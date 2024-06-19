REGISTRATION AND POSTAL VOTING FORM
The Board of Directors of Toleranzia AB (publ), (org.nr 556877-2866) ("the Company") has, pursuant to § 9 of the Articles of Association, decided that the shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights in advance by so-called postal voting.
If shareholders wish to exercise their voting rights by postal vote prior to the Annual General Meeting, the complete postal voting form and any attached authorisation documents must be received by the Company no later than Thursday June 13, 2024. The completed and signed postal voting form should be sent by post to Toleranzia AB, Arvid Wallgrens backe 20, 413 46 Göteborg, Sweden or by e-mail to notice@toleranzia.com.
If the shareholder is a legal entity, the form must be accompanied by a certificate of registration or other equivalent document of authority. The same applies if the shareholder votes by proxy. A shareholder whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must register his/her shares in his/her own name in order to vote for the shares. Instructions on how to do this are included in the notice of the General Meeting.
The following stockholder hereby registers and exercises his/her voting right for all of the stockholders' shares of the Company at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday June 19, 2024. The voting rights will be exercised in the manner indicated by the marked response options set forth in Item D. below.
Information about you and your signature
Please fill in your name and e-mail etc. (even if you are representing a company or another person, it is your details that are requested).
First name, last name
Personal identity number
Telephone number
Signature
Place, date
- Do you own the shares yourself or are they owned by a shareholder whom you represent?
- I own the shares myself (move to section D)
- I represent a shareholder (please fill in the requested information in section C)
I represent a shareholder
Fill in the name of the shareholder and his/her personal identity number or organisation number.
Name of shareholder
Personal identity number/organisation number
Please submit appropriate assurance by checking the appropriate box.
- Assurance (if the undersigned is a representative for a shareholder who is a legal entity):
I the undersigned, am a board member, the CEO or a signatory of the shareholder and solemnly declare that I am authorized to submit this postal vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the contents of the postal vote correspond to the shareholder's decision.
- Assurance (if the undersigned represents the shareholder by proxy):
I, the undersigned, solemnly declare that the enclosed proxy form corresponds to the original and that it has not been revoked.
- Agenda and response options
The answer options below refer to the decision points set out in the notice of the General Meeting. For the full set of proposed resolutions, please refer to the notice and proposals on the Company's website. If the shareholder wishes to abstain from voting on any issue, no answer option for that issue should be marked.
YES
NO
1.
Opening of the meeting
2.
Election of the Chairperson of the Meeting
Ann-Charlotte Rosendahl
3.
Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes
4.
Establishment and approval of the voting list
5.
Approval of the agenda
6.
Examination of whether the meeting has been duly convened
7.
Presentation of the annual accounts and audit report
8.
Decision on:
(a) approval of the profit and loss account and balance sheet
(b) allocation of the Company's profit or loss in accordance with the adopted balance sheet
(c) discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief
Executive Officer
i)
Ann-Charlotte Rosendahl (Board member)
ii)
Thomas Eldered (Board member)
iii)
Maarten Kraan (board member)
iv)
Eva Lindgren (Board member)
v)
Jan Mattsson (Board member)
vi)
Kristian Sandberg (Board member)
vii)
Charlotte Fribert (CEO)
9.
Determination of the number of directors and deputy directors
10.
Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the auditor
11.
Election of Board members, deputy Board members and auditor
i)
Ann-Charlotte Rosendahl (Board member)
ii)
Thomas Eldered (Board member)
iii)
Maarten Kraan (board member)
iv)
Eva Lindgren (Board member)
v)
Jan Mattsson (Board member)
vi)
Kristian Sandberg (Board member)
vii)
Ernst & Young AB (auditor)
12.
Decision on the composition of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination
Committee
13.
Decision to amend the Articles of Association
14.
Decision on authorizing the Board of Directors to issue shares, warrants or convertibles
a)
with preferential rights for shareholders
b)
with derogation from the shareholders' preferential rights
15.
Decision authorising the adoption of minor adjustments to decisions
16.
Closing of the meeting
The shareholder wishes to postpone the decision on the following items on the proposed agenda until a further general meeting (use numbers):
Further information
The shareholder may not give any instructions other than to mark one of the given answer options in the respective item under D. If the shareholder has added special instructions or conditions to the form, or changed or added to the pre- printed text, the vote is invalid.
Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, only the most recently dated form will be considered. If two or more forms have the same date, only the last form received by the Company will be taken into account. Incomplete or incorrectly completed forms may be disregarded.
The complete postal voting form and any accompanying authorisation documents must be received by the Company no later than Thursday June 13, 2024. The postal voting form may be withdrawn until Thursday June 13, 2024, by notifying the Company by e-mail to notice@toleranzia.com.
For information on how your personal data is processed, please refer to the privacy policy available on Euroclear's website, https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Integritetspolicy-bolagsstammor-svenska.pdf.
