director, Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Change of Officers of Investment Management Company
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
June 23, 2022
Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Issuer:
TOKYU REIT, Inc.
1-12-1, Dogenzaka,
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0043, Japan
Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8957)
Investment Management Company:
Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc.
Representative:
Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki
Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Yuji Shimizu
General Manager, Finance and IR
TEL: +81-3-5428-5828
Notice Concerning Election of Director, Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Change of Officers of Investment Management Company
TOKYU REIT, Inc. ("TOKYU REIT") today announced details of a decision by its investment management company Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc. ("Tokyu REIM"). Tokyu REIM passed a resolution at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to submit a proposal to its shareholders concerning election of a director and partial amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to be conducted as of June 27, 2022, as agendas of the shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 319, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as well as change of its officers.
TOKYU REIT announces that Tokyu REIM is scheduled to submit a proposal on the change of its Representative Director and officers at a meeting of its Board of Directors to be held on June 27, 2022.
1. Election of Director
(1) Proposed Candidate for Appointment as Director (as of June 27, 2022)
Director (Executive)
Rie Tsuji
*A career summary is provided in the attached supplementary document.
(2) Retiring Director (as of June 27, 2022)
Director (Part-time)
Kazuya Suzuoki
Director (Part-time)
Takeru Osawa
2. Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation
Tokyu REIM will partially amend the provisions concerning representative directors and change the maximum number of representative directors from two to three with an aim to strengthen its management structure.
3. Change of Representative Director and Officers
(1) As of June 27, 2022
Name
New
Former
Detail of
change
Director, Executive Officer
General Manager,
Rie Tsuji
and General Manager,
General Administration
General Administration
Change of
Executive Officer
General Manager,
position
Taisuke Inoue
and General Manager,
Portfolio Management
Portfolio Management
(2) As of July 1, 2022
Name
New
Former
Detail of
change
Yoshitaka Kimura
Representative Director
Director (Part-time)
Change of
& Executive Vice President
position
*Career summaries are provided in the attached supplementary document.
Regarding the above 1., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, as well as to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan and to the Governor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government pursuant to regulations relating to the Real Estate Brokerage Act. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.
Regarding the above 2., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.
Regarding the above 3., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, as well as to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan pursuant to regulations relating to the Real Estate Brokerage Act. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.
4. Directors and Officers (as of July 1, 2022)
Title
Name
Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer
Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki
Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Yoshitaka Kimura
Representative Director & Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Tatsumi Yamagami
Director, Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and
Yutaka Toriuchi
General Manager, Asset Transaction
Director, Executive Officer and General Manager, General Administration
Rie Tsuji
Director (Part-time)
Toshiaki Yamanari
Director (Part-time)
Kiyoshi Yamakawa
Auditor (Part-time)
Naohisa Akimoto
Auditor (Part-time)
Tomonaga Tsuchiya
Executive Officer and General Manager, Portfolio Management
Taisuke Inoue
Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and
Masayuki Asaba
General Manager, Compliance Office, Executive Secretary to Statutory Auditors
General Manager, Business Planning & Development
Katsuhiko Takezawa
General Manager, Finance and IR
Yuji Shimizu
Attachment
Title
Name
Career Summary
April 1988
Entered Tokyu Corporation, Railway Operation
Division, Railway Business Unit
November 1988
Tokyu Corporation, Resort Headquarters
September 1996 Transferred to K.K. Urabandai Kougen Tokyu Resort