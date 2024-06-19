THIS IS A TRANSLATION FROM THE SWEDISH ORIGINAL
Auditor's report
To the general meeting of the shareholders of Toleranzia AB (publ), corporate identity number 556877 - 2866
Report on the annual accounts
Opinions
We have audited the annual accounts of Toleranzia AB for the financial year 2023. The annual accounts of the company are included on pages 4- 18 in this document.
In our opinion, the annual accounts have been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Toleranzia AB as of 31 December 2023 and the financial performance and cash flow for the year then ended in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The statutory administration report is consistent with the other parts of the annual accounts.
We therefore recommend that the general meeting of shareholders adopts the income statement and balance sheet.
Basis for Opinions
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA) and generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities section. We are independent of the parent company and the group in accordance with professional ethics for accountants in Sweden and have otherwise fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinions.
Other Information than the annual accounts
This document also contains other information than the annual accounts and is found on pages 2-3. The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for this other information.
Our opinion on the annual accounts does not cover this other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion regarding this other information.
In connection with our audit of the annual accounts, our responsibility is to read the information identified above and consider whether the information is materially inconsistent with the annual accounts. In this procedure we also take into account our knowledge otherwise obtained in the audit and assess whether the information otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If we, based on the work performed concerning this information, conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director
The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for the preparation of the annual accounts and that they give a fair presentation in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are also responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the annual accounts, The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for the assessment of the company's ability to continue as a going concern. They disclose, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting. The going concern basis of accounting is however not applied if the Board of Directors and the Managing Director intend to liquidate the company, to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Auditor's responsibility
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinions. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a
guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs and generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these annual accounts.
As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the annual accounts, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinions. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of the company's internal control relevant to our audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors and the Managing Director.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors' and the Managing Director's use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual accounts. We also draw a conclusion, based on the audit evidence obtained, as to whether any material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the company's and the group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the annual accounts or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion about the annual accounts. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause a company and a group to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the annual accounts, including the disclosures, and whether the annual accounts represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We must inform the Board of Directors of, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit. We must also inform of significant audit findings during our audit, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identified.
Report on other legal and regulatory requirements
Opinions
In addition to our audit of the annual accounts, we have also audited the administration of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of Toleranzia AB for the financial year 2023 and the proposed appropriations of the company's profit or loss.
We recommend to the general meeting of shareholders that the profit be appropriated in accordance with the proposal in the statutory administration report and that the members of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director be discharged from liability for the financial year.
Basis for Opinions
We conducted the audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities section. We are
THIS IS A TRANSLATION FROM THE SWEDISH ORIGINAL
independent of the parent company and the group in accordance with professional ethics for accountants in Sweden and have otherwise fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinions.
Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director
The Board of Directors is responsible for the proposal for appropriations of the company's profit or loss. At the proposal of a dividend, this includes an assessment of whether the dividend is justifiable considering the requirements which the company's and the group's type of operations, size and risks place on the size of the parent company's and the group's equity, consolidation requirements, liquidity and position in general.
The Board of Directors is responsible for the company's organization and the administration of the company's affairs. This includes among other things continuous assessment of the company's and the group's financial situation and ensuring that the company's organization is designed so that the accounting, management of assets and the company's financial affairs otherwise are controlled in a reassuring manner. The Managing Director shall manage the ongoing administration according to the Board of Directors' guidelines and instructions and among other matters take measures that are necessary to fulfill the company's accounting in accordance with law and handle the management of assets in a reassuring manner.
Auditor's responsibility
Our objective concerning the audit of the administration, and thereby our opinion about discharge from liability, is to obtain audit evidence to assess with a reasonable degree of assurance whether any member of the Board of Directors or the Managing Director in any material respect:
- has undertaken any action or been guilty of any omission which can give rise to liability to the company, or
- in any other way has acted in contravention of the Companies Act, the Annual Accounts Act or the Articles of Association.
Our objective concerning the audit of the proposed appropriations of the company's profit or loss, and thereby our opinion about this, is to assess with reasonable degree of assurance whether the proposal is in accordance with the Companies Act.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden will always detect actions or omissions that can give rise to liability to the company, or that the proposed appropriations of the company's profit or loss are not in accordance with the Companies Act.
As part of an audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. The examination of the administration and the proposed appropriations of the company's profit or loss is based primarily on the audit of the accounts. Additional audit procedures performed are based on our professional judgment with starting point in risk and materiality. This means that we focus the examination on such actions, areas and relationships that are material for the operations and where deviations and violations would have particular importance for the company's situation. We examine and test decisions undertaken, support for decisions, actions taken and other circumstances that are relevant to our opinion concerning discharge from liability. As a basis for our opinion on the Board of Directors' proposed appropriations of the company's profit or loss we examined whether the proposal is in accordance with the Companies Act.
Gothenburg as per the day of electronic signature
Ernst & Young AB
Linda Sallander
Authorized Public Accountant
2 (2)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toleranzia AB published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 21:44:59 UTC.