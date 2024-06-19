Report on the annual accounts

Opinions

We have audited the annual accounts of Toleranzia AB for the financial year 2023. The annual accounts of the company are included on pages 4- 18 in this document.

In our opinion, the annual accounts have been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Toleranzia AB as of 31 December 2023 and the financial performance and cash flow for the year then ended in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The statutory administration report is consistent with the other parts of the annual accounts.

We therefore recommend that the general meeting of shareholders adopts the income statement and balance sheet.

Basis for Opinions

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA) and generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities section. We are independent of the parent company and the group in accordance with professional ethics for accountants in Sweden and have otherwise fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinions.

Other Information than the annual accounts

This document also contains other information than the annual accounts and is found on pages 2-3. The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for this other information.

Our opinion on the annual accounts does not cover this other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion regarding this other information.

In connection with our audit of the annual accounts, our responsibility is to read the information identified above and consider whether the information is materially inconsistent with the annual accounts. In this procedure we also take into account our knowledge otherwise obtained in the audit and assess whether the information otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If we, based on the work performed concerning this information, conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director

The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for the preparation of the annual accounts and that they give a fair presentation in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are also responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the annual accounts, The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for the assessment of the company's ability to continue as a going concern. They disclose, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting. The going concern basis of accounting is however not applied if the Board of Directors and the Managing Director intend to liquidate the company, to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinions. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a