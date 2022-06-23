Tokyu REIT : Notice Concerning Election of Director, Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Change of Officers of Investment Management Company

June 23, 2022

Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Issuer:

TOKYU REIT, Inc.

1-12-1, Dogenzaka,

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0043, Japan

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8957)

Investment Management Company:

Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc.

Representative:

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Yuji Shimizu

General Manager, Finance and IR

TEL: +81-3-5428-5828

Notice Concerning Election of Director, Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Change of Officers of Investment Management Company

TOKYU REIT, Inc. ("TOKYU REIT") today announced details of a decision by its investment management company Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc. ("Tokyu REIM"). Tokyu REIM passed a resolution at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to submit a proposal to its shareholders concerning election of a director and partial amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to be conducted as of June 27, 2022, as agendas of the shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 319, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as well as change of its officers.

TOKYU REIT announces that Tokyu REIM is scheduled to submit a proposal on the change of its Representative Director and officers at a meeting of its Board of Directors to be held on June 27, 2022.

1. Election of Director

(1) Proposed Candidate for Appointment as Director (as of June 27, 2022)

Director (Executive) Rie Tsuji

*A career summary is provided in the attached supplementary document.

(2) Retiring Director (as of June 27, 2022) Director (Part-time) Kazuya Suzuoki Director (Part-time) Takeru Osawa

