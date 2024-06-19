REGISTRATION AND POSTAL VOTING FORM

The Board of Directors of Toleranzia AB (publ), (org.nr 556877-2866) ("the Company") has, pursuant to § 9 of the Articles of Association, decided that the shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights in advance by so-called postal voting.

If shareholders wish to exercise their voting rights by postal vote prior to the Annual General Meeting, the complete postal voting form and any attached authorisation documents must be received by the Company no later than Thursday June 13, 2024. The completed and signed postal voting form should be sent by post to Toleranzia AB, Arvid Wallgrens backe 20, 413 46 Göteborg, Sweden or by e-mail to notice@toleranzia.com.

If the shareholder is a legal entity, the form must be accompanied by a certificate of registration or other equivalent document of authority. The same applies if the shareholder votes by proxy. A shareholder whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must register his/her shares in his/her own name in order to vote for the shares. Instructions on how to do this are included in the notice of the General Meeting.

The following stockholder hereby registers and exercises his/her voting right for all of the stockholders' shares of the Company at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday June 19, 2024. The voting rights will be exercised in the manner indicated by the marked response options set forth in Item D. below.

Information about you and your signature

Please fill in your name and e-mail etc. (even if you are representing a company or another person, it is your details that are requested).

First name, last name Personal identity number E-mail Telephone number Signature Place, date

Do you own the shares yourself or are they owned by a shareholder whom you represent? I own the shares myself (move to section D)

I represent a shareholder (please fill in the requested information in section C) I represent a shareholder

Fill in the name of the shareholder and his/her personal identity number or organisation number.

Name of shareholder Personal identity number/organisation number

Please submit appropriate assurance by checking the appropriate box.

Assurance (if the undersigned is a representative for a shareholder who is a legal entity):

I the undersigned, am a board member, the CEO or a signatory of the shareholder and solemnly declare that I am authorized to submit this postal vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the contents of the postal vote correspond to the shareholder's decision.

Assurance (if the undersigned represents the shareholder by proxy):

I, the undersigned, solemnly declare that the enclosed proxy form corresponds to the original and that it has not been revoked.