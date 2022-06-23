Log in
    8957   JP3044510000

TOKYU REIT, INC.

(8957)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-23 am EDT
188400.00 JPY   +0.64%
TOKYU REIT : Notice Concerning Election of Director, Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Change of Officers of Investment Management Company
PU
TOKYU REIT : Notice Concerning Long-Term Debt Financing and Repayment of Long-Term Borrowing
PU
Tokyu REIT, Inc. Announces Long-Term Debt Financing
CI
Tokyu REIT : Notice Concerning Election of Director, Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Change of Officers of Investment Management Company

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
June 23, 2022

Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Issuer:

TOKYU REIT, Inc.

1-12-1, Dogenzaka,

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0043, Japan

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8957)

Investment Management Company:

Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc.

Representative:

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Yuji Shimizu

General Manager, Finance and IR

TEL: +81-3-5428-5828

Notice Concerning Election of Director, Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Change of Officers of Investment Management Company

TOKYU REIT, Inc. ("TOKYU REIT") today announced details of a decision by its investment management company Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc. ("Tokyu REIM"). Tokyu REIM passed a resolution at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to submit a proposal to its shareholders concerning election of a director and partial amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to be conducted as of June 27, 2022, as agendas of the shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 319, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as well as change of its officers.

TOKYU REIT announces that Tokyu REIM is scheduled to submit a proposal on the change of its Representative Director and officers at a meeting of its Board of Directors to be held on June 27, 2022.

1. Election of Director

(1) Proposed Candidate for Appointment as Director (as of June 27, 2022)

Director (Executive)

Rie Tsuji

*A career summary is provided in the attached supplementary document.

(2) Retiring Director (as of June 27, 2022)

Director (Part-time)

Kazuya Suzuoki

Director (Part-time)

Takeru Osawa

2. Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

Tokyu REIM will partially amend the provisions concerning representative directors and change the maximum number of representative directors from two to three with an aim to strengthen its management structure.

3. Change of Representative Director and Officers

(1) As of June 27, 2022

Name

New

Former

Detail of

change

Director, Executive Officer

General Manager,

Rie Tsuji

and General Manager,

General Administration

General Administration

Change of

Executive Officer

General Manager,

position

Taisuke Inoue

and General Manager,

Portfolio Management

Portfolio Management

(2) As of July 1, 2022

Name

New

Former

Detail of

change

Yoshitaka Kimura

Representative Director

Director (Part-time)

Change of

& Executive Vice President

position

*Career summaries are provided in the attached supplementary document.

Regarding the above 1., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, as well as to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan and to the Governor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government pursuant to regulations relating to the Real Estate Brokerage Act. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.

Regarding the above 2., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.

Regarding the above 3., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, as well as to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan pursuant to regulations relating to the Real Estate Brokerage Act. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.

4. Directors and Officers (as of July 1, 2022)

Title

Name

Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Representative Director & Executive Vice President

Yoshitaka Kimura

Representative Director & Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tatsumi Yamagami

Director, Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and

Yutaka Toriuchi

General Manager, Asset Transaction

Director, Executive Officer and General Manager, General Administration

Rie Tsuji

Director (Part-time)

Toshiaki Yamanari

Director (Part-time)

Kiyoshi Yamakawa

Auditor (Part-time)

Naohisa Akimoto

Auditor (Part-time)

Tomonaga Tsuchiya

Executive Officer and General Manager, Portfolio Management

Taisuke Inoue

Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and

Masayuki Asaba

General Manager, Compliance Office, Executive Secretary to Statutory Auditors

General Manager, Business Planning & Development

Katsuhiko Takezawa

General Manager, Finance and IR

Yuji Shimizu

Attachment

Title

Name

Career Summary

April 1988

Entered Tokyu Corporation, Railway Operation

Division, Railway Business Unit

November 1988

Tokyu Corporation, Resort Headquarters

September 1996 Transferred to K.K. Urabandai Kougen Tokyu Resort

April 1997

Transferred to TOKYU RESEARCH INSTITUTE,

INC.

February 2002

Tokyu Corporation, Management Planning Division,

Corporate Headquarters

April 2005

Tokyu Corporation, Manager of Management

Planning Division, Corporate Headquarters

April 2009

Tokyu Corporation, Manager of Planning &

Administration

Division,

Group

Companies

Business Unit

April 2011

Tokyu Corporation, General Manager of Planning &

Administration

Division,

Group

Companies

Representative Director

Yoshitaka

Business Unit

& Executive Vice

June 2011

Tokyu REIM, Auditor (Part-time)

Kimura

President

July 2011

Tokyu Corporation, General Manager of Division I,

Group Companies Business Unit

April 2012

Tokyu Corporation, General Manager of Group

Business Division, Group Companies Business Unit

April 2014

Tokyu Corporation, General Manager of Business

Strategy Division, Corporate Planning Unit

October 2014

Tokyu REIM, Director (Part-time)

April 2015

Tokyu Green System Co., Ltd., Representative

Director & President

April 2019

Tokyu Corporation, Deputy Executive General

Manager of Corporate Planning Headquarters

April 2020

Tokyu Corporation, Executive General Manager of

Corporate Planning Headquarters (current position)

April 2020

Tokyu REIM, Director (Part-time) (current position)

July 2022

Transferred to Tokyu REIM, Representative Director

& Executive Vice President (planned)

Title

Name

Career Summary

April 1998

Entered Tokyu Corporation, Railway Operation

Division, Railway Business Unit

September 1998

Tokyu Corporation, Personnel Division,

Dispatched to Tokyu Cable Television Co., Ltd.

(Renamed its communications Inc.)

February 1999

Tokyu Corporation, Business Administration Division,

Hotel Business Headquarters, Dispatched to Kanto

Tokyu Inn Co., Ltd. (Renamed Kanto Tokyu Hotels

Co., Ltd.)

April 1999

Tokyu Corporation, Den-en-toshi Division,

Urban Development Headquarters

October 2001

Tokyu Corporation, Compliance Division, Corporate

Headquarters

April 2003

Tokyu Corporation, Compliance Division,

Management Headquarters

April 2003

Tokyu Corporation, Accounting, Group Strategy & IR

Division, Group Management Planning Headquarters

Director,

April 2005

Tokyu Corporation, Group Management Planning

Executive Officer

Rie Tsuji

Division, Finance & Accounting Strategy Headquarters

and General Manager,

April 2008

Tokyu Corporation, Group Strategic Planning Division,

General Administration

Finance & Accounting Strategy Headquarters

April 2009

Tokyu Corporation, Planning & Administration

Division, Group Companies Business Unit

July 2011

Tokyu Corporation, Division I, Group Companies

Business Unit

April 2012

Tokyu Corporation, Group Business Division, Group

Companies Business Unit

October 2013

Tokyu Corporation, Manager of Group Business

Division, Group Companies Business Unit

April 2014

Tokyu Corporation, Manager of Administrative

Division, Management Strategy Division, Corporate

Planning Headquarters

April 2016

Transferred to Tokyu REIM, General Manager,

Corporate Secretary

August 2016

Tokyu REIM, General Manager, General

Administration (current position)

June 2022

Tokyu REIM, Director, Executive Officer and

General Manager, General Administration (planned)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokyu REIT Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
