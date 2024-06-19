Annual report 2023 Org.nr. 556877-2866│ www.toleranzia.se │ Arvid Wallgrens backe 20, 413 46 Göteborg 1

ABOUT TOLERANZIA AB (PUBL) Toleranzia AB (556877-2866) is a Swedish biotechnology Company listed on Nasdaq First North. The Company develops drugs that harness the power of the immune system to treat autoimmune orphan diseases. The drugs, which target the cause of the disease, can alleviate or cure the disease and not, like current treatments, just reduce the symptoms. They have the potential to be the first long-acting or curative treatments that act specifically on the underlying cause of the autoimmune disease they are developed for. Toleranzia's main focus is the autoimmune nerve and muscle disease myasthenia gravis, for which the Company is developing the drug candidate TOL2. In addition, Toleranzia is working on the autoimmune blood vessel disease ANCA vasculitis, for which the Company is developing the drug candidate TOL3. For both diseases there is a high unmet medical need and a large market potential. Toleranzia was founded by researchers at the University of Gothenburg. The Company is based at the Biotech Center in Gothenburg. For further information, please visit: www.toleranzia.se. ABOUT MYASTHENIA GRAVIS In myasthenia gravis, the immune system attacks the acetylcholine receptors in the body's muscles. These receptors are proteins that relay nerve signals to the muscles. When they are attacked, the transmission of electrical impulses is disrupted, leading to severe muscle weakness. Patients' symptoms often begin insidiously, but over time a range of problems develop that severely affect patients' daily lives. They may have difficulties with chewing, swallowing, and breathing, making any kind of physical activity increasingly difficult. Reduced ability to control the muscles that regulate bowel and bladder movements is perceived as a major social handicap and, in the case of severe breathing problems, the condition can be life-threatening. Around 200,000 people in the EU and US are currently living with the disease, which mainly affects women and usually starts at the age of 20-40. The available treatments have limited efficacy and are associated with side effects that negatively affect patients' quality of life. ABOUT ANCA VASCULITIS ANCA vasculitis is a rare disease that occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks a protein in white blood cells. This leads to the activation of the white blood cells, causing extensive inflammation of the blood vessels. This in turn can cause serious damage to the kidneys, lungs and other vital organs. Symptoms vary depending on which organs are most damaged. Patients can suffer from severe kidney failure and respiratory problems. In Europe and the United States, around 115 000 people are currently living with the disease, which, like myasthenia gravis, has no effective and safe treatment. SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Operating expenses amounted to KSEK 59 158 (44 007)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to KSEK -7 891 (-8 639)

-7 891 (-8 639) Net result for the year amounted to KSEK -7 459 (-8 456)

-7 459 (-8 456) The Board will not propose a dividend 2

A WORD FROM THE CEO A year of important milestones achieved in view of clinical trials 2023 has been a key year for the Company as we have taken major steps towards a new drug for patients with a severe autoimmune disease where there is a great unmet medical need. Several critical milestones have been achieved in our lead program TOL2 - a new drug for the treatment of the neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis. Finished production and optimized formulation During the year, we have completed the large-scale production of the pharmaceutical substance TOL2 with GMP quality for the upcoming clinical study. To optimize stability and manageability, we have developed a new lyophilized formulation which is expected to give the finished drug product a shelf life of at least two years. With these two milestones successfully achieved, we were able, by the end of the year, to start the formulation of the GMP material with the aim of producing around 3,000 finished drug packages which will be distributed to the clinical centers participating in the clinical trial. Successful tox program A crucial milestone for the TOL2 project was the GLP toxicology study that we conducted in the fall. In the study, we showed that the drug candidate is well tolerated and safe to use for clinical evaluation in humans. With the positive result from the toxicology program, the work of preparing and submitting a clinical trial application to the European Medicines Agency is in full swing. Following approval of the application, the phase I/IIa clinical trial in myasthenia gravis can be initiated. A major advantage of conducting the first clinical trial directly in patients rather than in healthy volunteers is that, in addition to establishing the safety and tolerability of the drug candidate, it also allows us to evaluate its therapeutic efficacy. Broad regulatory support for planned Phase I/IIa clinical trial A detailed clinical plan was developed during the year in collaboration with leading international clinical experts. Among others, Professor James Howard from the University of North Carolina, a prominent clinical specialist in myasthenia gravis who has been a member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board since 2021, has provided crucial input to the plan. In scientific advisory meetings held in late 2023 with the Danish Medicines Agency, DKMA, and shortly thereafter in early 2024 with the German Medicines Agency, Paul Ehrlich Institut (PEI), we received broad support for the set quality requirements for the drug substance TOL2, the design of the recently successfully completed toxicology study, as well as the Company's plans for the initial Phase I/IIa clinical trial. This support is very important to us as the study will partly be conducted in these countries. Denmark and Germany together with Sweden, which are participating countries, have many good clinics with a large patient base and good reputation in myasthenia gravis. Research funds strengthen TOL3 In addition to the great successes in our main project, we have also received important research support from Vinnova for the further development of TOL3, where we aim to treat the autoimmune disease ANCA vasculitis. The contribution to the project, which is a collaboration between several actors, amounts to SEK 2.9 million, of which SEK 1.7 million goes to Toleranzia. Overall, we can put a productive and successful 2023 behind us and our focus in 2024 is to take TOL2 into clinical trials in patients with myasthenia gravis. Our hope is that TOL2 will represent a paradigm shift in the treatment of myasthenia gravis, offering patients a specific and effective disease-modifying treatment and not just symptom relief as current treatments provide. Charlotte Fribert Chief Executive Officer 3

MANAGEMENT REPORT The Board of Directors and the CEO of Toleranzia AB (publ), 556877-2866, hereby submit their annual report for 2023. Information on activities The Company is engaged in advanced drug development and aims, together with global pharmaceutical partners, to develop and commercialize drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is based in the municipality of Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County. Company structure and shareholdings Toleranzia does not have any subsidiaries. Flerie Invest AB owns more than 50% of the shares, which means that Toleranzia is a subsidiary of Flerie Invest AB. The Company owns no own shares. Significant events during the financial year First quarter A patent application was filed to protect combination therapy with the Company's tolerogens.

GLP production of a technical batch of TOL2 was carried out for the upcoming GLP toxicology study.

A financial contribution of approximately SEK 1.7 million was granted by Sweden's innovation agency Vinnova within the call "Swelife and Medtech4Health - Collaborative projects for better health". Second quarter Preparatory work was carried out for the upcoming GMP manufacturing and GLP toxicology study of TOL2 . Third quarter GMP manufacturing of TOL2 was carried out for the upcoming Phase I/IIa clinical trial.

A freeze-drying formulation of TOL2 was developed.

freeze-drying formulation of TOL2 was developed. The regulatory GLP toxicology study of TOL2 was initiated.

A rights issue of units consisting of shares and warrants of series TO4 was carried out, which provided the Company with approximately SEK 43.4 million before issue costs. Fourth quarter A scientific advice meeting with the Danish Medicines Agency (DKMA) was held.

Final formulation and packaging of TOL2 started.

Thomas Pålsson was appointed as the new CFO. Significant events after the end of the financial year A scientific advice meeting with the German Medicines Agency Paul Ehrlich Institut (PEI) was held.

The pivotal GLP toxicology study of TOL2 was successfully completed and fully supported the submission of a clinical trial application in patients with myasthenia gravis.

A loan agreement of SEK 20 million was signed with the Company's main shareholder Flerie Invest AB. 4

Turnover and results The Company is a research and development company and had no net turnover in 2023. Other operating income of SEK 489 (111) thousand during the period consisted mainly of currency gains, SEK 343 thousand, and grants from Vinnova, SEK 142 thousand. The Company's operating expenses amounted to SEK 59,158 (44,007) thousand for the period, of which SEK 5,589 (5,034) thousand relates to personnel costs. The operating result (EBIT) for the period amounted to KSEK -7 891 (-8 639) and result for the year amounted to KSEK -7459(-8 456). Financial position, investments, and liquidity Cash and cash equivalents amounted to KSEK 18,304 (33,937) and interest-bearing loans to KSEK 850 (850) as of December 31, 2023. The Company has a continuous focus on cash flow. The Board of Directors and management work continuously to ensure long-term and sustainable financing of ongoing and planned development projects and assess that there are several possible options for securing financing. In the fall of 2023, the Company carried out a new share issue, which provided the Company with capital and cash of approximately SEK 43.4 million, before issue costs. Together with the shares, warrants (TO4) were simultaneously issued with exercise during the period October 7 - 21, 2024. At full subscription, the Company will receive an additional SEK 43.4 million. The Company recently signed a loan agreement of SEK 20 million with the Company's main owner Flerie Invest AB. The loan commitment, which enters into force on May 1, 2024, and has a duration of 12 months, is expected to ensure that the Company will be adequately financed at least twelve months after the balance sheet date. Cash flow from operating activities in 2023 amounted to KSEK -6,323(-7,199). During 2023, the Company invested KSEK 50,778 (35,095) in intangible assets (TOL2). The equity ratio at the end of the period was 96% (95%). Multi-year overview Amounts in KSEK 2023-12-31 2022-12-31 2021-12-31 ######### 2019-12-31 Profit/loss after financial items - 7 459 - 8 456 - 6 249 - 4 894 - 7 560 Total assets 160 427 125 632 132 230 72 576 38 652 Equity/assets ratio (%) 96 95 97 94 91 Personnel Toleranzia is a development Company where committed employees with solid experience and cutting- edge expertise are a prerequisite for commercial success and for achieving the Company's vision. The Company had 12 full-time equivalent employees or contracted consultants as of December 31, 2023. The average number of employees in 2023 amounted to 7 (7). Environmental impact The Company does not conduct any activities requiring notification under the Environmental Code. 5

FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS, RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES Future developments The Company's business focus is on the development of drugs for the long-acting or curative treatment of autoimmune orphan diseases. In 2024 and 2025, a major focus is on TOL2, which is being developed for the nerve-muscle disease myasthenia gravis. In parallel with this, the Company is developing another drug candidate, TOL3 for the blood vessel disease ANCA vasculitis. Toleranzia has recently entered into a collaboration with contract manufacturer Curia (Scotland) Limited ("Curia") for the final manufacturing and packaging of the pharmaceutical product TOL2, with the aim of producing sufficient quantities of high quality suitable for the upcoming clinical trials in patients with myasthenia gravis. Under the agreement, Curia will produce approximately 3,000 finished pharmaceutical packages of sterile, freeze-dried, GMP quality TOL2. The production is based on the process for manufacturing lyophilized TOL2 with excellent stability, shelf life and handling properties, which Toleranzia developed in 2023. The finished drug packages will then be distributed to the clinical centers participating in Toleranzia's upcoming clinical trials. The planned clinical study, which is the first to be conducted in humans, is a double-blind, multicenter, phase I/IIa study. The aim is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immune response to ascending doses of TOL2 in patients with myasthenia gravis. As advised by regulatory authorities, 24 participants are planned to be enrolled in the study. Toleranzia has held scientific advice meetings with the Swedish Medicines Agency, the Danish Medicines Agency (DKMA) and the German Medicines Agency Paul Ehrlich Institut (PEI). All authorities have given broad support to the quality requirements set for the drug substance TOL2, the design of the recently conducted toxicology study and the planning of the clinical study. Before a clinical trial can start, approval must be obtained from a competent authority. The preparation of a clinical trial application is currently ongoing, and submission is expected during the summer. The application includes a detailed clinical trial protocol describing the objectives, design, methodology, statistics and organization of the planned trial. The dossier has been prepared in collaboration with Toleranzia's clinical advisory board, which includes Professor James Howard, a world-leading US clinician in myasthenia gravis. In addition, Toleranzia has engaged a regulatory advisor to ensure compliance with all regulatory and ethical requirements, as well as an expert consultant to identify suitable clinical trial sites. The procurement of a clinical contract research organization, which will be responsible for parts of the implementation of the clinical trial, is in the final stages and contracting is expected to take place shortly. Toleranzia's business model involves establishing partnerships with global pharmaceutical partners for continued clinical development and commercialization of the Company's proprietary drug candidates. Through continuous business intelligence and participation in the most important scientific conferences, the Company continues to present its technology to potential partners and ensure that the business is at the absolute forefront of the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company has established dialog with a number of potential partners and continues to drive business development activities towards establishing strong strategic partnerships. The Company does not provide financial projections. Patents and other protection Toleranzia has commercial protection in the form of orphan designation status for the Company's drug candidate TOL2 from both the EMA in Europe and the FDA in the United States, which strengthens 6

Toleranzia's protection in both markets through market exclusivity. Upon commercialization, orphan drugs receive market exclusivity for 10 years in the European market and 7 years in the US market. The Company has two pending patent applications - one to protect the manufacturing process of TOL2 and one to protect the treatment of autoimmune diseases with tolerogens in combination with other immunomodulatory agents, strengthening the Company's tolerogenic platform. The Company also considers the prospects of establishing strong intellectual property protection for TOL3 to be good. The intention is to create both product patents and orphan drug status for TOL3 in both the EU and the US. Financial risk Toleranzia is a development company and therefore does not yet have any revenues and will continue to need to seek new external capital in the future. Both the size and timing of the Company's future capital requirements depend on a number of factors, including the conclusion of collaboration agreements and success in the development of products. There is a risk that new capital cannot be raised when needed or on terms acceptable to the Company. This could have a negative impact on the Company's development work, results, and financial position, which in turn could affect the Company's market value. Operational risks Toleranzia works continuously to identify and manage business-related risks. There are risks in all phases, both in preclinical, clinical and registration phases, which may mean that the Company's products do not result in commercial forms of treatment, which entails a risk that revenues will be completely or partially absent. The Company's risk factors are described without claiming to be comprehensive in the Company's prospectus, which was issued in connection with the rights issue in 2023 and which is available on the Company's website. Employees Toleranzia's key personnel, especially those in management and the Board of Directors, have extensive expertise and long experience in the Company's field of activity. Thus, the Company's future growth and success are highly dependent on the experience, knowledge and commitment of the Company's management, board of directors and other key people. The loss of one or more key individuals or difficulties in recruiting new key individuals could have negative consequences for the Company's operations and results. Ongoing unrest in the world There is general uncertainty in the market caused by ongoing unrest in the world. Until now, the uncertainty has not affected the Company's operations and is not expected to affect operations in the coming months. THE SHARE Toleranzia's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm with the ticker TOL. The shares have ISIN code SE0007438577 and the number of shares on December 31, 2023 was 197,070,875. The share capital amounted to SEK 24,633,859 as of December 31, 2023. The Company has one class of shares, each share having a quota value of SEK 0.125 (SEK 0.125) and carrying equal rights to participate in the Company's assets and profits. 7

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be reached at: ca@mangold.se. LARGEST OWNERS BY CAPITAL AND VOTES PER 2023-12-31 Flerie Invest AB 57,1% Avanza Pension Insurance Company 3.5% Nordnet Pensionsförsäkring AB 3% Navcap AB 1,2% S&B Christensen AB 1,1% DIVIDENDS The Board of Directors and the Managing Director propose that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2023. EQUITY CAPITAL Amounts in KSEK Share Fund for Share Retained Annual capital Dev. Costs premium results result capital dev. cost premium result result Opening balance 13 789 88 042 153 770 -127 636 -8 456 Rights issue 10 844 - 32 533 - - Issue costs - - - 1 910 - - Transfer previous year result - - - - 8 456 8 456 Transfer within equity - 50 778 - - 50 778 - Profit/loss for the year - - - - - 7 459 Closing balance 24 634 138 819 184 394 -186 870 -7 459 In addition to the share capital, 86,755,644 warrants have been issued that can be converted into an equal number of shares, SEK 0.50 per share, with subscription and exercise during the period October 7 - 21, 2024. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on June 19, 2024. The time and place of the Annual General Meeting will be stated in the notice, which will be published via Post & Inrikes Tidningar and on the Company's website. The Board of Directors proposes no dividend for the year. FINANCIAL CALENDAR The financial calendar is updated regularly and is available on the Company's website www.toleranzia.se. PROPOSED TREATMENT OF THE COMPANY'S PROFIT OR LOSS The Board of Directors and the Managing Director propose that the accumulated loss, SEK 9 935 090, be dealt with as follows: 8